Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
best physics novels : Messages | Science & Technology Listen to Messages and best physics novels new releases on your iPho...
best physics novels : Messages | Science & Technology This is the startling, bewildering, intriguing and wildly popular ac...
best physics novels : Messages | Science & Technology Written By: Stan Romanek. Narrated By: Michael Pearl Publisher: Broo...
best physics novels : Messages | Science & Technology Download Full Version Messages Audio OR Get now
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

best physics novels : Messages | Science & Technology

2 views

Published on

Listen to Messages and best physics novels new releases on your iPhone... iPad... or Android. Get any best physics novels FREE during your Free Trial

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

best physics novels : Messages | Science & Technology

  1. 1. best physics novels : Messages | Science & Technology Listen to Messages and best physics novels new releases on your iPhone, iPad, or Android. Get any best physics novels FREE during your Free Trial LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. best physics novels : Messages | Science & Technology This is the startling, bewildering, intriguing and wildly popular account of Stan Romanek's scientifically supported and well documented experiences of alien encounters and abductions. It is is augmented by lab reports, testimonial from prominent professors, vivid recollections of photo and video stills shots, and refers to proven mathematical equations of which Stan should have no known knowledge. As difficult as Stan finds it, he even shares information regarding his regression sessions shedding more light on his experiences. Stan's regressions have become a bridge for information about the origin's of these strange beings. While the encounters are at times frightening, Stan and his wife, Lisa, take a somewhat lighthearted approach by affectionately naming each creature and not backing down from the frightening experiences. They take every opportunity possible to document whatever they can to help explain these rare and odd occurrences. Romanek resides in Colorado. He has been interviewed on Larry King Live, 20/20, Coast to Coast, and other national television and radio programs. He has been invited to speak at UFO conferences across the country. His unique story has appeared in UFO Magazine, MUFON Journal, and other periodicals.
  3. 3. best physics novels : Messages | Science & Technology Written By: Stan Romanek. Narrated By: Michael Pearl Publisher: Brook Forest Voices Date: September 2015 Duration: 8 hours 24 minutes
  4. 4. best physics novels : Messages | Science & Technology Download Full Version Messages Audio OR Get now

×