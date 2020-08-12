Energy Audit report

Successfully reported this slideshow.
“In Pursuit of Global Competitiveness” SHRI GURU GOBIND SINGHJI INSTITUTE OF ENGINEERING AND TECHNOLOGY, NANDED (M.S) (201...
This report has been prepared by: Rushikesh Porate Pankaj Nichat Avishkar Salunke Gaurav Band Parag Gaikwad Prasad Thote A...
ACKNOWLEDGMENT We express our sincere gratitude to Prof. B. D. Choudhary, Dept. electrical engineering of for his stimulat...
DECLARATION We hereby declare that we have formed, completed and written the Report entitled “ENERGY AUDIT OF SGGS CAMPUS”...
ABSTRACT An energy audit is a study of a plant or facility to determine how and where energy is used and to identify metho...
INDEX Page no. 1. Introduction 1.1 Objective of the energy audit 1 1.2 SGGS present energy scenario 1 1.3 Specific Energy ...
List of Figures 1. 1.1 Recorded monthly peak demands at SGGSIE&T, Nanded during the year 2018 1.2 Monthly Energy consumpti...
DEPARTMENT OF ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING SGGSIE&T,NANDED 1ENERGY AUDIT OF SGGS CAMPUS 1. INTRODUCTION Established in 1981, Shr...
DEPARTMENT OF ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING SGGSIE&T,NANDED 2ENERGY AUDIT OF SGGS CAMPUS The maximum demand in Feb-2019 was 291 k...
DEPARTMENT OF ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING SGGSIE&T,NANDED 3ENERGY AUDIT OF SGGS CAMPUS Table 1.1 Time of Day Tariff as per MSED...
DEPARTMENT OF ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING SGGSIE&T,NANDED 4ENERGY AUDIT OF SGGS CAMPUS 2. ENERGY AUDIT 2.1 Energy audit methodo...
DEPARTMENT OF ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING SGGSIE&T,NANDED 5ENERGY AUDIT OF SGGS CAMPUS 3. QUANTIFICATION BY END USE The loads w...
DEPARTMENT OF ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING SGGSIE&T,NANDED 6ENERGY AUDIT OF SGGS CAMPUS 3.1 Electricity use in departments, libr...
DEPARTMENT OF ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING SGGSIE&T,NANDED 7ENERGY AUDIT OF SGGS CAMPUS The kW/ton based on the rated values was...
DEPARTMENT OF ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING SGGSIE&T,NANDED 8ENERGY AUDIT OF SGGS CAMPUS 3.2 Hostel and Mess There are total 5 ho...
DEPARTMENT OF ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING SGGSIE&T,NANDED 9ENERGY AUDIT OF SGGS CAMPUS Table 2. Hostel Load Numbers Working hou...
DEPARTMENT OF ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING SGGSIE&T,NANDED 10ENERGY AUDIT OF SGGS CAMPUS 4. MEASUREMENTS PERFORMED 4.1 Room air ...
DEPARTMENT OF ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING SGGSIE&T,NANDED 11ENERGY AUDIT OF SGGS CAMPUS Table-Energy saver achieved by installi...
DEPARTMENT OF ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING SGGSIE&T,NANDED 12ENERGY AUDIT OF SGGS CAMPUS Ceiling Fan Electromagnetic Regulator F...
DEPARTMENT OF ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING SGGSIE&T,NANDED 13ENERGY AUDIT OF SGGS CAMPUS 5. BENCHMARKING Energy benchmarking inv...
DEPARTMENT OF ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING SGGSIE&T,NANDED 14ENERGY AUDIT OF SGGS CAMPUS 5.1 Departmental energy performance The...
DEPARTMENT OF ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING SGGSIE&T,NANDED 15ENERGY AUDIT OF SGGS CAMPUS 5.3 Per capita energy consumption for d...
DEPARTMENT OF ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING SGGSIE&T,NANDED 16ENERGY AUDIT OF SGGS CAMPUS 5.4 ECBC Standards and comparison As pe...
DEPARTMENT OF ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING SGGSIE&T,NANDED 17ENERGY AUDIT OF SGGS CAMPUS 6. ENERGY CONSERVATION AND EFFICIENCY 6...
DEPARTMENT OF ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING SGGSIE&T,NANDED 18ENERGY AUDIT OF SGGS CAMPUS 6.2 Energy Management Structure In orde...
DEPARTMENT OF ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING SGGSIE&T,NANDED 19ENERGY AUDIT OF SGGS CAMPUS APPENDIX A LIST OF MEASURING INSTRUMENT...
DEPARTMENT OF ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING SGGSIE&T,NANDED 20ENERGY AUDIT OF SGGS CAMPUS APPENDIX B Distribution Of Connected Lo...
DEPARTMENT OF ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING SGGSIE&T,NANDED 21ENERGY AUDIT OF SGGS CAMPUS Department KW Computer science 11000 Ch...
DEPARTMENT OF ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING SGGSIE&T,NANDED 22ENERGY AUDIT OF SGGS CAMPUS APPENDIX C CALCULATIONS FOR SOLAR WATER...
