Modelo resuélvelo

Tania Hinojosa I
PROCESOS COGNITIVOS QUE COMPONEN EL MODELO 1. Lectura de cpmprensión :Leerlo para asegurarse que se ha comprendido.
2. El parafraseo: Poderlo decir en sus propias palabras. 3. La visualización: Realizar un dibujo o esquema,puede ser de ma...
4. La planificación de una hipótesis: ¿Qué operaciones serán necesarias para resolver el problema? 5. La estimación: Un pr...
6. La solución: Se lleva acabo las operaciones y pasos planeados. 7. La comprobación: SE comprueban los procedimientos y s...
Estos siete pasos se aplican dando respuesta o partiendo de las siguientes preguntas: a) ¿Qué tengo que hacer? (instruccio...
Modelo resuélvelo

Modelo en la resolución de problemas

Modelo resuélvelo

