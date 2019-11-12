Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Timing Audiobook download free for iphone Timing Audiobook download free for iphone LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD B...
Timing Audiobook download free for iphone Stefan Joss just can't win. Not only does he have to go to Texas in the middle o...
Timing Audiobook download free for iphone Written By: Mary Calmes Narrated By: Sean Crisden Publisher: Dreamspinner Press ...
Timing Audiobook download free for iphone Download Full Version TimingAudio OR Get now
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Timing Audiobook download free for iphone

30 views

Published on

Timing Audiobook download free for iphone

Published in: Retail
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Timing Audiobook download free for iphone

  1. 1. Timing Audiobook download free for iphone Timing Audiobook download free for iphone LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. Timing Audiobook download free for iphone Stefan Joss just can't win. Not only does he have to go to Texas in the middle of summer to be the man of honor in his best friend Charlotte's wedding, but he's expected to negotiate a million-dollar business deal at the same time. Worst of all, he's thrown for a loop when he arrives to see the one man Charlotte promised wouldn't be there: her brother, Rand Holloway. Stefan and Rand have been mortal enemies since the day they met, so Stefan is shocked when a temporary cease-fire sees the usual hostility replaced by instant chemistry. Though leery of the unexpected feelings, Stefan is swayed by a sincere revelation from Rand, and he decides to give Rand a chance. But their budding romance is threatened when Stefan's business deal goes wrong: the owner of the last ranch he needs to secure for the company is murdered. Stefan's in for the surprise of his life as he finds himself in danger as well.
  3. 3. Timing Audiobook download free for iphone Written By: Mary Calmes Narrated By: Sean Crisden Publisher: Dreamspinner Press Date: May 2010 Duration: 5 hours 43 minutes
  4. 4. Timing Audiobook download free for iphone Download Full Version TimingAudio OR Get now

×