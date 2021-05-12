Successfully reported this slideshow.
Ptr. Luke Lepago NO MAN IS AN ISLAND Ecclesiastes 4:9-12
• 9 Two are better than one; because they have a good reward for their labour. • 10 For if they fall, the one will lift up...
•You must learn to value relationships over possessions. •You must value people more than things. •You must find joy in fe...
Two are better than one.
Through desire a man, having separated himself, seeketh and intermeddleth with all wisdom. Proverbs 18:1
I. You Need Another Believer To Fellowship With To Succeed In Your Work. “Two are better than one; because they have a goo...
•You will notice that friendship is one area of life that Ecclesiastes never calls vanity. •It makes the point that two ar...
Don’t work alone.
Labour •a physical or mental work, especially or a hard or fatiguing kind. •productive activity, especially for the sake o...
Cultivating a meaningful life is hard work.
•You can accomplish more when you work together with others. •You need other believers to fellowship with when you go to w...
• Who then is Paul, and who is Apollos, but ministers by whom ye believed, even as the Lord gave to every man? • 6 I have ...
•8 Now he that planteth and he that watereth are one: and every man shall receive his own reward according to his own labo...
Paul and Apollos were not competing against each other but were complementing each other’s ministries. Their purpose was t...
The one who plants will be rewarded for planting. And the one who waters will be rewarded for watering. However, they will...
II. You Need Another Believer To Fellowship With To Stand Again When You Fall. “For if they fall, the one will lift up his...
•This verse is the picture of a traveller on the road. •The importance of someone with us in our journey. •Because we do n...
1 Corinthians 10:12 Wherefore let him that thinketh he standeth take heed lest he fall.
The person who thinks he or she is exempt from falling is actually the leading candidate for a fall.
•We are not exempted from failures in life. •There are some failures, mistakes, and errors in life that you cannot recover...
“But woe to him that is alone when he falleth; for he hath not another to help him up.” Ecclsiastes 4:10
“Friendships must be cultivated. They don’t automatically occur when calamity strikes. And I have never heard of a rent-a-...
You need to make sure you are walking with people you can trust before you fall. You need to cultivate friendships while y...
III. You Need Another Believer To Fellowship With To Survive When You Are In The Cold. “Again, if two lie together, then t...
It is an image of travellers sleeping outdoors in the desert who must huddle together to keep warm.
Illustration •Verse 9 addresses the danger of labouring alone. •Verse 10 addresses the danger of falling. •Verse 11 addres...
Life will sometimes leave you in the cold.
You will need the friendship, support, encouragement, intercession, and generosity of others to warm you up when life leav...
You need to develop and maintain intimate relationships of mutual trust when the sun is still shining. That way, when life...
IV. You Need Another Believer To Fellowship With To Save You When You Are In A Fight “And if one prevail against him, two ...
2Timothy 3:12 Yea, and all that will live Godly in Christ Jesus shall suffer persecution.
32 ADD A FOOTER Finally, my brethren, be strong in the Lord, and in the power of his might. 11 Put on the whole armour of ...
33 ADD A FOOTER 13 Wherefore take unto you the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to withstand in the evil day, and ...
34 ADD A FOOTER 16 Above all, taking the shield of faith, wherewith ye shall be able to quench all the fiery darts of the ...
The Whole Armour Of God
• There are some attacks you cannot face on your own. • There are some battles you cannot fight on your own. • There are s...
1. Better profit from one's labour. 2. Help in time of difficulty. 3. Comfort in time of need. 4. Protection in time of danger. Conclusion
And all that were together, and had all things common; 45 And sold their possessions and goods, and parted them to all men, as every man had need. Acts 2:44-47
One’s efforts and benefits should not be confined to two persons.
40 ADD A FOOTER And all that were together, and had all things common; 45 And sold their possessions and goods, and parted...
46 And they, continuing daily with one accord in the temple, and breaking bread from house to house, did eat their meat wi...
No Man Is An Island

