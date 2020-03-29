Successfully reported this slideshow.
1) Нормативно-правова база цивільного захисту України. 2) Організаційна структура цивільного захисту України. 3) Обов’язки...
Нормативно-правова база цивільного захисту Конституція України про захист життя, здоров’я і безпеку людини Конституція Укр...
Основні положення Конституції України конкретизовано у законах України та інших нормативно-правових документах, що регулюю...
Закон «Про правові засади цивільного захисту» визначає правові і організаційні засади у сфері цивільного захисту населення...
Структура та режими функціонування єдиної системи цивільного захисту України. Завдання, сили і засоби цивільного захисту Д...
– організація захисту населення і територій у разі виникнення НС; – проведення рятувальних та інших невідкладних робіт з л...
Організаційна структура апарату Державної служби України з надзвичайних ситуацій Керівництво Державної служби Департамент ...
Обов’язки учнів щодо вивчення основ цивільного захисту У результаті вивчення основ цивільного захисту учні зобов’язані: - ...
Оволодіння основами цивільного захисту у загальноосвітніх навчальних закладах закріплюється під час «Дня цивільного захист...
  1. 1. 1) Нормативно-правова база цивільного захисту України. 2) Організаційна структура цивільного захисту України. 3) Обов’язки учнів щодо вивчення основ цивільного захисту.
  2. 2. Нормативно-правова база цивільного захисту Конституція України про захист життя, здоров’я і безпеку людини Конституція України визначає, що людина, її життя і здоров’я, честь і гідність, недоторканність і безпека визнаються в Україні найвищою соціальною цінністю. Кожна людина має такі конституційні права: -невід’ємне право на життя (обов’язок держави – захищати життя людини); - на належні, безпечні і здорові умови праці; -на охорону здоров’я і медичну допомогу; - на безпечне для життя і здоров’я довкілля та на відшкодування завданої порушенням цього права шкоди; -вільного доступу до інформації про стан довкілля, про якість харчових продуктів і предметів побуту, а також право на її поширення (така інформація ніким не може бути засекречена). Зміст конституційних прав про захист життя, здоров’я і безпеку людини відображено у Законах України та інших нормативно-правових документах.
  3. 3. Основні положення Конституції України конкретизовано у законах України та інших нормативно-правових документах, що регулюють відносини у галузі цивільного захисту. Основними законами, що відображають зміст захисту населення від надзвичайних ситуацій, є:  Закон України «Про Цивільну оборону України»; Закон України «Про правові засади цивільного захисту». Закон «Про Цивільну оборону України» визначає, що кожен громадянин має право на захист свого життя і здоров’я від наслідків аварій, катастроф і стихійних лих. Гарантом цього права є держава. Тому у державі існує система цивільної оборони. Цивільна оборона України є державною системою органів управління, сил і засобів, яка забезпечує організацію і захист населення від наслідків надзвичайних ситуацій техногенного, екологічного, природного і воєнного характеру. Закони України, інші нормативно-правові документи про захист населення від надзвичайних ситуацій
  4. 4. Закон «Про правові засади цивільного захисту» визначає правові і організаційні засади у сфері цивільного захисту населення і територій від надзвичайних ситуацій техногенного, природного та воєнного характеру, повноваження органів управління, порядок створення і застосування сил, їх комплектування, а також гарантії соціального і правового захисту особового складу органів і підрозділів цивільного захисту. До інших законів України, які складають правову основу цивільної оборони відносяться: „Про захист населення і територій від надзвичайних ситуацій техногенного і природного характеру“, „Про аварійно-рятувальні служби“, “Про об’єкти підвищеної небезпеки”, "Про захист людини від дій іонізуючих випромінювань“, “Про забезпечення санітарного та епідемічного благополуччя населення”, “Про захист населення від інфекційних хвороб”, “Про правові засади Цивільного захисту”.
