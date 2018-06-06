Specification The Supernatural Enhancements [FULL]

Synnopsis :

Months after the last of the Wells sons jumped out of his bedroom window in Axton House (incidentally forgetting to open it first), a strange couple of Europeans arrive in Virginia to take possession of the estate. A. is the 23-year-old unforeseen scion; Niamh is the mute punk teen girl he refers to as his associate or his bodyguard. Both are ready to settle into their new cushy lifestyle, and the rumors about the mansion being haunted add to their excitement. But ghosts are not in any way the deepest secret of the house. Through journals, letters, security footage, audio recordings, and ciphers, we follow A. and Niamh as they delve into Wells dubious suicide, the secret society he founded and its mysterious Game a bourgeois pastime of global proportions in Edgar Cantero s dazzling and original gothic adventure."



Author : Edgar Cantero

Language : English

