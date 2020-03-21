Redes sociales en actividades académicas

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Redes sociales y actividades académicas Paola Mercado Lozano. Noviembre 2018. Actualización. Ruth Medina Flores. Marzo 202...
C o n t e n i d o 1. Comunicación escrita 2. Reglas de etiqueta en la web (Netiqueta) 3. Redes sociales y su uso en ámbito...
Comunicación escrita Habilidades básicas para comunicarnos por escrito: Comprensión Escritura Escritura en colaboración - ...
Reglas de etiqueta en la red 1. Ser claro y conciso al expresar las ideas. 2. No publicar contenidos para la promoción y v...
Reglas de etiqueta en la red 7. Tomarse el tiempo para participar en las discusiones. 8. Ante cualquier problema, acudir c...
Redes sociales Son herramientas diseñadas para la creación y conformación de espacios, comunidades e instancias que promue...
Redessocialesenelámbitoacadémico • Creación de páginas – grupos cerrados. • Grupos públicos y privados. • Envío de mensaje...
Kahoot! • Actividades de inicio, para “romper el hielo” en un grupo nuevo. • Repaso de temas revisados en clase: • Juego p...
Linkedin • Formalización de la experiencia laboral – académica a partir de la integración en una red. • Vinculación estrat...
WhatsApp • Interacción en tiempo real. • Envío de archivos de diferentes formatos: documentos, audios y vídeos. • Resoluci...
Pinterest • Diseñar una galería de imágenes. • Revisar tendencias – opciones para organizar información gráficamente media...
Twitter • Elaboración de microrelatos. • Trabajo en hipercuentos. • Revisión de tendencias. • Identificación de tópicos de...
Youtube • Resolución de problemas específicos en formato de vídeo instruccional: • Manejo de una herramienta física, infor...
Snapchat • Es una aplicación que sirve para enviar mensajes; • La mensajería es accesible durante un determinado tiempo, e...
Tumblr • Es una plataforma, de tipo blog, que permite publicar vídeos, fotos, textos, enlaces, citas y audio. • Pueden seg...
Spotify • Se podría definir como un reproductor musical social que tiene 90 millones de usuarios. • Esta plataforma te per...
Flickr • Es una plataforma que nos permite almacenar, organizar, compartir y vender imágenes y vídeos. • Es un lugar de re...
Slideshare • Es una plataforma formativa o educativa en la que podemos publicar nuestros trabajos o proyectos en documento...
Vimeo • Es una red social basada en vídeos; • El sitio permite compartir y almacenar videos digitales para que los usuario...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Redes sociales en actividades académicas

33 views

Published on

Descripción de las principales Redes sociales.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Redes sociales en actividades académicas

