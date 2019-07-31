Successfully reported this slideshow.
Rose Gold Audiobook Download Rose Gold is two colors, one woman, and a big headache. In this new mystery set in the Patty ...
  Rose Gold Audiobook Download Audiobooks Free Rose Gold Audiobook Download Audiobook Free | Rose Gold Audiobook Download Audiobook Download
  2. 2. Rose Gold Audiobook Download Rose Gold is two colors, one woman, and a big headache. In this new mystery set in the Patty Hearst era of radical black nationalism and political abductions, a black ex­boxer self­named Uhuru Nolica, the leader of a revolutionary cell called Scorched Earth, has kidnapped Rosemary Goldsmith, the daughter of a weapons manufacturer, from her dorm at UC Santa Barbara. If they don't receive the money, weapons, and apology they demand, 'Rose Gold' will die—horribly and publicly. So the FBI, the State Department, and the LAPD turn to Easy Rawlins, the one man who can cross the necessary borders to resolve this dangerous standoff. With twelve previous adventures since 1990, Easy Rawlins is one of the small handful of private eyes in contemporary crime fiction who can be called immortal. Rose Gold continues his ongoing and unique achievement in combining the mystery/PI genre form with a rich social history of postwar Los Angeles—and not just the black parts of that sprawling city.