DEPARTMENT OF ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING SGGSIE&T,NANDED 23ENERGY AUDIT OF SGGS CAMPUS APPENDIX D CALCULATIONS FOR POWER SAVIN...
DEPARTMENT OF ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING SGGSIE&T,NANDED 24ENERGY AUDIT OF SGGS CAMPUS Now, using the recommended settings for...
DEPARTMENT OF ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING SGGSIE&T,NANDED 25ENERGY AUDIT OF SGGS CAMPUS APPENDIX E GENERAL RECOMMENDATIONS In a...
DEPARTMENT OF ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING SGGSIE&T,NANDED 26ENERGY AUDIT OF SGGS CAMPUS (7%), ice formation/ water leakage (1%)...
DEPARTMENT OF ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING SGGSIE&T,NANDED 27ENERGY AUDIT OF SGGS CAMPUS BIBLIOGRAPHY AND WEBSITES  Guide Books...
Energy Audit report

Report on complete energy audit of shri guru gobind singhji institute of engineering and technology Nanded.

Published in: Engineering
Energy Audit report

  1. 1. “In Pursuit of Global Competitiveness” SHRI GURU GOBIND SINGHJI INSTITUTE OF ENGINEERING AND TECHNOLOGY, NANDED (M.S) (2018-2019) DEPARTMENT OF ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING ENERGY AUDIT OF SGGS CAMPUS Final Report APRIL, 2019
  2. 2. This report has been prepared by: Rushikesh Porate Pankaj Nichat Avishkar Salunke Gaurav Band Parag Gaikwad Prasad Thote Arti Lonale Jainish Singh Reshma Rathod Aniruddh Pingle With the support and cooperation of the following students of the Department of Electrical Engineering. Abhijit Ade Gunjan Korde Kishor Gaikwad Basveshwar Bhure Govind Nagargoje Ajeet Kaur Randhawa Bharti Patil Swapnil Nawgire Shivraj Punjare Swapnil Metkar Rushikesh Chede Suhas Ghangare Shubam Parekar Dikshant Kale Under The Guidance Of Prof. B. D. Choudhary As a part of the course work for the subject EE312: MiniProject & Seminar Course co-ordinator Prof. G. R. Barse Prof. A. M. Khandelote
  3. 3. ACKNOWLEDGMENT We express our sincere gratitude to Prof. B. D. Choudhary, Dept. electrical engineering of for his stimulating guidance, continuous encouragement and supervision throughout the course of present work. We would like to place on record our deep sense of gratitude to Dr. R. V. SARWADNYA head of department of ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING for her generous guidance, help and useful suggestions We are extremely thankful to Dr. Y. V. JOSHI, Director, for providing us infrastructural facilities to work in, without which this work would not have been possible. Lastly, we would like to thank all our friends and library staff members whose encouragement and suggestion helped us to complete our seminar. We are also thankful to all those persons, who have contributed directly or indirectly in the completion of this project. Thank you!
  4. 4. DECLARATION We hereby declare that we have formed, completed and written the Report entitled “ENERGY AUDIT OF SGGS CAMPUS”. It has not previously submitted for the basis of the award of any degree or diploma or other similar title of this for any other diploma/examining body or university. Place: Date:
  5. 5. ABSTRACT An energy audit is a study of a plant or facility to determine how and where energy is used and to identify methods for energy savings. There is now a universal recognition of the fact that new technologies and much greater use of some that already exist provide the most hopeful prospects for the future. The opportunities lie in the use of existing renewable energy technologies, greater efforts at energy efficiency and the dissemination of these technologies and options. This energy audit of “SHRI GURU GOBIND SINGHJI INSTITUDE OF ENGINEERING AND TECHNOLOGY” college area was carried out by the students of the Department Electrical Engineering as a part of the course work. This report is just one step, a mere mile marker towards our destination of achieving energy efficiency and we would like to emphasise that an energy audit is a continuous process. We have compiled a list of possible actions to conserve and efficiently utilize our scarce resources and identified their savings potential. The next step would be to prioritize their implementation. We look forward with optimism that the institute authorities, staff and students shall ensure the maximum execution of the recommendations and the success of this work. To all of you, we hope that the ideas and pages that follow will give as much enjoyment and challenge as they have given us in their development, synthesis and writing. Any suggestions to further enhance the quality of this work are always welcome.
