Wait! Exclusive 60 day trial to the world's largest digital library.
The SlideShare family just got bigger. You now have unlimited* access to books, audiobooks, magazines, and more from Scribd.Cancel anytime.
Create your free account to read unlimited documents.
Rideshare services like Uber and Lyft have become ubiquitous in American life. While it may be convenient to press a button in an app and have a ride show up at your door soon after, what happens if your loved one gets injured due to the actions of a rideshare driver? At Russell & Hill, PLLC, they are here to help when you need a personal injury attorney in Spokane after a crash with a rideshare vehicle. Their goal is to secure maximum compensation for your claim.