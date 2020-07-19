Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Continente africano Libya Madagascar Cote D’Ivoire Algeria Botswana Kenya Sierra Leone- Mali Democratic Republic of the Co...
GUINÉ-BISSAU E A UNIÃO ECONOMICA E MONETÁRIA OESTE AFRICANA (UEMOA)
UEMOA A União Económica e Monetária Oeste Africana (UEMOA) foi criada no dia 10 de Janeiro de 1994 em Dakar por sete paíse...
OBJECTIVOS DE INTEGRAÇÃO DEFINIDOS NO TRATADO DA UEMOA: - Reforçar a competitividade das atividades económicas e financeir...
UEMOA OBJECTIVOS DE INTEGRAÇÃO DEFINIDOS NO TRATADO DA UEMOA (cont): - Criar um Mercado comum entre os estados membros, ba...
Guiné-Bissau e a UEMOA A Guiné-Bissau aderiu a União no dia 2 de Maio de 1997. Entre 1994 a 1997 a Guiné-Bissau fez bastan...
UEMOA Órgãos da UEMOA . Comissão da UEMOA (sede em Ouagadougou) . Tribunal de Justiça (sede em Ouagadougou) . Tribunal de ...
UEMOA • Durante os 10 primeiros anos da criação da UEMOA permitiu adotar as principais reformas macroeconómicas, financeir...
• Elevar o nível de vida das populações • A integração regional para a Guiné-Bissau representa uma alternativa para as eco...
Guiné-Bissau e a UEMOA – vantagens (cont) • A integração efetiva da Guiné-Bissau na UEMOA depende da sua capacidade em lev...
Instrumentos de financiamento da Comissão da UEMOA • FRDA • FAIR • Fonds pour la recherche scientifique • BOAD • BRS • Mer...
UEMOA – alguns indicadores Superfície : 3 509 600 km2 População : 104 milhões de habitantes
Muito obrigado Rui Duarte Barros CP135 Bissau. Guiné-Bissau
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Uniao Economica e Monetaria Oeste Africana (UEMOA), by Rui Duarte Barros

17 views

Published on

Uniao Economica e Monetaria Oeste Africana (UEMOA),
by Rui Duarte Barros

Published in: Economy & Finance
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Uniao Economica e Monetaria Oeste Africana (UEMOA), by Rui Duarte Barros

  1. 1. Continente africano Libya Madagascar Cote D’Ivoire Algeria Botswana Kenya Sierra Leone- Mali Democratic Republic of the Congo Somalia Guinea-Bissau- Ghana Uganda Mozambique Mauritania Angola Niger Zambia Ethiopia Western Sahara Chad Guinea Nigeria Tunisia Namibia South Africa Egypt Tanzania Equatorial Guinea -Lesotho -Burundi Djibouti Rep. of the Congo- Rwanda- Senegal Togo Gabon -Malawi Morocco Liberia Central African Republic Zimbabwe Benin Eritrea -Swaziland The Gambia- Cape Verde Comoros Mauritius Sao Tome & Principe Seychelles Burkina Faso South Sudan Sudan
  2. 2. GUINÉ-BISSAU E A UNIÃO ECONOMICA E MONETÁRIA OESTE AFRICANA (UEMOA)
  3. 3. UEMOA A União Económica e Monetária Oeste Africana (UEMOA) foi criada no dia 10 de Janeiro de 1994 em Dakar por sete países da África ocidental que tinham como moeda comum o franco CFA (Benim, Burkina Faso, Costa de Marfim, Mali, Níger, Senegal e Togo) tendo como objetivo principal, o reforço da competitividade das atividades económicas e financeiras dos Estados membros e a consolidação da união monetária no quadro dum mercado aberto e concorrencial e dum ambiente jurídico racionalizado e harmonizado.
  4. 4. OBJECTIVOS DE INTEGRAÇÃO DEFINIDOS NO TRATADO DA UEMOA: - Reforçar a competitividade das atividades económicas e financeiras no quadro de um Mercado aberto, concorrencial e ambiente jurídico harmonizado; - Instituir um sistema de supervisão multilateral para assegurar a convergência de performance de principais indicadores macroeconómicos; - Harmonizar as legislações dos estados membros particularmente regime fiscal para garantir o bom funcionamento do Mercado comum; UEMOA
  5. 5. UEMOA OBJECTIVOS DE INTEGRAÇÃO DEFINIDOS NO TRATADO DA UEMOA (cont): - Criar um Mercado comum entre os estados membros, baseado na livre circulação de pessoas, bens e capital e serviços, direito de estabelecimento de pessoas, baseado numa TEC (Tarifa Exterior Comum) e uma política comercial comum; - Instituir a coordenação de políticas sectoriais nacionais, através de instituição de políticas comuns nos domínios seguintes de saúde, ensino superior, infraestruturas, agricultura, etc.
  6. 6. Guiné-Bissau e a UEMOA A Guiné-Bissau aderiu a União no dia 2 de Maio de 1997. Entre 1994 a 1997 a Guiné-Bissau fez bastante progresso na estabilização da sua situação macroeconómica e financeira, embora a sua estrutura económica no momento da sua adesão a UEMOA era desequilibrada e dependente, onde a agricultura era a principal fonte de rendimento para a maioria da população. Esta situação deveu-se de uma estrutura económica subdesenvolvida e desequilibrada, com uma grande maioria da população vivendo nas zonas rurais estimada em, 70%, produzindo apenas com os instrumentos rudimentares, acrescida à uma cobertura sanitária muito fraca, essencialmente reduzida aos grandes centros urbanos e uma alta taxa do analfabetismo.
  7. 7. UEMOA Órgãos da UEMOA . Comissão da UEMOA (sede em Ouagadougou) . Tribunal de Justiça (sede em Ouagadougou) . Tribunal de Contas (sede em Ouagadougou) . Comité interparlamentar (evoluindo para um parlamento) . Câmara de Comercio Regional (sede em Lomé) . Conselho de Trabalho e Dialogo Social (sede em Ouagadougou) . Conselho das Coletividades Locais (sede em Ouagadougou) Instituições especializadas da UEMOA e outras . Banco Central – BCEAO (sede em Dakar) . Banco Oeste Africano de Desenvolvimento (BOAD) (sede em Lomé) . Holding Banco Regional de Solidariedade (BRS) (sede no Níger) . Bolsa de Valores mobiliário (BRVM) (sede em Abidjan) . Conselho regional de poupança público e crédito (sede em Abidjan)
  8. 8. UEMOA • Durante os 10 primeiros anos da criação da UEMOA permitiu adotar as principais reformas macroeconómicas, financeiras, comerciais e aduaneiras, bem como os principais programas e políticas no domínio sectoriais. • A supervisão multilateral das políticas macroeconómicas dos Estados membros é exercida através dos programas plurianuais, elaborados no quadro do Pacto de Convergência, de Estabilidade, do Crescimento e de Solidariedade. • A liberalização das trocas tornou-se uma realidade a partir de 1 de Janeiro de 2000 através da eliminação dos direitos e taxas sobre os produtos originários da União e uma Tarifa Exterior Comum (TEC) foi implementada. • As reformas foram levadas a cabo nos domínios da liberdade de circulação de pessoas, dos serviços, de capitais, do direito de estabelecimento e da residência assim como da fiscalidade e das finanças públicas. As Politicas e programas comuns nos domínios da Energia, da Indústria, de Minas, da Agricultura, dos Transportes, das Telecomunicações, do Artesanato, do Ambiente, do Ensino Superior, da Saúde, da Promoção de mulher e do Ordenamento do território comunitário foram adotadas.
  9. 9. • Elevar o nível de vida das populações • A integração regional para a Guiné-Bissau representa uma alternativa para as economias pequenas no sentido de ajudar a enfrentar os constrangimentos impostos pela ordem económica internacional. • A Guiné-Bissau beneficia de vantagens tais como a estabilidade monetária e cambial, a eliminação dos custos de transação, diminuição do risco cambial, estímulo do comércio entre os países participantes sem contar dos impactos • A diversificação da paisagem bancária, reforço da credibilidade do sector financeiro, diminuição das taxas de juros, fim do financiamento monetário e uma maior disciplina fiscal. • Sendo a UEMOA um espaço económico de livre comércio com cerca de 104 milhões de potenciais consumidores por um lado, e com grandes potencialidades económicas por outro lado, a Guiné-Bissau podia constituir uma porta de entrada não só para investimentos privados mas também de produtos dos países da CPLP para a sub-região. Guiné-Bissau e a UEMOA - vantagens
  10. 10. Guiné-Bissau e a UEMOA – vantagens (cont) • A integração efetiva da Guiné-Bissau na UEMOA depende da sua capacidade em levar a cabo as reformas necessárias e adotadas pela União, não só no domínio macroeconómico assim como referente as politicas sectoriais. • Estando num espaço homogéneo aberto e concorrencial, a Guiné-Bissau deveria apostar, entre outros, na formação de quadros profissionais de forma a poder competir no mercado de trabalho da União. O mesmo, deve passar pela criação de escolas profissionais especializadas e pela reforma do ensino superior. • As vantagens comparativas da Guiné-Bissau à União devem ser potencializadas, pois a Guiné- Bissau não tem produtos certificados segundo as normas comunitários para penetrar no mercado da sub-região.
  11. 11. Instrumentos de financiamento da Comissão da UEMOA • FRDA • FAIR • Fonds pour la recherche scientifique • BOAD • BRS • Mercado Financeiro (mercado de títulos) Mecanismos de Financiamento da Economia ao nível da UEMOA
  12. 12. UEMOA – alguns indicadores Superfície : 3 509 600 km2 População : 104 milhões de habitantes
  13. 13. Muito obrigado Rui Duarte Barros CP135 Bissau. Guiné-Bissau

×