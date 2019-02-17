Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
[Doc] Lucky Dog: How Being a Veterinarian Saved My Life by Sarah Boston Lucky Dog: How Being a Veterinarian Saved My Life ...
q q q q q q Author : Sarah Boston Pages : 298 pages Publisher : House of Anansi Press 2014-06-10 Language : English ISBN-1...
[Doc] Lucky Dog: How Being a Veterinarian Saved My Life by Sarah Boston
[Doc] Lucky Dog: How Being a Veterinarian Saved My Life by Sarah Boston
q q q q q q Author : Sarah Boston Pages : 298 pages Publisher : House of Anansi Press 2014-06-10 Language : English ISBN-1...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

[Doc] Lucky Dog: How Being a Veterinarian Saved My Life by Sarah Boston

10 views

Published on

What happens when a veterinary surgical oncologist (laymen s term: cancer surgery doctor) thinks she has cancer herself? Enter Sarah Boston: a vet who suspects a suspicious growth in her neck is thyroid cancer. From the moment she uses her husband s portable ultrasound machine to investigate her lump -- he s a vet, too -- it s clear Lucky Dog is not your typical cancer memoir. She takes us on a hysterical and thought-provoking journey through the human healthcare system from the perspective of an animal doctor. Weaving funny and poignant stories of dogs she s treated along the way, this is an insightful memoir about what the human medical world can learn from the way we treat our canine counterparts. Lucky Dog teaches us to trust our instincts, be our own advocates, and laugh while we re doing it.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

[Doc] Lucky Dog: How Being a Veterinarian Saved My Life by Sarah Boston

  1. 1. [Doc] Lucky Dog: How Being a Veterinarian Saved My Life by Sarah Boston Lucky Dog: How Being a Veterinarian Saved My Life by Sarah Boston What happens when a veterinary surgical oncologist (laymen s term: cancer surgery doctor) thinks she has cancer herself? Enter Sarah Boston: a vet who suspects a suspicious growth in her neck is thyroid cancer. From the moment she uses her husband s portable ultrasound machine to investigate her lump -- he s a vet, too -- it s clear "Lucky Dog" is not your typical cancer memoir. She takes us on a hysterical and thought-provoking journey through the human healthcare system from the perspective of an animal doctor. Weaving funny and poignant stories of dogs she s treated along the way, this is an insightful memoir about what the human medical world can learn from the way we treat our canine counterparts. "Lucky Dog" teaches us to trust our instincts, be our own advocates, and laugh while we re doing it. Download Click This Link https://penikmatmhekkhi.blogspot.ro/?book=1770893512
  2. 2. q q q q q q Author : Sarah Boston Pages : 298 pages Publisher : House of Anansi Press 2014-06-10 Language : English ISBN-10 : 1770893512 ISBN-13 : 9781770893511
  3. 3. [Doc] Lucky Dog: How Being a Veterinarian Saved My Life by Sarah Boston
  4. 4. [Doc] Lucky Dog: How Being a Veterinarian Saved My Life by Sarah Boston
  5. 5. q q q q q q Author : Sarah Boston Pages : 298 pages Publisher : House of Anansi Press 2014-06-10 Language : English ISBN-10 : 1770893512 ISBN-13 : 9781770893511

×