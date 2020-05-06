Successfully reported this slideshow.
Cuadro comparativo entre la sociedad del conocimiento y la sociedad tradicional SOCIEDAD DEL CONOCIMIENTO SOCIEDAD TRADICI...
máximo nivel potencial en vez de limitarse a su nivel real actual. ✔ La tríada profesor – alumno y contenido interactúan d...
✔ Edmodo: Plataforma para maestros y alumnos que permite mantener un trato más cercano. Posibilita la interacción como por...
❖ Basada en una comunicación que permite una cierta interacción entre el docente, quien crea el material instruccional, y ...
El ámbito nacional e internacional ❖ Implementar una red nacional de nueva generación que promueva y estimule proyectos de...
Sociedad del conocimiento y la sociedad tradicional

  1. 1. Cuadro comparativo entre la sociedad del conocimiento y la sociedad tradicional SOCIEDAD DEL CONOCIMIENTO SOCIEDAD TRADICIONAL Modelos Pedagógicos Modelo Romántico / Naturalista / Experiencial: ✔ Parte de la ideología humanista. ✔ Se basa en la premisa de máxima autenticidad y libertad. ✔ La metodología de aprendizaje es natural y espontánea. ✔ El aprendizaje se centra en la experiencia libre y en los intereses del menor. ✔ No es un sistema teórico sino experimental. Se aprende haciendo, se aprende libremente sin interferencias. ✔ Se propone una evaluación cualitativa, dejando de lado la cuantificación para observar como se ha ido desarrollando el sujeto. ✔ El educador es un posible auxilio para este en caso de necesidad ✔ El educando es el principal protagonista del aprendizaje. ✔ El alumno no debe ser evaluado, comparado, ni clasificado. Modelos Pedagógicos Modelo Tradicional: ✔ El papel de la educación es transmitir un conjunto de conocimientos. ✔ Este modelo se basa en la retención memorística de la información. ✔ El conocimiento se transmite sin espíritu crítico, aceptando lo transmitido como verdadero. ✔ La evaluación está en función de que el alumno sea capaz de replicar la información transmitida. ✔ El educador es el agente activo, es una figura de autoridad. ✔ El alumno es un recipiente pasivo, que absorbe los contenidos que el educador vierte en él. Modelo Cognoscitivista / Desarrollista: ✔ Este modelo está basado en la concepción Piagetiana del desarrollo. ✔ Su principal objetivo es formar al sujeto de tal manera que adquiera habilidades cognitivas suficientes para ser autónomo, independiente y capaz de aprender por sí mismo. ✔ Dentro de este modelo se desarrolla un proceso progresivo donde se van modificando las estructuras cognitivas humanas. ✔ La interacción entre maestro y alumno es bidireccional. ✔ Se evalúa al sujeto aprendiz de forma cualitativa. ✔ El docente pasa a evaluar el nivel de desarrollo cognitivo y a orientar a los alumnos para que le den sentido a todo lo aprendido. ✔ El docente es un facilitador en la estimulación del desarrollo del aprendiz. Modelo Conductista: ✔ El papel de la educación es la transmisión de saberes (acumulación de aprendizajes). ✔ Propone que todo estimulo le sigue su respuesta y la repetición de esta se ve determinada por las posibles consecuencias de dicha respuesta. ✔ Pretende el aprendizaje por modelamiento de la conducta (cambio de conducta). ✔ La manera de evaluar es sumativa, ya que se tiene en cuenta los niveles de conducta y el análisis de los productos elaborados a lo largo de la evaluación. ✔ El maestro está por encima del alumno, en un rol en el que emite las situaciones e informaciones que sirven de estímulo. ✔ El rol del alumno es pasivo. Modelo Educacional / Constructivista: ✔ Es uno de los modelos de mayor aceptación y utilización en la actualidad. ✔ Modelo basado en las teorías de Piaget y Vygotsky. ✔ Este modelo optimiza las capacidades del aprendiz, de tal manera que se acerca el