  6. 6. INDEX Page no. 1. Introduction 1.1 Objective of the energy audit 1 1.2 SGGS present energy scenario 1 1.3 Specific Energy Consumption (SEC) 3 1.4 Segmentation 3 2. Energy Audit 2.1. Energy Audit and Methodology 4 2.2. Grouping and strategy 4 3. Quantification by end use 3.1. Electricity use in Departments, library, main building 5 4.3. Computers/Printers 7 3.2. Hostel and Mess 8 4. Measurements performed 4.1. Room air conditioners 10 4.2. Fan loads 11 5. Benchmarking 5.1. Energy performance of various departments 14 5.2. Per unit area energy consumption 15 5.3. Per capita energy consumption for departments 15 5.4. ECBC standards and comparisons 16 6. Energy conservation and efficiency 6.1. Implementation measures 17 6.2. Energy management structure 18 Appendix A – List of instruments used 19 Appendix B – Distribution of loads 20 Appendix C- Calculations for Solar Water Heating Systems in hostels 22 Appendix D – Calculations for power savings in computers 23 Appendix E – General recommendations 25 Bibliography and websites 27
  7. 7. List of Figures 1. 1.1 Recorded monthly peak demands at SGGSIE&T, Nanded during the year 2018 1.2 Monthly Energy consumption at SGGSIE&T, Nanded during the year 2018 3. 3.1 Distribution of Connected load (component wise) 3.2 Distribution of Energy Consumption (component wise) 4. 4.1.1 A.C. load curve for a day without the energy saver mode for A.C. 4.1.2 A.C. load curve for a day with the energy saver mode for A.C. 5. 5.1 Total energy consumption of different departments 5.2 Per unit area energy consumption 5.3 Per capita energy consumption for departments List of Tables 1.1 Time of Day Tariff as per MSEDCL Tariff Order for HT-I category 3.1 AC loads in various departments 3.2.1 Computers and printers in departments and Main Building 3.2.2 Distribution of connected load in hostels (excluding computers) 4.1.3 Energy saver achieved by installing energy saver for 1.5 A.C. 4.1.4 Sample readings taken in EE1 classroom of electrical department 5.4 ECBC recommended levels for lighting power density 6.1 Implementation Measures E.1 Present annual energy consumption for computer monitors on campus E.2: Present annual energy consumption for CPUs E.3: Annual energy consumption for all computers with recommended power Settings
  8. 8. DEPARTMENT OF ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING SGGSIE&T,NANDED 1ENERGY AUDIT OF SGGS CAMPUS 1. INTRODUCTION Established in 1981, Shri Guru Gobind Singhji Institute of Engineering and Technology (SGGSIET), Nanded, is one of the promising leader institutions in technical education, research and technology transfer. It is having neat, clean and green campus spread over land of 46 acres. The institute offers 10 undergraduate and 10 postgraduate programs. The Institute has two buildings for boys’ hostel to accommodate 600 students and three buildings for girls’ hostel to accommodate 618 girls. In addition to this, institute provides family accommodation to full time Ph.D. students, guest rooms, medical attention and hygienic food courts and mess. Institute library has separate two storied block of 12400 Sq. ft. surrounded by lush green area. Institute provides the common facilities like Auditorium, Open Air Theater, Departmental stores, and canteens on campus. The campus is having round the clock security, uninterrupted power supply, High Speed internet with Wi-Fi Connectivity throughout the campus. 1.1 Energy audit objective The aim of the energy audit is to obtain a detailed idea about the various end use energy consumption activities and identifying, enumerating and evaluating the possible energy saving opportunities. The target is to achieve savings in the electrical energy consumption. The audit was also aimed at giving the students a feel of the practical problems and difficulties in carrying out the energy audit. As energy engineers, the students of the department enthusiastically participated in the endeavour. 1.2 SGGS present energy scenario The SGGSIE&T, Nanded has a consumption of electrical load is 80,345 Units as on Feb-2019.The monthly recorded peak demand for the year 2018 is given in Fig.1.1. The SGGSIE&T, Nanded energy bill for the month of Feb-2019 was Rs. 8.63 Lakhs. The electricity bill comprises two parts: one related to the energy consumed (per kWh or per unit energy consumed) and the other is the maximum demand charge (per kVA of maximum demand during the month). There also exists a penalty for low power factor. Furthermore, the energy charge includes a component based on time of use. The Time of Day (TOD) tariff as per the MSEDCL (Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd.) The existing tariff rate is Rs. 350/kVA for maximum demand and Rs. 7.7 /kWh on an average.
  9. 9. DEPARTMENT OF ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING SGGSIE&T,NANDED 2ENERGY AUDIT OF SGGS CAMPUS The maximum demand in Feb-2019 was 291 kVA and corresponding power factor was 0.99. The energy charges during the month were Rs. 7.7 per unit for industrial use, Rs. 5.73 per unit. For residential users and Rs. 7.7 per unit. For commercial activities. The average power factor for the year 2019 was 0.990 which was achieved by means of power factor correction units. Fig. 1.1: Recorded monthly peak demands at SGGSIE&T, Nanded during the year 2018 Fig. 1.2: Monthly Energy consumption at SGGSIE&T, Nanded during the year 2018 291 285 349 388 383 294 353 359 372 365 291 291 0 50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400 450 JAN FEB MAR APR MAY JUNE JUL AUG SEP OCT NOV DEC MAXDEMANDINKVA MONTHS KVA DEMAND OF 2018 83420 82195 113880 121775 115640 95685 106105 108595 108850 125325 70015 80045 0 20000 40000 60000 80000 100000 120000 140000 JAN FEB MAR APR MAY JUNE JUL AUG SEP OCT NOV DEC MAXDEMANDINKVA SGGSIE&T,NANDED ENERGY CONSUMPTION OF 2018
  10. 10. DEPARTMENT OF ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING SGGSIE&T,NANDED 3ENERGY AUDIT OF SGGS CAMPUS Table 1.1 Time of Day Tariff as per MSEDCL Tariff Order for HT-I category (FEBRURAY 2019) TOD tariffs Rate(Rs/unit) Units Demand Charges Rs. 0000Hrs-0600Hrs& 22000Hrs-2400Hrs -1.50 18,335 141.00 -27,502.50 0600Hrs-0900Hrs & 1200Hrs-1800Hrs 0.00 38,000 287.00 0.00 0900Hrs-1200Hrs 0.80 14,470 270.00 11,576.00 1800Hrs-2200Hrs 1.10 15,540 187.00 17,094.00 1.3Specific Energy Consumption (SEC) The Specific Energy Consumption (SEC) is defined as the energy consumption per unit of product output. The specific energy consumption considering students, faculty and Staff members were calculated which forms the institute SEC and was taken as reference for comparison. The SEC was calculated to be 302 KWh/person/annum (for 2019) for the academic area and Rs 2323 per person per annum. 1.4 Segmentation This energy audit report has segmented the energy consumption patterns both by departments/ hostels/ offices and by end use activities (lighting, cooling, pumping, washing etc.). The details are provided in the subsequent chapters.
