Washington Bicycle Laws
When bicycle accidents occur, they can be very serious and traumatic events. Bicycle accidents can result in very serious injuries, producing the need for compensation from the insurance company for medical bills, physical therapy, lost wages, and other expenses and damages.

  2. 2. When bicycle accidents occur, they can be very serious and traumatic events. Bicycle accidents can result in very serious injuries, producing the need for compensation from the insurance company for medical bills, physical therapy, lost wages, and other expenses and damages.
  3. 3. What Should You Know About Bicycle Laws in Washington? 01 Bicycle Helmets 02 Bicycles Are Subjected to The Same Rules as Vehicles 03 Bicycles Can NOT be Used Everywhere 04 Riding on Roadways
  4. 4. 01 There is no statewide helmet law. However, Spokane has enacted a local law that requires people of all ages to wear a helmet while riding a bike. If you are injured without wearing a helmet, it does not negate your case. Bicycle Helmets
  5. 5. 02 Bicycles Are Subjected to The Same Rules as Vehicles The state law is speciﬁc about treating bicycles and cars the same way when bikes are being used on the road. This means that bicyclists must obey common roadway signs like stop signs, yield signs, crosswalks, and lights. The law even states that when using a bicycle at night, you must have the proper white light in the front of the bike and red brake light at the back of the bike.
  6. 6. 03 Bicycles Can NOT be Used Everywhere The statewide law is speciﬁc that bicycles are not allowed to be used on every roadway. The state chooses where bicycles can go based on the safety of the user.
  7. 7. 04 Riding on Roadways Cyclists are asked to use shoulder lanes, bike paths, or shoulder lanes when traveling on the road. They believe the choice of where to bike safely is at the discretion of the cyclist within reason. There are speciﬁc ways in which the state labels how a cyclist should ride, which can be found here.
  Hire An Attorney Matthew T Russell
