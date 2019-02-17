Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our Privacy Policy and User Agreement for details.
best physics novels : Physics for Poets | Science & Technology
1.
best physics novels : Physics for Poets |
Science & Technology
Listen to Physics for Poets and best physics novels new releases on your iPhone, iPad, or Android. Get any best physics
novels FREE during your Free Trial
LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
2.
best physics novels : Physics for Poets |
Science & Technology
For many with a background in humanities, the thought of exploring the sciences can seem to be daunting at best.
This can be especially true with regard to physics which often incorporates complex mathematical formulas as well.
But that doesn’t have to be the case. In fact, many of the most significant principles of physics can be broken down
and understood in very easy-to-understand terms. That is exactly the manner in which Professor Richard Kouzes
handles the subject in this engaging series of lectures.
Exploring many of the most significant concepts in physics, Professor Kouzes explains each in a very straightforward
and approachable manner. He begins by examining the history of physics - the “knowledge of nature,” - as a science
which encompasses the study of matter and all of the phenomena that are observed in our universe. He also explores
the origins of physics, tracing it back to the ancient world. Subsequent lectures then delve into some of the major
principles of physics such as the Laws of Motion, Energy, Thermodynamics, and Electromagnetism. Building upon
these, Professor Kouzes then guides listeners to a better understanding of some of the more complex applications of
physics such as Nuclear Physics and Quantum Mechanics and the ways in which physics impacts each of lives on a
daily basis.
3.
best physics novels : Physics for Poets |
Science & Technology
Written By: Richard T. Kouzes.
Narrated By: Richard T. Kouzes
Publisher: Recorded Books
Date: July 2014
Duration: 3 hours 15 minutes
4.
best physics novels : Physics for Poets |
Science & Technology
Download Full Version Physics
for Poets Audio
OR
Download now
Be the first to comment