  11. 11. DEPARTMENT OF ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING SGGSIE&T,NANDED 4ENERGY AUDIT OF SGGS CAMPUS 2. ENERGY AUDIT 2.1 Energy audit methodology The methodology adopted for this audit was  Formation of audit groups for specific areas and end use  Visual inspection and data collection  Observations on the general condition of the facility and equipment and quantification  Identification / verification of energy consumption and other parameters by measurements  Detailed calculations, analyses and assumptions  Validation  Potential energy saving opportunities  Implementation As a first step in this regard, 9 teams of total 24 students from the department were formed and each group was assigned a particular area or application of energy in the campus. The activity was organized as a Graded Course Project for the course EE312 (MiniProject & Seminar) during Dec-May 2019. 2.2 Grouping and strategy The following groups were formed with specific target areas and end uses assigned. Group 1: Energy Audit of Instrumentation and Administrative Building. Group 2: Energy Audit of Electronics and Complex Buildings. Group 3: Energy Audit of Mechanical and Chemical Departments. Group 4: Energy Audit of Computer Sciences and Information Technology Departments. Group 5: Energy Audit of Production Building. Group 6: Energy Audit of Textile Building. Group 7: Energy Audit of Girls Hostel. Group 8: Energy Audit of Nandgiri Boys Hostel. Group 9: Energy Audit of Sports Arena.
  12. 12. DEPARTMENT OF ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING SGGSIE&T,NANDED 5ENERGY AUDIT OF SGGS CAMPUS 3. QUANTIFICATION BY END USE The loads were segregated based on the end use as lighting and fans, air conditioning, Computer/printers, water pumping, hostel mess cooking loads, washing machines and irons. Quantification, types and necessary measurements were carried out. The details are given here. 9% 8% 53% 21% 9% Distribution of Connected Load Cooling load Lighting load Air conditioning Computer Other load 12% 14% 48% 19% 7% Distribution of energy consumption Cooling load Lighting load Air conditioning Computer Other load Type of load KW Cooling load 123.12 Lighting load 105.69 Air conditioning 721 Computer 286 Other load 131.41 Total KW 1367.22 Type of load kwh Cooling load 17729.28 Lighting load 20292.48 Air conditioning 69216 Computer 27456 Other load 9461.52 Total Kwh 144155.28
  13. 13. DEPARTMENT OF ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING SGGSIE&T,NANDED 6ENERGY AUDIT OF SGGS CAMPUS 3.1 Electricity use in departments, library, main building 3.1.1 Lighting and fans The Institute has about 2091 Fluorescent tube lights in different departments and labs. Out of which about 1091 tube lights are fitted with electronic ballast and rest are with electromagnetic ballast. The Institute is having 1435 fans in different departments and labs. Out of which about 780 fans are fitted with resistance type regulator and rest are with electronic regulator. The library and Main Building together have a total of 323 lights and 265 fans (including table fans and exhaust fans). The total lighting load from the above is 105.69 kW and the connected fan load is 861 kW 3.1.2 Air Conditioners On using the rated capacity details supplied by the manufacturers, the total room AC load is about 1.991 or 2 MW. AC Loads in various departments Dept./capacity 1 ton 1.5 ton 2 ton 3 ton Admin building 0 12 0 4 Electrical Dept. 0 0 0 2 Instrumentation Dept. 0 0 0 2 Electronics Dept. 17 4 2 16 Civil Dept. 3 0 0 0 Textile Dept. 0 0 0 3 Mechanical Dept. 0 5 0 0 Computer Science Dept. 0 0 10 4 I.T Dept. 0 4 0 0 Chemical Dept. 0 1 0 0 Production Dept. 0 7 0 0 Sports Complex 0 6 0 0 Girls hostel & Boys Hostel(except Sahyadri) 0 0 0 0 Complex halls 0 0 0 4 Total 20 39 12 35
  14. 14. DEPARTMENT OF ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING SGGSIE&T,NANDED 7ENERGY AUDIT OF SGGS CAMPUS The kW/ton based on the rated values was found to be 1.375. As air conditioning load is about 50% of the campus contract demand, any savings achieved in this field would be significantly important. The tonnage of AC per unit of total area for different departments is shown below fig. wide variation in the values can be seen in this plot, but the numbers of labs in the department which are air conditioned have a clear influence on this. 3.1.3 Computers/printers Their energy consumption is second only to office lighting. It is estimated that a power managed computer consumes less than half the energy of a computer without power management. The total number of computers and printers in different departments in the campus is as shown below. The computers in hostels and residential area are not included here. Computers and printers in departments and Main Building Sr.No Dept./Building Computers printers 1 Admin building 222 8 2 Electrical Dept. 52 4 3 Instrumentation Dept. 47 11 4 Electronics Dept. 316 6 5 Civil Dept. 41 5 6 Textile Dept. 33 7 7 Mechanical Dept. 110 4 8 Computer Science Dept. 217 5 9 I.T Dept. 185 4 10 Chemical Dept. 34 3 11 Production Dept. 36 5 12 Innovative lab 6 4 13 Girls hostel & Boys hostel 0 0 14 Complex halls 0 0 15 EMC section 1 0 Total 1300 66 Thus there are a total of about 1300 computers and about 66 printers in the departments.