  1. 1. Redes sociales y actividades académicas Paola Mercado Lozano. Noviembre 2018. Actualización. Ruth Medina Flores. Marzo 2020. Universidad de Guadalajara. Sistema de Universidad Virtual.
  2. 2. C o n t e n i d o 1. Comunicación escrita 2. Reglas de etiqueta en la web (Netiqueta) 3. Redes sociales y su uso en ámbitos académicos: • Facebook • Kahoot! • Linkedin • WhatsApp • Pinterest • Twitter • Youtube 4. Créditos.
  3. 3. Comunicación escrita Habilidades básicas para comunicarnos por escrito: Comprensión Escritura Escritura en colaboración - Parafrasear y sintetizar la información - Diferenciar entre hechos y opiniones - Llegar a conclusiones - Planear el texto - Expresar las ideas de forma clara y concreta - Corregir el texto (faltas de ortografía, revisión de gramática, puntuación) - Tener claridad respecto a quien nos lee - Compartir ideas - Elaborar comentarios, retroalimentación al compañero - Contar con diferentes visiones permite contar con un texto enriquecido
  4. 4. Reglas de etiqueta en la red 1. Ser claro y conciso al expresar las ideas. 2. No publicar contenidos para la promoción y venta. 3. Usar mayúsculas cuando sea necesario; escribir con mayúsculas equivale a gritar. 4. Mantenerse dentro del tema del grupo. 5. No enviar mensajes religiosos y/o políticos. 6. Fomentar un entorno agradable, siendo cordial y respetuoso. http://www.educoas.org/portal/bdigital/contenido/valzacchi/ValzacchiCapitulo-7New.pdf
  5. 5. Reglas de etiqueta en la red 7. Tomarse el tiempo para participar en las discusiones. 8. Ante cualquier problema, acudir con el moderador o administrador. 9. Enviar mensajes largos por otro medio o a solicitud de algún participante. 10. Usar emoticones permite dar calidez al mensaje. 11. No hagas bullying ni uses lenguaje ofensivo. 12. Respeta la privacidad de los demás. Las conversaciones sinceras y abiertas no dejan de ser confidenciales y privadas. Lo que se comparte en un grupo no debe salir de él. http://www.educoas.org/portal/bdigital/contenido/valzacchi/ValzacchiCapitulo-7New.pdf
  6. 6. Redes sociales Son herramientas diseñadas para la creación y conformación de espacios, comunidades e instancias que promueven el intercambio social. El receptor pasa a ser usuario activo que desarrolla y comparte recursos en la Red. Esta es la característica más importante de la Web 2.0 desde donde surge la Social Media.
  7. 7. Redessocialesenelámbitoacadémico • Creación de páginas – grupos cerrados. • Grupos públicos y privados. • Envío de mensajes grupales. • Compartir noticias, eventos. • Envío de convocatorias específicas. • Conocer intereses, perfil de estudiantes. • Elaboración de encuestas rápidas. Facebook Imagen: http://es.comunidades-virtuales-ana-paula.wikia.com/wiki/Archivo:Comunidaes_virtuales.png
  8. 8. Kahoot! • Actividades de inicio, para “romper el hielo” en un grupo nuevo. • Repaso de temas revisados en clase: • Juego propuesto por el profesor. • Juego diseñado por los estudiantes. • Herramienta para promover el trabajo por equipos. • Producción de contenidos. Redessocialesenelámbitoacadémico
  9. 9. Linkedin • Formalización de la experiencia laboral – académica a partir de la integración en una red. • Vinculación estratégica en función de las áreas de trabajo. • Retroalimentación a colegas. • Reforzamiento de la importancia de formar parte de una comunidad. Redessocialesenelámbitoacadémico
  10. 10. WhatsApp • Interacción en tiempo real. • Envío de archivos de diferentes formatos: documentos, audios y vídeos. • Resolución inmediata de dudas, situaciones que demanden atención. • Añade calidez a la interacción, se puede escuchar y ver al interlocutor. • En grupo, permite la explicación de problemáticas recurrentes. Redessocialesenelámbitoacadémico
  11. 11. Pinterest • Diseñar una galería de imágenes. • Revisar tendencias – opciones para organizar información gráficamente mediante tableros temáticos y pines. • Espacio de exhibición de materiales que sean de interés. • Revisar ideas para elaboración de productos, organización de materiales. Redessocialesenelámbitoacadémico
  12. 12. Twitter • Elaboración de microrelatos. • Trabajo en hipercuentos. • Revisión de tendencias. • Identificación de tópicos de interés nacional – internacional. • Seguir cuentas de personajes que promuevan – crean contenidos de interés profesional y/o personal. • Crear listas de organizaciones, personajes y/o empresas. • Buscar información en diferentes formatos. Redessocialesenelámbitoacadémico
  13. 13. Youtube • Resolución de problemas específicos en formato de vídeo instruccional: • Manejo de una herramienta física, informática. • Diseño de algún material. • Pasos para instalar una aplicación. • Aprender sobre cuestiones cotidianas. • Búsqueda de información en formato más accesible que solo texto. • Promoción de la producción de contenido como estrategia de aprendizaje. • Videocoferencias públicas y privadas. • Creación de listas de video temáticas. • Suscripción a canales educativos. Redessocialesenelámbitoacadémico
  14. 14. Snapchat • Es una aplicación que sirve para enviar mensajes; • La mensajería es accesible durante un determinado tiempo, elegido por el usuario. • Permite tomar fotografías, vídeos, añadir textos y dibujos de manera ilimitada, los cuales se conocen como Snaps. Redessocialesenelámbitoacadémico
  15. 15. Tumblr • Es una plataforma, de tipo blog, que permite publicar vídeos, fotos, textos, enlaces, citas y audio. • Pueden seguir a otros usuarios registrados, inclusive marcas de su interés, y ver sus publicaciones, lo que la hace una red social. Redessocialesenelámbitoacadémico
  16. 16. Spotify • Se podría definir como un reproductor musical social que tiene 90 millones de usuarios. • Esta plataforma te permite escuchar música gratuitamente, y crear listas de reproducción de tus artistas favoritos. • Puedes encontrar y seguir a tus amigos; además de seguir las listas de reproducción que ellos crean. Redessocialesenelámbitoacadémico
  17. 17. Flickr • Es una plataforma que nos permite almacenar, organizar, compartir y vender imágenes y vídeos. • Es un lugar de referencia para los apasionados de la fotografía que quieran darse a conocer. • Permite crear una comunidad de usuarios que comparten sus fotografías y videos. • Las fotografías se rigen por normas y criterios de uso que favorecen la protección a derechos de autor. Redessocialesenelámbitoacadémico
  18. 18. Slideshare • Es una plataforma formativa o educativa en la que podemos publicar nuestros trabajos o proyectos en documentos Word, PDF y PowerPoint. • Si utilizamos un título atractivo y añadimos etiquetas podremos hacer más visibles nuestros contenidos. Redessocialesenelámbitoacadémico
  19. 19. Vimeo • Es una red social basada en vídeos; • El sitio permite compartir y almacenar videos digitales para que los usuarios comenten en la página de cada uno de ellos. • Los usuarios deben estar registrados para subir videos, crear su perfil, cargar avatares, comentar y armar listas de favoritos. Redessocialesenelámbitoacadémico

×