Ecclesiastes 4:9-12

No Man Is An Island

  1. 1. Ptr. Luke Lepago NO MAN IS AN ISLAND Ecclesiastes 4:9-12
  2. 2. • 9 Two are better than one; because they have a good reward for their labour. • 10 For if they fall, the one will lift up his fellow: but woe to him that is alone when he falleth; for he hath not another to help him up. • 11 Again, if two lie together, then they have heat: but how can one be warm alone? • 12 And if one prevail against him, two shall withstand him; and a threefold cord is not quickly broken. Ecclesiastes 4:9-12
  3. 3. •You must learn to value relationships over possessions. •You must value people more than things. •You must find joy in fellowship, not pleasure.
  4. 4. Two are better than one.
  5. 5. Through desire a man, having separated himself, seeketh and intermeddleth with all wisdom. Proverbs 18:1
  6. 6. I. You Need Another Believer To Fellowship With To Succeed In Your Work. “Two are better than one; because they have a good reward for their labour.”
  7. 7. •You will notice that friendship is one area of life that Ecclesiastes never calls vanity. •It makes the point that two are better than one with the picture of a labourer in the field.
  8. 8. Don’t work alone.
  9. 9. Labour •a physical or mental work, especially or a hard or fatiguing kind. •productive activity, especially for the sake of economic gain. •speaks of hard work and diligent work; toil. •The term describes an agricultural worker in the field. It is a person who is working hard.
  10. 10. Cultivating a meaningful life is hard work.
  11. 11. •You can accomplish more when you work together with others. •You need other believers to fellowship with when you go to work.
  12. 12. • Who then is Paul, and who is Apollos, but ministers by whom ye believed, even as the Lord gave to every man? • 6 I have planted, Apollos watered; but God gave the increase. • 7 So then neither is he that planteth any thing, neither he that watereth; but God that giveth the increase. 1 Corinthians 3:5-9
  13. 13. •8 Now he that planteth and he that watereth are one: and every man shall receive his own reward according to his own labour. •9 For we are labourers together with God: ye are God's husbandry, ye are God's building. 1 Corinthians 3:5-9
  14. 14. Paul and Apollos were not competing against each other but were complementing each other’s ministries. Their purpose was to bring the Church to maturity, and to Christlikeness.
  15. 15. The one who plants will be rewarded for planting. And the one who waters will be rewarded for watering. However, they will receive an even greater reward because they worked together.
  16. 16. II. You Need Another Believer To Fellowship With To Stand Again When You Fall. “For if they fall, the one will lift up his fellow: but woe to him that is alone when he falleth; for he hath not another to help him up.”
  17. 17. •This verse is the picture of a traveller on the road. •The importance of someone with us in our journey. •Because we do not know what is ahead in our journey
  18. 18. 1 Corinthians 10:12 Wherefore let him that thinketh he standeth take heed lest he fall.
  19. 19. The person who thinks he or she is exempt from falling is actually the leading candidate for a fall.
  20. 20. •We are not exempted from failures in life. •There are some failures, mistakes, and errors in life that you cannot recover from, on your own. You need someone to help you.
  21. 21. “But woe to him that is alone when he falleth; for he hath not another to help him up.” Ecclsiastes 4:10
  22. 22. “Friendships must be cultivated. They don’t automatically occur when calamity strikes. And I have never heard of a rent-a- friend business either.” - CHARLES SWINDOLL
  23. 23. You need to make sure you are walking with people you can trust before you fall. You need to cultivate friendships while you are on your feet.
  24. 24. III. You Need Another Believer To Fellowship With To Survive When You Are In The Cold. “Again, if two lie together, then they have heat: but how can one be warm alone?”
  25. 25. It is an image of travellers sleeping outdoors in the desert who must huddle together to keep warm.
  26. 26. Illustration •Verse 9 addresses the danger of labouring alone. •Verse 10 addresses the danger of falling. •Verse 11 addresses the danger of freezing.
  27. 27. Life will sometimes leave you in the cold.
  28. 28. You will need the friendship, support, encouragement, intercession, and generosity of others to warm you up when life leaves you in the cold.
  29. 29. You need to develop and maintain intimate relationships of mutual trust when the sun is still shining. That way, when life leaves you in the cold, you have someone close enough to come lay beside you to keep you warm.
  30. 30. IV. You Need Another Believer To Fellowship With To Save You When You Are In A Fight “And if one prevail against him, two shall withstand him; and a threefold cord is not quickly broken.”
  31. 31. 2Timothy 3:12 Yea, and all that will live Godly in Christ Jesus shall suffer persecution.
  Finally, my brethren, be strong in the Lord, and in the power of his might. 11 Put on the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil. 12 For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places. Ephesians 6:10-12
  13 Wherefore take unto you the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all, to stand. 14 Stand therefore, having your loins girt about with truth, and having on the breastplate of righteousness; 15 And your feet shod with the preparation of the gospel of peace; Ephesians 6:10-12
  16 Above all, taking the shield of faith, wherewith ye shall be able to quench all the fiery darts of the wicked. 17 And take the helmet of salvation, and the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God: Ephesians 6:10-12
  35. 35. The Whole Armour Of God
  36. 36. • There are some attacks you cannot face on your own. • There are some battles you cannot fight on your own. • There are some enemies you cannot defeat on your own. • There are some attitudes you cannot change on your own. • There are some habits you cannot break on your own. • There are some problems you cannot solve on your own. • There are some needs you cannot meet on your own. I just want to remind you that:
  Proverbs 11:14 Where no counsel is, the people fall: but in the multitude of counsellors there is safety.
  1. Better profit from one's labour. 2. Help in time of difficulty. 3. Comfort in time of need. 4. Protection in time of danger. Conclusion
  39. 39. One’s efforts and benefits should not be confined to two persons.
  And all that were together, and had all things common; 45 And sold their possessions and goods, and parted them to all men, as every man had need. Acts 2:44-47
  41. 41. 46 And they, continuing daily with one accord in the temple, and breaking bread from house to house, did eat their meat with gladness of heart, 47 Praising God, and having favour with all the people. And the Lord added to the Church daily such as should be saved. Acts 2:44-47