  2. 2. máximo nivel potencial en vez de limitarse a su nivel real actual. ✔ La tríada profesor – alumno y contenido interactúan de manera bidireccional. ✔ El docente es el encargado de guiar el aprendizaje. ✔ El docente proporciona una ayuda ajustada a las necesidades del aprendiz. ✔ El alumno es el principal protagonista del proceso educativo, siendo un elemento activo en el aprendizaje. ✔ El alumno puede construir de manera progresiva una serie de significados, compartidos con el profesor y la sociedad. ✔ El alumno le atribuye sentido al material aprendido y también al propio proceso de aprendizaje. ✔ El aprendiz logra una mayor autonomía y capacidad de autogestión. ESCENARIOS DE APRENDIZAJE ESCENARIOS DE APRENDIZAJE Entornos Virtuales ✔ Código QR: Son marcadores de realidad aumentada que dan información (archivos de video y texto). ✔ Odeceo: Programa que permite llevar a cabo el control del aula como, por ejemplo: asistencia, anotaciones, estándares, criterios, etc. ✔ Realidad Aumentada: Tecnología que permite superponer elementos virtuales sobre nuestra visión de la realidad. Esta herramienta genera una gran variedad de actividades motivadoras, permitiendo que los niños estén mas cercanos al tema estudiado. ✔ Blog de Aula: Herramienta que permite guardar de manera organizada el trabajo que se desarrolla en el aula. ✔ Robótica: Dispositivo empleado para la enseñanza. Con el robot no sólo se desarrolla el aprendizaje del niño, sino también del propio profesor, ya que es el que se encarga de formar los “tapetes” por los que se mueve el beebot. ✔ Geolocalización: Herramienta que permite crear itinerarios y escenarios basados en la localización Educa móvil. ✔ Scrach Junior: Es un programa en el que los niños pueden crear sus propios personajes con movimiento, de una forma sencilla y dinámica. Esta aplicación está diseñada para aquellos alumnos que no han empezado a leer. ✔ Dropbox: Aplicación que sirve para preguntar cualquier tipo de duda referida a la materia, al profesor. Además, es una forma de conectarse con los demás y mantenerse informado. Entornos Físicos ✔ Aula de clase. ✔ Tablero y marcadores. ✔ Libros de texto, entre otros.
  3. 3. ✔ Edmodo: Plataforma para maestros y alumnos que permite mantener un trato más cercano. Posibilita la interacción como por ejemplo los trabajos on line. ✔ Class Dojo: Aplicación que permite controlar tiempos y organizar la clase. En esta página web cada niño tiene su propio personaje y además se pueden realizar actividades online. ✔ Movimarker: Posibilita la creación de videos explicativos a través de imágenes u otros videos. ✔ Quizizz: Programa que sirve para practicar lo aprendido de forma divertida. ✔ Moodle: Herramienta que permite interacción entre alumno y docente. DISEÑOS DIDÁCTICOS DISEÑOS DIDÁCTICOS Fase 1: Elaboración de directrices y fundamentos curriculares. Fase 2: Formulación de objetivos y esbozo de los contenidos. Fase 3: Organización y desglose de contenidos y formulación de objetivos particulares. Fase 4: Selección y desarrollo de estrategias didácticas. Fase 5: Formulación del sistema de evaluación del aprendizaje. ✔ Objetivos: Meta a la que se pretende llegar. ✔ Introducción de Conceptos: Formulación de una idea o una imagen a través de palabras. ✔ Resolución de Problemas: etapa siguiente de cuando se ha definido cual es el problema, por ende, se podría decir que es la finalización del mismo. ✔ Trabajo Experimental: También puede ser un aula o dependencia de cualquier centro docente, acondicionada para el desarrollo de clases prácticas y otros trabajos relacionados con la enseñanza. SOCIEDAD DEL CONOCIMIENTO SOCIEDAD TRADICIONAL La universidad y la revolución de internet ❖ Ninguna sociedad actual es superior a sus universidades. ❖ Una de las características de la sociedad contemporánea es ❖ el papel central del conocimiento en los procesos productivos. Tünnermann y Chaui (2003). ❖ Las ventajas comparativas dependen cada vez más del uso competitivo del conocimiento y de las innovaciones tecnológicas. ❖ Existe la preocupación de la «pertinencia» del quehacer de las universidades y la necesidad de introducir las nuevas tecnologías de información y comunicación. ❖ Ejercicio de la autonomía universitaria con responsabilidad social. La universidad y la revolución de internet ❖ Se caracteriza por el uso predominante de una sola tecnología (material escrito, vía postal). ❖ La enseñanza por correspondencia.El uso de varias tecnologías como radio, audio o televisión, y con una difusión masiva de mensajes. ❖ Los viejos programas de educación a distancia se van a desechar a corto plazo, sino que se seguirán usando las comunicaciones vía texto, audio o vídeo analógico y sin interacción, mientras se crean nuevas facilidades físicas e instrumentales.