  15. 15. DEPARTMENT OF ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING SGGSIE&T,NANDED 8ENERGY AUDIT OF SGGS CAMPUS 3.2 Hostel and Mess There are total 5 hostels in SGGSIE &T. Out of which 2 are girl’s hostel namely Krishna and Godavari. Here, the personal computers or laptops of individual students in their rooms or in hostel computer rooms are not included. Distribution of connected load in hostels (excluding computers) Table 1. Hostel Load Numbers Working hours Power factor Wattage Units Godavari Tube light 104 13 0.6 27 1095 Fan 52 21 0.8 80 2620 LED 34 13 0.5 11 145 Water cooler 2 12 0.78 800 576 Geyser 4 6 2000 1440 Induction 2 4 0.9 1100 264 Water heater 15 3 1 1870 2524 Washing machine 4 7 0.6 420 352 CFL bulb 36 12 0.6 8 104 Total units 9118
  16. 16. DEPARTMENT OF ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING SGGSIE&T,NANDED 9ENERGY AUDIT OF SGGS CAMPUS Table 2. Hostel Load Numbers Working hours Power factor Wattage Units Krishna Tube light 284 13 0.6 27 2990 Fan 90 21 0.8 80 4536 LED 74 10 0.5 11 245 Induction 15 5 0.9 1100 1485 Water heater 45 3 0.9 1870 7574 Washing machine 4 5 0.6 420 252 CFL bulb 94 12 0.6 8 271 Total units 17353 Table 3. Load Numbers Working hours Power factor Wattage Units Mess Tube light 50 7 0.6 27 284 Fan 25 7 0.8 80 420 Water cooler 4 20 0.78 800 1920 Oven 1 1 0.9 1850 56 Fridge 2 24 0.57 410 590 Total units 3270 Table 4. Connected Electrical Load (kW) LPG Usage per day (kg) Food Wastage per day (kg) Hostel mess 109 34 10.5
  17. 17. DEPARTMENT OF ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING SGGSIE&T,NANDED 10ENERGY AUDIT OF SGGS CAMPUS 4. MEASUREMENTS PERFORMED 4.1 Room air conditioners We have typically done the measurements for 1.5ton A.C. by both with energy saver mode and without energy saver mode for which we have decided to carried out this measurements for 60 hrs, with reference to energy audit report of IIT, Powai. (Fig: A.C. load curve for a day without the energy saver mode for A.C.) (Fig: A.C. load curve for a day with the energy saver mode for A.C.)
  18. 18. DEPARTMENT OF ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING SGGSIE&T,NANDED 11ENERGY AUDIT OF SGGS CAMPUS Table-Energy saver achieved by installing energy saver for 1.5 ton A.C. Time hrs. Energy consumed without saver (in watt hrs) Energy consumed with saver installed (in watt hrs) % savings 1000-1100 2532 1368 46 1140-1230 1886 1086 42.4 1250-1310 372 334 10.2 1340-1430 1900 1050 44.7 1530-1650 1650 1544 41.7 Whole working day(7.5 hrs) 14880 8887 40.3 (Table: Energy saver achieved by installing energy saver for 1.5 ton A.C.) Thus savings of the order of 35-40% was seen when the energy saver was fitted with some deterioration in comfort conditions. It can be inferred that the apparatus provides better savings when used for oversized ACs with a higher duty cycle 4.2 Fans Loads From the power consumption of ceiling fans with resistance and electromagnetic regulators, it was seen that the latter consumes less power at lower speeds of the fan. Sample readings taken in EE1 classroom of Electrical department Ceiling Fan Resistance Regulator Fans peed V(volts) I(amp) P(watts) P.F. 1 220.2 0.34 38 0.69 2 221.5 0.36 44 0.71 3 220.8 0.38 47 0.76 4 223.2 0.41 54 0.78 ON 225 0.45 60 0.87
  19. 19. DEPARTMENT OF ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING SGGSIE&T,NANDED 12ENERGY AUDIT OF SGGS CAMPUS Ceiling Fan Electromagnetic Regulator Fan peed V(volts) I(amps) P(watts) P.F. 1 233.8 0.26 13 0.36 2 233.86 0.33 43 0.68 3 233.1 0.36 54 0.89 ON 233.4 0.41 58 0.996 4.3 Computers/Printers The power consumed by the computer and printers under working operation are shown below: Load Numbers Power factor wattage Computer 1300 0.7 240 Printer 54 0.75 50
  20. 20. DEPARTMENT OF ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING SGGSIE&T,NANDED 13ENERGY AUDIT OF SGGS CAMPUS 5. BENCHMARKING Energy benchmarking involves the development of quantitative and qualitative indicators through the collection and analysis of energy-related data and energy management practices. Benchmarking in simplistic terms is the process of comparing the performance of a given process with that of the best possible process and to try to improve the standard of the process to improve quality of the system, product, services etc. It allows organizations to develop plans on how to adopt such best practices, usually with the aim of increasing some aspect of performance. Benchmarking may be a one-off event, but is often treated as a continuous process in which organizations continually seek to challenge their practices. Benchmarking is a method which should be used on a continual basis as best practices are always evolving. Benchmarking of energy consumption is a powerful tool for performance assessment and logical evolution of avenues for improvement. Historical data, well documented, helps to bring out energy consumption and cost trends month-wise / daily. Trend analysis of energy consumption, cost, relevant production features, specific energy consumption, help to understand effects of capacity utilization on energy use efficiency and costs on a broader scale. The basis for benchmarking the energy consumption at SGGSIE&T is energy consumed per person (includes teaching staff and students). The benchmarking parameters here are, • Departmental energy performance • KWh consumed per sq.m of area • KWh consumed per capita
