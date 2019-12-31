Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
From Brad Thor, the #1 New York Times bestselling author of Code of Conduct, comes a lightning-paced short story,
pitting Scot Harvath against a threat unlike any he’s faced before…
A deadly betrayal is at the center of The Athens Solution. When a game-changing weapon falls into the wrong hands,
the US Ambassador to Greece must risk everything to recover it, even if it means participating in a ruse that costs his
life. With the ambassador dead and the device still at large, covert counterterrorism operative Scot Harvath rushes to
eliminate a terror cell about to sell the dangerous technology to Iran. As the sun sets on the Aegean Sea, Harvath must
go head-to-head with a traitorous adversary in a confrontation that puts the fate of America and her allies at risk.
This riveting addition to the Scot Harvath thrillers delivers all the pulse-pounding action and high stakes fans have
come to know and love from Brad Thor. Without a doubt, The Athens Solution will leave fans hungry for more!
Written By: Brad Thor.
Narrated By: Armand Schultz
Publisher: Simon & Schuster Audio
Date: January 2016
Duration: 1 hours 4 minutes
