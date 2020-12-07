Successfully reported this slideshow.
Página 1 de 5 UNIVERSIDAD PRIVADA CÉSAR VALLEJO – LIMA NORTE ESCUELA UNIVERSITARIA DE POSGRADO DOCTORADO EN DERECHO – PROM...
Página 2 de 5 ANÁLISIS ANÁLISIS La película tiene una antigüedad de 63 años, pone sobre la mesa, la forma de pensar de 12 ...
Página 3 de 5 nuestro veredicto – dirá en algún momento - esa es la razón por la que no deberíamos convertirlo en algo per...
Página 4 de 5 DOCE HOMBRES EN PUGNA, NI CASTIGO NI PERDÓN EL DERECHO A DUDAR AUTORES: Reginald Ross Año 1957 / País Estado...
Página 5 de 5 abogado y el hombre común es que la justicia, aun siendo difícil y, a veces episódica, es también alcanzable...
Doce hombres en pugna

LA RAZÓN NO IMPORTA SI PIERDE POR MAYORÍA

Doce hombres en pugna

  1. 1. Página 1 de 5 UNIVERSIDAD PRIVADA CÉSAR VALLEJO – LIMA NORTE ESCUELA UNIVERSITARIA DE POSGRADO DOCTORADO EN DERECHO – PROMOCIÓN 2020 II 2023 II “12 hombres en pugna: ni castigo, ni perdón. El derecho a dudar””. REGINALD ROSS PRESENTADO POR EL DOCTORANDO EN DERECHO CENZANO DURÁN, ROBERTO ANTONIO MATERIA DE ENSEÑANZA BASES DEONTOLÓGICAS DEL DERECHO DOCENTE DOCTOR MARCO ANTONIO CARRASCO CAMPOS OCTUBRE – 2020
  2. 2. Página 2 de 5 ANÁLISIS ANÁLISIS La película tiene una antigüedad de 63 años, pone sobre la mesa, la forma de pensar de 12 personas, que al entrar a la sala de reunión para dar sus veredictos que ya consideraban concluyentes, Se encuentran con un jurado y solo uno, que comienza a realizar y realizarse preguntas que cuestionaban el pensar de los colegas, más este lo hace de una manera racional, esta escuela del racionalismo se ha ido desplazando con la aparición del estudio del cerebro como es la neurociencia. donde se ha probado que un individuo tiene por lo menos un 85% de comportamiento emocional y el restante es racional, lo interesante, para mí, es que el director de la película, capta, las acciones de algunos jurados creando falacias, para mi gusto, interesantes, Una de ellas que observé es como 11 de ellos ya lo habían sentenciado a muerte, por el hecho de provenir de un hogar disfuncional, otra, es que por ser un acusado de carácter violento, ya era culpable del delito sin mayor sustento. otro, es que el acusado al retirarse del hogar o casa, grita al padre en un momento de ira que lo va a matar, más no aparecen indicios que lo halla matado, todos, a veces lanzamos amenazas, lo cual no nos convierte en culpables. Esta película complementa a los exploradores de las cavernas, es un clásico para observar cómo debe de ser una argumentación racional y precisa, según a la persona que uno se dirija, para terminar, me agradó, como el acusado pasa a un segundo plano, y observamos la sicología de cada uno de los jurados, que concluyó para mí en el hecho que en lugar de acusar o liberar los doce entraron en un estado de catarsis, mostrando sus miedos, un clásico que nos enseña a pensar y reflexionar antes de emitir un juicio, correcto o errado. La Justicia, es realizada por seres humanos, que son susceptibles a errores, aciertos, un Juez, Fiscal, Abogado, están en toda la posibilidad de equivocarse. Más si lo hacen de una manera que busca lastimar al ciudadano (corrupción, dinero, otros), es entonces que ellos deberán de responder de manera implacable ante el Colegio de Abogados del Perú basados en el Código Deontológico como también su organización en sus labores funcionales, donde presten servicios, que en resumen es retirarles su título y retirarlos de la Institución. Un