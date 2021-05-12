Successfully reported this slideshow.
Ministry Mind-Set
Acts 3:1-11 KJV Now Peter and John went up together into the temple at the hour of prayer, being the ninth hour. 2 And a c...
Acts 3:1-11 KJV 3 Who seeing Peter and John about to go into the temple asked an alms. 4 And Peter, fastening his eyes upo...
Acts 3:1-11 KJV 5 And he gave heed unto them, expecting to receive something of them. 6 Then Peter said, Silver and gold h...
Acts 3:1-11 KJV 7 And he took him by the right hand, and lifted him up: and immediately his feet and ankle bones received ...
Acts 3:1-11 KJV 9 And all the people saw him walking and praising God: 10 And they knew that it was he which sat for alms ...
Acts 3:1-11 KJV 11 And as the lame man which was healed held Peter and John, all the people ran together unto them in the ...
What is Mind-set? 1. A fixed mental attitude or disposition that predetermines a person’s responses to and interpretations...
What is Mind-set? Mind-set -- a strong and positive one -- is essential to developing healthy self-esteem. It is an impo...
What is Mind-set? Your mind-set is your collection of thoughts and beliefs that shape your thought habits. And your thou...
What is Mind-set? Your mind-set impacts how you make sense of the world, and how you make sense of you. Your mind-set sh...
The Importance of Mind-set In people with a fixed mind-set, the brain is most active when they are being given informatio...
What is a ministry? Ministry is from the Greek word diakoneo, meaning to serve or douleuo, meaning to serve as a slave. I...
What is a ministry? Encyclopedia of Christianity defines it as "carrying forth Christ's mission in the world", Ministry i...
I. The Mind-Set to Pray Now Peter and John went up together into the temple at the hour of prayer, being the ninth hour.
A. When We Pray We Communicate With God
“To have a good relationship, we need communication. Communication maintains good relations.”
Acts 1:13-15 And when they were come in, they went up into an upper room, where abode both Peter, and James, and John, and...
Acts 1:13-15 14 These all continued with one accord in prayer and supplication, with the women, and Mary the mother of Jes...
II. The Mind-Set to Work
A. We Should See The Needs Around Us And Meet Those Needs.
“And a certain man lame from his mother's womb was carried, whom they laid daily at the gate of the temple which is called...
The description of a man, lame from his mother’s womb emphasizes his hopeless condition.
Peter fastened his eyes upon this man. Peter saw someone in need and desired to help him.
“While it is important that we see the needs around us, it is also important that we must meet those needs.”
B. We Should See Lost Souls In Need Of a Saviour And he gave heed unto them, expecting to receive something of them. 6 The...
Peter didn't see him as a burden, Peter saw a soul. Peter saw a soul that was so valuable to God that He gave His only Son...
As we go throughout our daily lives we must see people the way Peter saw this man. We should see lost souls in need of a S...
We must do all that we can to share the life changing Gospel of Jesus Christ.
Let us go beyond seeing the needs and do whatever it takes to meet the spiritual needs of those around us. This will requi...
If just one more soul were to walk down the aisle It would be worth every struggle, It would be worth every mile A lifetim...
C. We Must Trust God to Work Through Us “Then Peter said, Silver and gold have I none; but such as I have give I thee: In ...
The key to this miracle is in the phrase, “In the name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth rise up and walk". Peter did not have t...
III. The Mind-Set To Point People To Christ
“Peter said, Silver and gold have I none; but such as I have give I thee: In the name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth rise up ...
Peter's intention was not to build up his reputation. His heart's desire was to point this man to the Saviour. The goal...
IV. The Mind-Set to Grow
A. There is Change “And he leaping up stood, and walked, and entered with them into the temple, walking, and leaping, and ...
He not only received a physical healing, but he was also born into the family of God. He was sick now he was healed He ...
He was lame since birth, now he is leaping People have to carry him to the temple gate, now he is going to the temple al...
B. There is Reflection
And all the people saw him walking and praising God: 10 And they knew that it was he which sat for alms at the Beautiful g...
C. There is Addition and Multiplication
And they knew that it was he which sat for alms at the Beautiful gate of the temple: and they were filled with wonder and ...
Acts 4:4 Howbeit many of them which heard the word believed; and the number of the men was about five thousand.
D. There is Glorification
The change is the evidence of growth
The purpose of ministry is not to promote the reputation of our Church. Our purpose and number one priority must be to b...
“We will experience things that we could never accomplish on our own.”
Let’s have: The mind-set to pray The mind-set to work The mind-set to point people to Christ The mind-set to grow
