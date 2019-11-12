Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Thursdays at Eight Audiobook download free for iphone Thursdays at Eight Audiobook download free for iphone LINK IN PAGE 4...
Thursdays at Eight Audiobook download free for iphone Thursday, 8:00 a.m. Mocha moments, breakfast club! Every week, these...
Thursdays at Eight Audiobook download free for iphone Written By: Debbie Macomber Narrated By: Laural Merlington Publisher...
Thursdays at Eight Audiobook download free for iphone Download Full Version Thursdays at EightAudio OR Listen now
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Thursdays at Eight Audiobook download free for iphone

36 views

Published on

Thursdays at Eight Audiobook download free for iphone

Published in: Lifestyle
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Thursdays at Eight Audiobook download free for iphone

  1. 1. Thursdays at Eight Audiobook download free for iphone Thursdays at Eight Audiobook download free for iphone LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. Thursdays at Eight Audiobook download free for iphone Thursday, 8:00 a.m. Mocha moments, breakfast club! Every week, these words appear in the calendars of four women. Every week, they meet for breakfast - and to talk, to share the truths they've discovered about their lives. To tell their stories. To offer each other encouragement and unfailing support. Clare has just been through a devastating and unexpected divorce. She's driven by anger and revenge - until she learns something about her ex-husband that forces her to question her own actions. Forces her to look deep inside for the forgiveness she's rejected...and the person she used to be. Elizabeth is a widow, in her late fifties, a successful professional. A woman who's determined not to waste another second of her life. And if that life should include romantic possibilities - well, why not? Karen is in her twenties, and she believes these should be the years for taking risks, reaching for your dreams. Her dream is to be an actor. Except that her parents think she should be more like her sister, the very conventional Victoria! Julia is turning forty this year. Her husband's career is established, her kids are finally in their teens and she's just started her own business. Everything's going according to schedule - until she discovers she's pregnant. That's not part of the plan. Thursdays at Eight A time to think about lives lived, choices made. A time for friends...
  3. 3. Thursdays at Eight Audiobook download free for iphone Written By: Debbie Macomber Narrated By: Laural Merlington Publisher: Brilliance Audio Date: June 2010 Duration: 9 hours 23 minutes
  4. 4. Thursdays at Eight Audiobook download free for iphone Download Full Version Thursdays at EightAudio OR Listen now

×