  5. 5. Структура та режими функціонування єдиної системи цивільного захисту України. Завдання, сили і засоби цивільного захисту Для реалізації державної політики у сфері цивільного захисту населення і територій від надзвичайних сил в Україні створена Єдина державна система цивільного захисту населення і територій. Ця система включає у себе органи управління, сили та засоби центральних і місцевих органів виконавчої влади, органи місцевого самоврядування, на які покладається реалізація державної політики у сфері цивільного захисту. Головні завдання ЄСЦЗ: – прогнозування та оцінювання соціально-економічних наслідків НС; – розробка та здійснення заходів, спрямованих на запобігання виникненню НС; – створення, збереження і раціональне використання матеріальних ресурсів, необхідних для запобігання НС; – оповіщення населення про загрозу та виникнення НС, своєчасне інформування про обстановку і вжиті заходи;
  6. 6. – організація захисту населення і територій у разі виникнення НС; – проведення рятувальних та інших невідкладних робіт з ліквідації наслідків НС та організація життєзабезпечення постраждалого населення; – здійснення нагляду і контролю у сфері цивільного захисту; – надання оперативної допомоги населенню в разі виникнення несприятливих побутових або нестандартних ситуацій; – навчання населення способам захисту в разі виникнення НС та побутових нестандартних ситуацій; – міжнародне співробітництво у сфері цивільного захисту. Загальне керівництво ЄСЦЗ здійснює Кабінет міністрів України. Начальником ЦЗ України є Прем’єр-міністр України. Безпосереднє керівництво діяльністю ЄСЦЗ покладається на спеціально уповноважений центральний орган виконавчої влади з питань ЦЗ – Державну службу України з надзвичайних ситуацій (ДСНС України) України
  7. 7. Організаційна структура апарату Державної служби України з надзвичайних ситуацій Керівництво Державної служби Департамент запобігання надзвичайним ситуаціям та державного нагляду (контролю) Департамент реагування на надзвичайні ситуації Департамент організації заходів цивільного захисту Департамент економіки і фінансів Департамент ресурсного забезпечення Адміністративний департамент Департамент персоналу Управління оперативно-чергової служби та координації дій у надзвичайних ситуаціях Управління авіації та авіаційного пошуку і рятування Управління гідрометеорології Управління телекомунікацій, інформаційних технологій та Системи 112 Управління міжнародного співробітництва Юридичне управління Управління внутрішнього аудиту та протидії корупції Відділ зв'язків із засобами масової інформації та роботи з громадськістю Відділ забезпечення діяльності Голови ДСНС Відділ медичного забезпечення, реабілітації та охорони праці Центральна лікарсько-експертна комісія Сектор спеціального зв'язку Режимно-таємний сектор Сектор мобілізаційної роботи
  8. 8. Обов’язки учнів щодо вивчення основ цивільного захисту У результаті вивчення основ цивільного захисту учні зобов’язані: - знати і дотримуватися правил поведінки населення у надзвичайних ситуаціях; - знати сигнали оповіщення про загрозу і виникнення надзвичайних ситуацій та вміти чітко діяти за цими сигналами; -мати уявлення про колективні засоби захисту і вміти користування ними; - вміти користуватися засобами індивідуального захисту, виготовлювати найпростіші засоби захисту органів дихання; - володіти способами та засобами запобігання пожежам, вибухам, аваріям, засвоїти типові дії при їх виникненні; - знати порядок проведення евакуації населення та вміти діяти під час евакуації; - вміти користуватися дозиметричними приладами; здійснювати санітарну обробку людей, дезактивацію, дегазацію та дезінфекцію; - вміти надавати першу допомогу потерпілим у надзвичайних ситуаціях.
  9. 9. Оволодіння основами цивільного захисту у загальноосвітніх навчальних закладах закріплюється під час «Дня цивільного захисту». У ході його проведення: вдосконалюються теоретичні та практичні навички учнів щодо захисту від наслідків надзвичайних ситуацій (під час вікторин, рольових ігор, аварійно-рятувальних естафетах, відкритих уроків з цивільного захисту, користування приладами радіаційної та хімічної розвідки); організовується та здійснюється масова здача нормативів із основ цивільного захисту; відбувається практична перевірка вмінь і навичок учнів щодо користування засобами індивідуального захисту, виготовлення найпростіших засобів захисту органів дихання, надання першої медичної допомоги під час дій у складі навчальних невоєнізованих формувань.