  21. 21. DEPARTMENT OF ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING SGGSIE&T,NANDED 14ENERGY AUDIT OF SGGS CAMPUS 5.1 Departmental energy performance The details of the annual energy consumption in various departments are as shown below, for normalizing, the Institute average of 7423 kWh/month is taken as the denominator. 5.2 Per unit area energy consumption The energy consumption per sq. m for each department is determined and it is normalized with respect to average value of per sq. m energy consumption of the institute, which was set as the basis. For normalizing, the Institute average of 38.85 kWh/sq.m/year is taken as the denominator. 11000 2215 5580 32000 4025 7000 4364 3665 5189 4492 15900 6180 25879 3360 0 5000 10000 15000 20000 25000 30000 35000 Energy Consumption FEB-2019
  22. 22. DEPARTMENT OF ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING SGGSIE&T,NANDED 15ENERGY AUDIT OF SGGS CAMPUS 5.3 Per capita energy consumption for departments The per capita (student + faculty) consumption for each department is determined and it is normalized with respect to the average value of the per capita consumption for the institute. Basis for 2018: 302 kWh/person/year 105.47 32.208 34.97 40.814 69.412 20.756 34.96 42.76 32.94 33.34 27.83 35.165 29.427 27.8 0 20 40 60 80 100 120 PER SQ.METER ENERGY CONSUMPTION Consumption 460.76 305 254.069 238.81 155.68 280.5 273.105 343.855 199.56 307.46 226.64 409.35 173.66 114.28 0 50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400 450 500 PER CAPITA CONSUMPTION Cosumption
  23. 23. DEPARTMENT OF ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING SGGSIE&T,NANDED 16ENERGY AUDIT OF SGGS CAMPUS 5.4 ECBC Standards and comparison As per the Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC) – 2006, published by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), Govt. of India, the recommended levels of lighting power density are as given below in Table 1. Table 5.4: ECBC recommended levels for lighting power density
  24. 24. DEPARTMENT OF ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING SGGSIE&T,NANDED 17ENERGY AUDIT OF SGGS CAMPUS 6. ENERGY CONSERVATION AND EFFICIENCY 6.1 Implementation Measures N0. Recommended Measure Energy savings per year Savings in Rs. Per year Capital Investment in Rs. Simple Pay Back Period 1 Replacing Electromagnetic ballast by 28W Electronic ballast in FTL 25137 unit 1.93 lakhs 2.07 lakhs 24 months 2 Replacing 28W FTLs of Admin Corridors by 14W LEDs 3427.2 unit 26390 Rs. 13600 Rs. 5–6 months 3 Installing Aircon energy savers for 1.5 Ton ACs with a higher duty cycle (> 8 hrs./day) 44640 unit 3.44 lakhs 1.77 lakhs 6 months 4 If 3 Ton AC users can be made to switch of the ACs 15 mins. Prior to leaving the office. 24570 unit 1.9 lakhs nil nil 5 Solar water heater for Godavari & Nandgiri hostel [For calculations, refer Appendix C] 6000 unit 4.62 lakhs 16 lakhs 3.46 years 6 Adopting a normal energy saving power setting for computers [For calculations, refer Appendix D] 20723 unit 1.6 Lakhs nil nil Total savings 124500 unit 13.76 lakhs
  25. 25. DEPARTMENT OF ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING SGGSIE&T,NANDED 18ENERGY AUDIT OF SGGS CAMPUS 6.2 Energy Management Structure In order to streamline the use of energy in the SGGS campus and to ensure its efficient utilization, we propose three possible energy management structures. A final decision on the type of energy management structure suitable for the institute should be taken by the Institute management.  Appointment of an Energy Manage for the institute, with suitable experience and a proven track record. The person shall be responsible for the day to day energy conservation activities. New staff should be allotted to the Energy Manager or some staff members from Electrical Maintenance Section be made responsible to him/her. An annual review of the energy performance of the institute is to be performed and a certain percentage of the quantified savings be shared with the Energy Manager.  The Junior Engineer (Electrical) should himself take over the responsibility of ensuring efficient energy use on the campus. This will ensure prompt implementation of measures. This system may also require additional staff. A performance related incentive in the form of a bonus can be provided to the Electrical Maintenance staff based on savings achieved.  Formation of an Institute level committee headed by the Director to review the implementation of energy conservation measures. All departments and section heads should submit a bi-annual report of compliance for review and action. Sections/ departments not achieving savings to be penalized and suitable incentives may be given to the performing departments. An annual review of the implementation of the energy saving measures should be taken up and performance should be monitored. A report of the same should be sent to the Director. Electrical energy consumption should be made a subject in the Institute budget with separate heads for departments and hostels. Energy performance can be a basis for providing incentives to hostels and departments. An annual review of the implementation of the energy saving measures should be taken up and performance should be monitored. Electrical energy consumption should be made a subject in the Institute budget with separate heads for departments and hostels. Energy performance can be a basis for providing incentives to hostels and departments.
