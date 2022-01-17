Successfully reported this slideshow.
How can a personal injury lawyer help in rideshare accidents in spokane

Jan. 17, 2022
Rideshare services like Uber and Lyft have become ubiquitous in American life. While it may be convenient to press a button in an app and have a ride show up at your door soon after, what happens if your loved one gets injured due to the actions of a rideshare driver? At Russell & Hill, PLLC, they are here to help when you need a personal injury attorney in Spokane after a crash with a rideshare vehicle. Their goal is to secure maximum compensation for your claim.

  1. 1. How Can A Personal Injury Lawyer Help In Rideshare Accidents?
  2. 2. Rideshare services like Uber and Lyft have become ubiquitous in American life. While it may be convenient to press a button in an app and have a ride show up at your door soon after, what happens if you are loved one gets injured due to the actions of a rideshare driver? At Russell & Hill, PLLC, they are here to help when you need a personal injury attorney in Spokane after a crash with a rideshare vehicle. Their goal is to secure maximum compensation for your claim.
  3. 3. Rideshare Accident Liability And Insurance Can Be Confusing Passengers in the rideshare vehicle Other drivers and passengers on the roadway Pedestrians in or near the roadway 01 03 02 There are various groups of people that can sustain an injury in an accident with a rideshare vehicle. This includes:
  4. 4. Rideshare companies like Uber and Lyft do have insurance policies in place for accidents, but these policies operate on a tiered level depending on the rideshare driver’s status at the time of an incident. ➔ If a rideshare driver is not signed into the “app” to work, then they are considered to be ordinary drivers conducting personal business. ➔ If a rideshare driver is signed into the “app” to work but does not have a passenger when they cause a crash, then their insurance carrier is still going to be the primary coverage provider. ➔ If a rideshare driver is signed into the “app” to work and has a passenger, or is on the way to pick a passenger up
  5. 5. You must secure an Spokane rideshare accident attorney to help you with this case. An attorney will be able to: Obtain all evidence necessary to prove liability, including video and photo surveillance, eyewitness statements, rideshare app data, accident reports, and more. Work with trusted medical professionals to fully evaluate your injuries and help calculate total medical costs. Handle negotiations with all parties involved, including aggressive insurance carriers, to secure full compensation for your claim. 01 03 02
  6. 6. Contact The Spokane Personal Injury Lawyers Today If you or a loved one has been injured in an accident involving a rideshare vehicle, contact an attorney as soon as possible. At Russell & Hill, PLLC, their team has extensive experience handling these cases, and they will work to secure full compensation on your behalf. This includes: ● Coverage of all crash-related medical expenses ● Recovery of lost income if you cannot work ● Pain and suﬀering damages ● Loss of enjoyment of life damages ● Possible punitive damages against a grossly negligent party If you need a personal injury attorney in Spokane after a rideshare vehicle accident, you can contact at Russell & Hill, PLLC.
  7. 7. Contact Details 1212 North Washington St, Suite 132 Spokane, WA 99201 509-204-9701 https://www.russellandhill.com/contact/