joven de 18 años, está siendo acusado del asesinato de su padre y los hechos fundamentales lo condenan: Hay una testigo que vio cuando lo apuñalaba; alguien lo oyó gritar “te mataré” y luego lo vieron salir corriendo de su casa; el arma homicida es idéntica a la que él poseía… y el chico no puede probar que estuvo en un cine como ha declarado. Ahora, un jurado de 12 miembros debe determinar, con base en lo establecido en el juicio, si el joven merece la silla eléctrica o si hay por lo menos una duda razonable que permita declararlo inocente. El veredicto debe ser unánime, y entonces, los miembros del jurado son llevados a una sala para deliberar. El consenso parece fácil y sin dilaciones de ningún tipo… pero, en el jurado hay un hombre que considera que, antes de emitir un juicio, es necesario discutirlo primero y repasar los hechos. “No tenemos que ganar ni que perder con
  3. 3. Página 3 de 5 nuestro veredicto – dirá en algún momento - esa es la razón por la que no deberíamos convertirlo en algo personal”. Brota entonces la fuerza de la razón, y un concienzudo análisis que descubre parte del creador y destructor acervo del inconsciente humano, hace que afloren sentimientos ocultos, el más craso individualismo, afanes reprimidos de venganza... y un deseo ferviente de justicia que poco a poco va llevando a la luz. Esta obra es de hace 63 años y tiene falacias que chocan con el perfil sicológico de los jurados, es por eso que un solo jurado convence a todos, eso, en el mundo real es imposible, salvo para el que recomendó ver esta película, más debemos recordad el libro de los exploradores de las cavernas, aquí el docente, busca enfrentar la justicia y los valores de la sociedad de hace 63 años. CONCLUSIONES • Que la elección de un jurado en un juicio no es sinónimo que se impartirá justicia. • Basta con un racionalista, que maneje adecuadamente las falacias y convencerá a los otros once jurados. FALACIAS: 1.- FALACIA GENÉRICA 2.- APELAR A LA IGNORANCIA 3.- APELAR AL MIEDO 4.- CAUSA CUESTIONABLE 5.- ALGUIEN DEBIÓ VERLO 6.- POST HOC ERGO PROPTER HOC 7.- AD HOMINEM
  4. 4. Página 4 de 5 DOCE HOMBRES EN PUGNA, NI CASTIGO NI PERDÓN EL DERECHO A DUDAR AUTORES: Reginald Ross Año 1957 / País Estados Unidos (pero, la filmación la hizo España) / director Sidney Lumet / Reparto Henry Fonda, Lee J. Cobb, Jack Warden, E.G. Marshall, Martin Balsam, Ed Begley, John Fiedler ... Género Drama. Intriga / Drama judicial SINOPSIS: Los doce miembros deben juzgar a un adolescente acusado de haber matado a su padre. TODOS MENOS UNO QUE ESTÁ CONVENCIDO DE LA INCULPABILIDAD DEL ACUSADO. El que disiente intenta con sus razonamientos que introduce en el debate es una duda razonable que hará recapacita o mejor influir, manipular, a sus compañeros para que cambien el sentido de su voto. Este es un caso que nada tiene que ver con la JUSTICIA (COMO SE LOS DEMOSTRARÉ). Este es un tema totalmente SOCIAL, procedo a añadirles una dosis de caso de homicidio en primer grado. Ahora deberán reaccionar este jurado y cambiarán a color rojo (culpable) o verde (inocente). Ojo que aquí no hay AMBAR (abstención, como en los exploradores de la caverna). Veremos como uno del jurado que es racionalista, tranquillo y con la santa paciencia va cambiando la opinión de los otros, que votaron en primera por ROJO. Les pongo la opinión de dos juristas uno español y otro peruano, «Doce hombres enfadados o airados, la brillante y clásica película, comienza con una mirada, la del acusado, un joven, hacia los miembros del jurado que va a juzgar su caso y luego esos doce hombres se enclaustran