  26. 26. DEPARTMENT OF ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING SGGSIE&T,NANDED 19ENERGY AUDIT OF SGGS CAMPUS APPENDIX A LIST OF MEASURING INSTRUMENTS USED  Power Analyzer (Measures Active, Reactive, Apparent Power, Power Factor, Energy Consumed)  Multimeter  Tester  Tong tester
  27. 27. DEPARTMENT OF ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING SGGSIE&T,NANDED 20ENERGY AUDIT OF SGGS CAMPUS APPENDIX B Distribution Of Connected Load And Energy Consumption 9% 8% 53% 21% 9% Distribution of Connected Load Cooling load Lighting load Air conditioning Computer Other load 12% 14% 48% 19% 7% Distribution of Energy Consumption Cooling load Lighting load Air conditioning Computer Other load
  28. 28. DEPARTMENT OF ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING SGGSIE&T,NANDED 21ENERGY AUDIT OF SGGS CAMPUS Department KW Computer science 11000 Chemical Engineering 2215 Civil Engineering 5580 EXTC 32000 Electrical Engineering 4025 Information Technology 7000 Instrumentation Engineering 4364 Mechanical Engineering 3665 Production Engineering 5189 Textile Technology 4492 Admin Buliding 15900 Nandagiri Hostel 6180 Girls Hostel 25879 Workshop Line 3360 tot KW 130849 0 50 100 150 200 250 Connected load KW
  29. 29. DEPARTMENT OF ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING SGGSIE&T,NANDED 22ENERGY AUDIT OF SGGS CAMPUS APPENDIX C CALCULATIONS FOR SOLAR WATER HEATING SYSTEMS (SWHS) FOR HOSTELS A sample calculation for the storage tank volume, collector area requirement and payback period for the Godavari Girls Hostel has been done below. Total no. of hot water users in hostel = 300 Assume that amount of hot water used per student = 20 litres / day. Total amount of water used per day in the hostel = 6000 litres. Now typically 2 m2 of collector gives 125 litres per day of hot water output at 60 °C Normal tolerable hot water temperature by measurement we found to be 40 °C. However, assuming that the end user consumes hot water at 60 °C (since piping losses are also Involved) The collector area required for the hostel is 96 m2. Considering four wings in hostel, the collector area required on each Wing is 24 m2. Cost of collector = Rs. 10,000 / m2. Total capital cost required for installation of solar water heater in the hostel = 10,000*96 = Rs 960000 The total energy consumption in the hostel considering 12 hours of geyser operation is found to be 4*1.5*12=72 kWh/day Total energy consumption in a year = 18000 kWh (assuming 250 days operation) Assuming the cost of electricity as Rs. 7.7 / kWh, Total electricity bill due to geysers in the hostel = 18000*7.7 = Rs. 138600 /- Simple Payback period (SPP) = (capital cost of SWHS / Electricity bill per year) = 7 years. This is a bit on the higher side due to the lower number of geysers in Godavari girl’s hostel, similarly calculation can be done for nandgiri boy’s hostel solar water heater. So, similarly solar water can use in Sahyadri Boys hostel where the no. of geysers are more. Sr. No. HOSTEL NO. OF GEYSERS ENERGY CONSUMED(KWH) BILL (RS.) NO. OF STUDENT WATER REQUIREMENT/DAY COLLECTOR AREA COST OF COLLECTOR SPP IN YEARS 1 GODAVARI 4 18000 138600 300 6000 96 960000 7 2 NANDGIRI 7 42000 323400 200 4000 64 640000 2
  30. 30. DEPARTMENT OF ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING SGGSIE&T,NANDED 23ENERGY AUDIT OF SGGS CAMPUS APPENDIX D CALCULATIONS FOR POWER SAVINGS IN COMPUTERS Formula used: Total energy consumed for each setting = No of computers x Duty cycle x 24 x Average power x No of operating days in a year. The table below shows the existing settings for monitors on the campus. There are 1300 LCD screens. The LCD monitors consume 20 to 30 W. We have assumed 6.5 hrs of monitor ON (i.e. in use) and 17.5 hrs when it is not being used and 300 days operation in a year. Table E.1 Present annual energy consumption for computer monitors on campus S No Turn off Monitor Percentage of Existing monitors Energy Consumed (kWh) 1 Never 16 14601.6 2 20 min 54 48369.6 3 30 min 16 14040 4 40 min 14 12266.64 In addition, the CPUs consume 190 W. Using a similar assumption as given above, the Annual energy consumption is as tabulated in Table E.2. Table E.2: Present annual energy consumption for CPUs S No System Standby Percentage Energy Consumed (kWh) 1 Never 83 479721.6 2 10 min 17 92509.2
  31. 31. DEPARTMENT OF ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING SGGSIE&T,NANDED 24ENERGY AUDIT OF SGGS CAMPUS Now, using the recommended settings for all the computers, the energy consumption Would be as per Table E.3. Table E.3: Annual energy consumption for all computers with recommended power Settings Item Turn off Monitor Percentage Energy Consumed (kWh) Monitors 10 min 100 85924.8 CPUs 20 min 100 554860.8 The annual energy savings thus obtained is about 20723 kWh, i.e. about Rs.1.6 Lakhs (assuming Rs. 7.7 per kWh).
