Spiritual
25 views
Jun. 22, 2021

Faihfulness Is Essential

A message by Pastor Luke Lepago
International Bible Baptist Church Bangkok, Thailand
152 Intharaphithak Road ], Soi 1, Bangyeerua, Thonburi, Bangkok, Thailand
10600
Contact Numbers: +66846529839, +6670453402
Email: lepagoluke@yahoo.com, ruthlepago@yahoo.com

Faihfulness Is Essential

  1. 1. FAIHFULNESS IS ESSENTIAL Galatians 5:16-17, 22-23
  2. 2. GALATIANS 5:16-17 This I say then, Walk in the Spirit, and ye shall fulfil the lust of the flesh. 17 For the flesh lusteth against the Spirit, and the Spirit against the flesh: and these are contrary the one to the other: so that ye cannot do the things that ye would.
  3. 3. GALATIANS 5:22-23 But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, longsuffering, gentleness, goodness, faith, 23 Meekness, temperance: against such there is no law.
  4. 4. FAITHFULNESS Lasting and trustworthiness in relations. The quality of being true to one’s word or commitments, as to what one has pledged to do, and professes to believe. The quality of being dedicated and steadfast in performing one’s duty.
  5. 5. What Paul is saying is that the Holy Spirit is working in and through us to produce faithfulness to God and to others.
  6. 6. LOVE •It is listed first because it is the foundation of the other graces. Self-sacrificing love that sent Christ to die for sinners is the kind of love that believers who are Spirit-controlled should manifest in their lives.
  7. 7. JOY •It is a deep and abiding inner rejoicing which was promised to those who abide in Christ. •It does not depend on circumstances because it rests in God’s sovereign control of all things.
  8. 8. PEACE •It is an inner repose and quietness, even in the face of adverse circumstances, it defies human understanding.
  9. 9. LONGSUFFERING •It is the quality of forbearance under provocation. It entertains no thoughts of retaliation even when wrongfully treated.
  10. 10. GENTLENESS It is benevolence in action such as God demonstrated toward men. (Desire to do good to others) Since God is kind toward sinners, a Christian should display the same virtue.
  11. 11. GOODNESS It is reaching out to others to do good even when it is not deserved.
  12. 12. FAITH It is the quality which renders a person trustworthy or reliable.
  13. 13. MEEKNESS It marks a person who is submissive to God’s Word and who is considerate of others when discipline is needed.
  14. 14. TEMPERANCE It is self-control or self-mastery. Such quality is impossible to attain apart from the power of God’s Spirit.
  15. 15. I. GOD’S FAITHFULNESS
  16. 16. A. HIS CHARACTER
  17. 17. 1 CORINTHIANS 1:9 God is faithful, by whom ye were called unto the fellowship of his Son Jesus Christ our Lord.
  18. 18. PSA. 36:5 Thy mercy, O Lord, is in the heavens; and thy faithfulness reacheth unto the clouds.
  19. 19. PSALMS 89:1 I will sing of the mercies of the Lord forever: with my mouth will I make known thy faithfulness to all generations.
  20. 20. 2 THESSALONIANS 3:3 But the Lord is faithful, who shall stablish you, and keep you from evil.
  21. 21. 2 TIMOTHY 2:13 If we believe not, yet he abideth faithful: he cannot deny himself.
  22. 22. B. HE FORGIVES AND HE GUIDES
  23. 23. 1 CORINTHIANS 10:13 There hath no temptation taken you but such as is common to man: but God is faithful, who will not suffer you to be tempted above that ye are able; but will with the temptation also make a way to escape, that ye may be able to bear it.
  24. 24. 1 JOHN 1:9 If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just to forgive us our sins, and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness.
  25. 25. 1 THESSALONIANS 5:24 Faithful is he that calleth you, who also will do it.
  26. 26. II. OUR FOREFATHERS’ FAITHFULNESS
  27. 27. A. IN THEIR DEVOTION
  28. 28. GALATIANS 3:9 And let us not be weary in well doing: for in due season we shall reap, if we faint not.
  29. 29. B. IN THEIR WAY OF LIFE IN CHRIST
  30. 30. 1 CORINTHIANS 4:17 For this cause have I sent unto you Timotheus, who is my beloved son, and faithful in the Lord, who shall bring you into remembrance of my ways which be in Christ, as I teach everywhere in every church.
  31. 31. C. IN THEIR DOCTRINE
  32. 32. 2 CORINTHIANS 11:4 For if he that cometh preacheth another Jesus, whom we have not preached, or if ye receive another spirit, which ye have not received, or another gospel, which ye have not accepted, ye might bear with him.
  33. 33. GALATIANS 1:6-8 I marvel that ye are so soon removed from him that called you into the grace of Christ unto another gospel:
  34. 34. GALATIANS 1:6-8 7 Which is not another; bit there be some that trouble you, and would pervert the gospel of Christ.
  35. 35. GALATIANS 1:6-8 8 But though we, or an angel from heaven, preach any other gospel unto you than that which we have preached unto you, let him be accursed.
  36. 36. When the gospel message is corrupted, the way of salvation is confused and people are in danger of being eternally lost.
  37. 37. D. IN THEIR DEATH
  38. 38. HEBREWS 11:13 These all died in faith, not having received the promises, but having seen them afar off, and were persuaded of them, and embraced them, and confessed that they were strangers and pilgrims on the earth.
  39. 39. REVELATION 2:10 Fear none of those things which thou shalt suffer: behold, the devil shall cast some of you into prison, that ye may be tried; and ye shall have tribulation ten days: be thou faithful unto death, and I will give thee a crown of life.
  40. 40. III. OUR FAITHFULNESS
  41. 41. A. TO THE CHURCH
  42. 42. LEVITICUS 19:30 Ye shall keep my sabbaths, and reverence my sanctuary: I am the LORD.
  43. 43. ACTS 20:7 And upon the first day of the week, when the disciples came together to break bread, Paul preached unto them….
  44. 44. 1 CORINTHIANS 16:2 Upon the first day of the week let every one of you lay by him in store, as God hath prospered him, that there be no gathering when I come.
  45. 45. One great way to honour Jesus’ fulfilment of the Sabbath law is to set the Sunday as much as possible to go to church, to meet Christian brothers and sisters, to focus on God through prayer, and to listen to preaching of God’s word.
  46. 46. HEBREWS 10:24-25 And let us consider one another to provoke unto love and to good works: 25 Not forsaking the assembling of ourselves together, as the manner of some is; but exhorting one another: and so much the more, as ye see the day approaching.
  47. 47. B. TO WHAT WE HAVE
  48. 48. 1 CORINTHIANS 4:2 Moreover it is required in stewards, that a man be found faithful.
  49. 49. LUKE 16:10 He that is faithful in that which is least is faithful also in much: and he that is unjust in the least is unjust also in much. 11 If therefore ye have not been faithful in the unrighteous mammon, who will commit to your trust the true riches? 12 And if ye have not been faithful in that which is another man's, who shall give you that which is your own?
  50. 50. C. TO OUR SAVIOUR
  51. 51. MATTHEW 25:21 His lord said unto him, Well done, thou good and faithful servant: thou hast been faithful over a few things, I will make thee ruler over many things: enter thou into the joy of thy lord.
  52. 52. 2 CORINTHIANS 5:20 Therefore, we are ambassadors for Christ, as though God did beseech you by us: we pray you in Christ stead, be ye reconciled to God.