en una sala para deliberar sobre la culpabilidad o la inocencia de ese joven. Son personas normales y por ello entran en esa sala con sus prejuicios y con sus biografías; esa es la esencia del jurado, ser juzgado por tus iguales. El problema es que deben hacerlo de manera imparcial y siendo fieles a los principios constitucionales y procesales y el primero de ellos es el de la presunción de inocencia o en términos anglosajones probar su culpabilidad más allá de una duda razonable. Sólo uno de ellos, el personaje interpretado por Henry Fonda, parece querer debatir con franqueza el caso del acusado desde esa perspectiva; su tarea será la de enfrentarse a los otros once miembros del jurado para que apliquen ese y otros principios que aseguran un juicio justo». EDUARDO TORRES-DULCE LIFANTE - FISCAL DE SALA DEL TRIBUNAL SUPREMO - ESPAÑA «En 12 hombres en pugna no es el juez, en realidad, un árbitro paralizado e inerme, es el pueblo o, por lo menos, una síntesis parcial del mismo (apenas se integraban a la sociedad norteamericana italianos y judíos y, por entonces, no figuraban ni negros ni hispanos y, por supuesto, la omisión más locuaz: las mujeres). A pesar de esas gigantescas lagunas sociales la sensación que queda en el estudiante, el
  5. 5. Página 5 de 5 abogado y el hombre común es que la justicia, aun siendo difícil y, a veces episódica, es también alcanzable». CARLOS AUGUSTO RAMOS NÚÑEZ - MIEMBRO DEL TRIBUNAL CONSTITUCIONAL DEL PERÚ. A cada uno de los jurados se los he puesto según su perfil sicológico, es decir que ustedes verán que en ese cuarto estaban todos los ciudadanos con un perfil bien marcado. Léanlo, les será útil. 1- BUENOS MODALES - Jesús Puente - presidente - Un ENTRENADOR DE FÚTBOL que dirige el equipo deliberante, con la deportividad y templanza que sólo le arrebata, una vez en su vida, la lluvia que interrumpió aquel gran partido. 2- INOCENCIA - Pedro Osinaga - Un BANQUERO, CONCILIADOR Y NOBLE, que un día se salió de sus casillas amenazando de muerte a un compañero de trabajo. 3- IRA - José Bódalo - Un PADRE DESPECHADO Y DOLIDO CON EL HIJO PRÓDIGO que a su violento progenitor decide abandonar. 4- PREPOTENCIA - Luis Prendes UN HOMBRE DE CORRECTÍSIMO TALANTE Y DE FIRMES CONVICCIONES, que se frota la nariz por la molestia que le provocan las patillas de las gafas que usa. 5- INFANCIA EN SUBURBIOS - Manuel Alexandre UNA VÍCTIMA CON LA DIGNIDAD CRECIDA a resultas de haber sido vapuleado por proceder de los barrios bajos y que, además, sabe cómo empuñan la navaja los pandilleros. 6- INHIBICIÓN - Antonio Casa. Un PINTOR QUE NO SOPORTA EL DESPRECIO HACIA LOS ANCIANOS y que últimamente ha trabajado en una obra cercana a la estruendosa vía del tren. 7- ESTUPIDEZ - Sancho Gracia. Un HOOLIGAN DEL BÉISBOL y con mucha prisa, al que le queman las entradas en el bolsillo, para el partido que se juega a las 8 de la tarde. 8- RAZONAMIENTO - José María Rodero. 9- EXPERIENCIA - Carlos Lemos. Un ANCIANO CERCA DEL FINAL, que valora la vida a los 18 años más que cualquier otro en esa sala. 10- PREJUICIO - Ismael Merlo. UN HOSCO Y POCO RECOMENDABLE TIPEJO al que le pueden los prejuicios contra los chavales de las barriadas por encima de toda duda razonable. 11- HUMILDAD - Fernando Delgado - George Woskovec. Un CABALLERO DE MANERAS SOLEMNES, porque así le han educado, que de eso se enorgullece y que además lleva bigote, el único de la sala. 12- FRIVOLIDAD - Rafael Alonso - Robert Webber. UN PUBLICISTA QUE VA Y VIENE EN SUS DECISIONES porque, quizás por deformación profesional, cada nueva idea, le convence más que la anterior.

