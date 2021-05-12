Successfully reported this slideshow.
The importance of Assembling Ourselves Together

  1. 1. The Importance Of Assembling Ourselves Together Hebrews 10:25
  2. 2. Hebrews 10:25 Not forsaking the assembling of ourselves together, as the manner of some is; but exhorting one another: and so much the more, as ye see the day approaching.
  3. 3. The assembling of ourselves together in a certain locality will surely create spiritual influence on the lives of people around us.
  4. 4. The more they see Jesus in us, the easier we could lead them to the saving knowledge of Christ. Let our presence be the presence of the Gospel Light in the place where we live.
  5. 5. I. CONSIDER THE URGENCY “Not forsaking…”
  6. 6. A. THE COUNSEL OF THE WRITER
  7. 7. Counsel - advice, opinion, or instruction
  8. 8. Forsake – to quit or leave entirely, to abandon, to give up or renounce, set aside.
  9. 9. He created not just one person but many; He has redeemed not just one person but many, so that at the end of the age there will be multitudes of Christians worshiping Him.
  10. 10. Exodus 5:1 And afterward Moses and Aaron went in, and told Pharoah, thus saith the Lord God of Israel, Let my people go, that they may hold a feast unto me in the wilderness.
  11. 11. B. CHRIST IS COMING SOON “…and so much the more, as ye see the day approaching.”
  12. 12. •What do you want Jesus to find you doing when He comes? •What will you say to Him, what reason will you give for not being in His house on His day?
  13. 13. II. CONSIDER THE DILEMMA OF NOT ASSEMBLING OURSELVES TOGETHER “…as the manner of some is…”
  14. 14. 2 Peter 3:4 Where is the promise of his coming? for since the fathers fell asleep, all things continue as they were from the
  15. 15. A. THERE IS NO CONVICTION
  16. 16. Conviction - It is a belief that you will not change based on a principle found in Scripture as opposed to a preference that is subject to change. A fixed or firm belief. Confidence.
  17. 17. Romans 10:17 So faith cometh by hearing, and hearing by the word of God.
  18. 18. •The verb, “to hear” means to hear with a positive response. •To hear the word of God with a positive response produces obedience, submission, and desire.
  19. 19. 1 Peter 2:2 As newborn babes, desire the sincere milk of the word, that ye may grow thereby.
  20. 20. B. THERE IS NO COMMITMENT
  21. 21. Commitment – a pledge or promise, obligation, engagement, involvement, duty.
  22. 22. What you love, you are concerned about, and are willing to commit your time, talent and treasure to.
  23. 23. Psalms 37:5 Commit thy way unto the Lord; trust also in him; and he shall bring it to pass.
  24. 24. Proverbs 16:3 Commit thy works unto the Lord and thy thoughts shall be established.
  25. 25. Church members that pray together will not be easily divided.
  26. 26. 2 Chronicles 7:14 If my people which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their
  27. 27. A prayerful congregation is a powerful church.
  28. 28. We must therefore get involved in group prayer and contribute strength to the Church. Don’t underestimate the power of prayer.
  29. 29. C. THERE IS NO INTEREST
  30. 30. •Believers must be interested in studying and learning the Word of God together. •Believers who do not show interest in studying and learning the word of God together usually weaken the other believers. •Learning the Word of God together is a good way to build up the needed Bible conviction of a Local Church.
  31. 31. We must keep in mind that the assembling of ourselves together draws us closer to the Lord and strengthens our deep friendship with fellow believers within a Local Church.
  32. 32. III. CONSIDER THE BENEFIT OF ASSEMBLING OURSELVES TOGETHER “…but exhorting one another…”
  33. 33. A. WE WILL ENJOY THE POWER OF GOD IN OUR MINISTRY
  34. 34. A Church with united members walking together according to the blessed will of God will truly enjoy the power of God in their lives and ministry.
  35. 35. They will also enjoy the reward of their unquestionable unity.
  36. 36. B. WE WILL GROW SPIRITUALLY
  37. 37. True believers should approach the Word with clean hearts and minds in eager anticipation, with a desire to grow spiritually.
  38. 38. One of the main reasons that we attend church is so that we can receive spiritual food which is so vital to our growth as believers.
  39. 39. 1 Timothy 4:13 Till I come, give attendance to reading, to exhortation, to doctrine.
  40. 40. II Timothy 4:2 Preach the word; be instant in season, out of season; reprove, rebuke, exhort with all longsuffering and doctrine.
  41. 41. Colossians 3:16 Let the word of Christ dwell in you richly in all wisdom; teaching and admonishing one another in psalms and hymns and spiritual songs, singing with grace in your heart to
  42. 42. If we neglect the assembling of ourselves together, we miss a vital venue for experiencing God's unique presence and life- changing power in our lives.
  43. 43. Matthew 18:20 For where two or three are gathered together in my name, there am I in the midst of them.
  44. 44. C. WE ENCOURAGE OTHERS AND WE ARE ENCOURAGED OURSELVES
  45. 45. Encourage •To inspire with courage, spirit or confidence. To stimulate by assistance. •To promote, advance or foster. Inspire, strengthen, comfort, energize.
  46. 46. 1 Thessalonians 5:11 Wherefore comfort yourselves together, and edify one another, even as also ye do.
  47. 47. When God demands worship, He is making us focus on the only one who completely satisfies our souls.
  48. 48. We maximize our joy in God by worshipping him; and we worship God most fully when we do not forsake the gathering of ourselves together.
  49. 49. •The fruits of your faith will inspire others to come to our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ; •Your labour of love will attract more people to know the wonderful love of God; and •Your invincible hope will usher them to the path of success. I want to remind you that:

