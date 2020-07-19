Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
icd SUMMIT World Alliance of Religions for Peace (WARP) “Build a Peace in a Fragile States” 17-19 of September 2014 Seoul,...
World Alliance of Religions for Peace Build a Peace in a Fragile States Thanks to • Mr. Man Hee Lee, Chairman Heavenly Cul...
World Alliance of Religions for Peace Build a Peace in a Fragile States  Topic: – Introduction - facts and reality – Char...
World Alliance of Religions for Peace Build a Peace in a Fragile States • Introduction (facts and reality): – As the world...
World Alliance of Religions for Peace Build a Peace in a Fragile States • Introduction (facts and reality) (cont.): – Reli...
World Alliance of Religions for Peace Build a Peace in a Fragile States • Characteristics of Fragile States: – Fragility o...
World Alliance of Religions for Peace Build a Peace in a Fragile States • Build a Social legitimacy (measure): – Improve J...
World Alliance of Religions for Peace Build a Peace in a Fragile States • Proposition: – Educate people for the “Culture o...
World Alliance of Religions for Peace Build a Peace in a Fragile States • Proposition (cont.): – If justice is the prerequ...
World Alliance of Religions for Peace Build a Peace in a Fragile States Thank for your attention
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

“Build a Peace in a Fragile States”  by Rui Duarte Barros

38 views

Published on

Build a Peace in a Fragile States
by Rui Duarte Barros

Published in: News & Politics
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

“Build a Peace in a Fragile States”  by Rui Duarte Barros

  1. 1. icd SUMMIT World Alliance of Religions for Peace (WARP) “Build a Peace in a Fragile States” 17-19 of September 2014 Seoul, South Korea Rui Duarte Barros Former Prime Minister of Guinea-Bissau
  2. 2. World Alliance of Religions for Peace Build a Peace in a Fragile States Thanks to • Mr. Man Hee Lee, Chairman Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light (HWPL), . Mark C. Donfried, Executive Director and Founder of the Institute for Cultural Diplomacy (ICD), • Emil Constantinescu, Former President of Romania
  3. 3. World Alliance of Religions for Peace Build a Peace in a Fragile States  Topic: – Introduction - facts and reality – Characteristics of Fragile States – Build a Social legitimacy – Proposition of actions
  4. 4. World Alliance of Religions for Peace Build a Peace in a Fragile States • Introduction (facts and reality): – As the world is becoming a global village, it is very crucial that its people work together to ensure peaceful co-existence and respect for each other irrespective of religious, racial, ethnic, and cultural backgrounds, – We are different in nationality, ethnic background, culture, language and religion. A peaceful world will be possible only if citizens around the world seek to understand one another in a globalized manner, – Eight in ten of the world’s people identify themselves as members of religious communities, – Religion and peace have been almost natural companions in the minds of humans in different periods of history and in different cultures of the world,
  5. 5. World Alliance of Religions for Peace Build a Peace in a Fragile States • Introduction (facts and reality) (cont.): – Religion and peace have been almost natural companions in the minds of humans in different periods of history and in different cultures of the world, – in cases of conflict, often political leaders and special interest groups "manipulate religious sentiments to attain their own objectives, – African religious tradition offers a socio-cultural context that gives both the opportunity to understand one another," – Guinea-Bissau is a example for the rest of the world of peaceful coexistence between religions, especially with Islam, – Religious people play an even greater role in working for the common good and common life, – When conflict ends, the hard work is to build a peaceful, democratic society.
  6. 6. World Alliance of Religions for Peace Build a Peace in a Fragile States • Characteristics of Fragile States: – Fragility of the Institutions of the Republic, lack culture of dialogue, – Most of people identify themselves as members of religious communities, – Bad governance (economic and politic), corruption – Lack of Justice (impunity, corruption) – Poverty because of bad economic result from different policy economic reform imposed by the international financial institutions, – Arbitrary division of the territory has caused tensions between these peoples and struggles for power to control resources (Sudan),
  7. 7. World Alliance of Religions for Peace Build a Peace in a Fragile States • Build a Social legitimacy (measure): – Improve Justice administration, and good governance, – Better internal security for the populations , – Fight against all kind of discrimination (based on religion, ethnic,…) – Fight against different kind of traffics (drugs, human being, gangs..), – Presence of the public administration at national level and in all territories, – Improve politic and inter-religion dialogue to build peace. Dialogue is necessary in education, public management, the struggle against poverty and the establishment of morality in public and private life.
  8. 8. World Alliance of Religions for Peace Build a Peace in a Fragile States • Proposition: – Educate people for the “Culture of Inclusive Dialogue”, Reconciliation (sincere regrets and remorse for injury done) and Peace, – Improve politic and inter-religion dialogue to build peace, – Religious communities of the world must foster their hope for cooperation and translate their desire to cooperate into concrete action programs. – Improve the Justice (the impunity kill the society and destroy the country),
  9. 9. World Alliance of Religions for Peace Build a Peace in a Fragile States • Proposition (cont.): – If justice is the prerequisite for peace, peace is the precondition for progress, – Better distribution of wealth and fight against poverty, – Good governance politic and economic.
  10. 10. World Alliance of Religions for Peace Build a Peace in a Fragile States Thank for your attention

×