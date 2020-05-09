Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
10 травня
Традиційно в усьому світів і у нашій країні також у другу неділю травня відзначається День матері. Історія свята така: у 1...
Мати-найрідніша людина. Її голос, яким би він не був, мелодійний чи ні, все одно наймилозвучніший . Теплі руки матері – це...
Щастя й краса материнства в усі століття оспівувалися кращими художниками і поетами.
День матері – це найкраща можливість нагадати мамі, як сильно ми любимо і цінуємо її. Це свято, хоча і з’явилось нещодавно...
День матері
День матері
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

День матері

39 views

Published on

Бойко І. В.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

День матері

  1. 1. 10 травня
  2. 2. Традиційно в усьому світів і у нашій країні також у другу неділю травня відзначається День матері. Історія свята така: у 1908 р. молода американка Анна Джерніс із Філадельфії виступила з ініціативою вшанування матерів у пам’ять про свою матір яка передчасно померла. Анна писала листи до державних установ, законодавчих органів, видатних осіб із пропозицією один день у році присвятити вшануванню матерів. Її старання увінчалися успіхом-у 1910р. Штат Вірджинія перший визнав День Матері як офіційне свято.
  3. 3. Мати-найрідніша людина. Її голос, яким би він не був, мелодійний чи ні, все одно наймилозвучніший . Теплі руки матері – це перше, що відчуває малюк. Матуся – це та, хто дала життя, дала можливість з’явитися на цей світ, побачити сонце та небо, пробігтись зеленою травицею, проявити себе у цьому світі.
  4. 4. Щастя й краса материнства в усі століття оспівувалися кращими художниками і поетами.
  5. 5. День матері – це найкраща можливість нагадати мамі, як сильно ми любимо і цінуємо її. Це свято, хоча і з’явилось нещодавно, з кожним роком стає все більш популярним, і це не дивно, оскільки мама, споконвіку була найріднішою і найдорожчою людиною для кожного. День матері в Україні став чудовим приводом для того, щоб приїхати до мами, або зателефонувати їй, та сказати «спасибі» за її самовідданість, любов та підтримку.

×