  32. 32. DEPARTMENT OF ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING SGGSIE&T,NANDED 25ENERGY AUDIT OF SGGS CAMPUS APPENDIX E GENERAL RECOMMENDATIONS In addition to the recommendations given in section 6.1, a few more general ones are presented here. The savings due to their implementation could not be easily quantified, but their importance cannot be understated. Implementing all these measures, a total saving of 20-25% can be achieved without compromising much on the existing facilities and comforts. G.1 Lighting Photo sensors to be installed in central library to utilize optimum day lighting. A scheme for the same has been proposed here. Proposed areas: 1) Central Library Ground floor: Currently there are 34 LEDs, since it is near to window, sufficient day lighting is available. So if we use photo sensor to control this lights we can reduce the duty cycle and energy consumption. 2) First Floor Journal reading room near window: Presently there are 35 FLTs, photo sensor can be installed to control Lights in the alternate row. 3) All Classrooms: Each Classrooms have no. of tube light and every classroom have windows. So, as luminous of each rooms can be maintain by using photo sensors. If we use photo sensor to control this lights we can reduce the duty cycle and energy consumption. Currently, approximately 50% of the street lights are controlled by timers. It is Recommended that all the lights be taken under this control scheme to reduce chances of over-usage due to human error. G.2 Room Air Conditioners  It was found that in many cases, the utility type of the area has changed and the AC may no longer be required there. This can save expenses on procurement of new ACs.  Proper maintenance of ACs is not being done. Many of the older ACs could be replaced.  About 20-22 % of all installed ACs suffer from some or the other defect. In a large number of cases, the filters were found to be dirty (3%), thermostats not working
  33. 33. DEPARTMENT OF ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING SGGSIE&T,NANDED 26ENERGY AUDIT OF SGGS CAMPUS (7%), ice formation/ water leakage (1%), rusting (3%), fans not working (4%), swing problems (3%) etc. were observed.  The heating load can also be reduced by reducing the consumption by other sources like lights, computers etc. and the occupancy needs to be considered. Explore the possibility of occupancy sensors. G.3 Fans Total Fans are 1435 from this 30% of Fan are old fans, so by replacing 30% of Fans large amount energy can be saved. G.4 Pumping  Rescheduling of small pumps at individual buildings to late night timings  Installation of water meters at every building to make sub-sections inside Institute accountable to the water being used. G.5 Computers  Providing setting to all the computers as per Appendix C, so total 20723 kWh Energy can be saved G.6 Harmonics We have recorded that our institute’s odd harmonics is 10% more than normal odd harmonics. So by using proper harmonic filters, we can reduce our energy consumption and protect our devices from energy losses. And we can save energy upto 10%.
  34. 34. DEPARTMENT OF ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING SGGSIE&T,NANDED 27ENERGY AUDIT OF SGGS CAMPUS BIBLIOGRAPHY AND WEBSITES  Guide Books for the National Certificate Examination for Energy Managers and Energy Auditors (set of four books, available at http://www.energymanagertraining.com/new_course.php)  Compact biogas plant by Appropriate Rural Technology Institute, Pune, details available at http://www.arti-india.org/content/view/46/43/  Explanatory video on various types of lamps, www.commoncraft.com/cfl  Typical lumen outputs and energy costs for outdoor lighting, www.nofs.navy.mil/about_NoFs/staff/cbl/lumentab.html  General Electric and lighting products, www.gelighting.com/na/home_lighting/products/energy_smart  Information on energy saver for room air conditioners, www.aircosaver.com  Official website of the Bureau of Energy Efficiency, Govt. of India, www.beeindia.nic.in  Detailed information and case studies on energy audits, www.energymanagertraining.com  www.en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Energy_audit  Website of the Ministry of Power, http://powermin.nic.in/distribution/energy_audit  The Energy Conservation Act, 2001, http://powermin.nic.in/acts_notification/energy_conservation_act/index.htm  With reference to IIT, Powai, Energy Audit Report.

×