  4. 4. ❖ Basada en una comunicación que permite una cierta interacción entre el docente, quien crea el material instruccional, y el estudiante a distancia, ya sea en forma individual o grupal. ❖ La tecnología de esta generación son los materiales impresos, complementados con otros medios, por lo ❖ que recibe el nombre de enseñanza «multimedia». ❖ El uso de Internet ha cambiado considerablemente el ritmo de las actividades en educación a distancia al permitir intercambios de información en muy corto tiempo. (Nipper, 1989) Duart, J. j., & Mengual-Andrés, S. s. (2014). Impacto de la sociedad del conocimiento en la universidad y en la comunicación científica. (Spanish). Relieve – Revista electrónica de Investigación y Evaluación Educativa, 20(2), 1-12. Recuperado en: http://bibliotecavirtual.unad.edu.co/login?url=http:// search.ebsco host.com/login.aspx?direct=true&db=edsdnp&AN= edsdnp.490648 3ART&lang=es&site=eds- live&scope=site La relación docente – estudiante y el rol de cada uno, como gestores del conocimiento ❖ Enfrentar un mundo con altos niveles de competencia a nivel de países, organizaciones y personas. ❖ Lograr niveles elevados de educación, y capacidad para adquirir formación continua o permanente. ❖ Aprender y contar con conocimientos y competencias para desempeñarse exitosamente en procesos de formación superior y educación continua. ❖ Manejar funcionalmente las nuevas tecnologías de información y comunicación. ❖ Trabajar en redes, más allá de las esferas geográficas predefinidas. ❖ El profesor debe estimular a los estudiantes a reconocer la realidad competitiva de la sociedad. ❖ Un líder transformacional puede producir un alto nivel de motivación en los estudiantes. Pedraja R., L. (2012). Desafíos para el profesorado en la sociedad del conocimiento. Ingeniare - Revista Chilena de Ingeniería. 20(1), p.136-144. Recuperado http://bibliotecavirtual.unad.edu.co/login?url=http:// search.ebsco host.com/login.aspx?direct=true&db=zbh&AN=796 27464&lang=es &site=eds-live&scope=site La relación docente – estudiante y el rol de cada uno, como gestores del conocimiento ❖ La base principal de relación con el alumno es el conocimiento. ❖ El maestro como figura del que todo lo sabe. ❖ El estudiante tradicional camina paralelo al docente tradicional. ❖ La relación solo se concreta en el salón de clases. ❖ Se generan actividades que no ponen en la práctica la reflexión mutua.
  5. 5. El ámbito nacional e internacional ❖ Implementar una red nacional de nueva generación que promueva y estimule proyectos de investigación, educación y desarrollo de ámbito nacional e internacional. ❖ Ha alcanzado dimensiones mayores a las esperadas en sus inicios, por lo que su influencia ha sido en el ámbito internacional. ❖ Una verdadera sociedad del conocimiento debe empezar por tener organizaciones especializadas con propósitos específicos y transcendentales. El ámbito nacional e internacional ❖ John Taylor Gatto es uno de los referentes en el movimiento de la renovación. Durante 3 años consecutivos fue premiado con el New State Teacher of the Year, pero dejó la enseñanza en 1991 en la página de la opinión editorial del Wall Street Journal afirmando que él ya no estaba dispuesto a lastimar los niños. ❖ ❖ Es un sistema que te obliga a sentarte en lugares recluidos para la gente de la misma edad y clase social. ❖ ❖ Dos instituciones controlan al día de hoy a vida de nuestros hijos: La televisión y la escuela. Larrañaga, Ane, el modelo educativo tradicional frente las nuevas estratégias de aprendizaje, Recuperado de https://reunir.unir.net/bitstream/handle/123456789/ 614/Larra%C3%B1aga%20Ane.pdf?sequence=1 Fuente: ● Castells, N. & Solé, I. (2011). Estrategias de evaluación psicopedagógica. En E. Martín e I. Solé (Coords). Orientación educativa. Modelos y estrategias de intervención (Cap. 4). Barcelona: Graó. ● De Zubiría, J. (2006). Los modelos pedagógicos. Hacia una pedagogía dialogante. Bogotá, Magisterio. ● Flórez Ochoa, R. (1999). Evaluación pedagógica y cognición. McGraw-Hill Interamericana S.A. Bogotá. ● Vergara, G. y Cuentas, H. (2015). Actual vigencia de los modelos pedagógicos en el contexto educativo. Opción, año 31 (Especial 6): 914 -934

