ARALING PANLIPUNAN 5 TEORYA NG PAGKAKABUO NG PILIPINAS Prepared by: Eddie San Z. Peñalosa
 Kahulugan  Teorya ng Pag-Anod ng Lupalop  Teorya ng Bulkanismo PAKSANG TATALAKAYIN
 Ang teorya ay isang palagay na binubuo ng mga ideyang nagpapaliwanag sa ilang bagay na maaaring maging batayan subalit h...
 Ang teorya ay mananatiling teorya hanggang hindi napatutunayan o napasisinungalingan.  Ganun pa man, ang teorya ay masu...
 Kilala rin bilang Continental Drift Theory.  Bunga ito sa pag-aaral ni Dr. Alfred Wegener noong 1912.  Ayon sa kanyang...
TEORYA NG PAG-AANOD NG LUPALOP Permian 225 milyong taon na ang nakalilipas
TEORYA NG PAG-AANOD NG LUPALOP Triassic 200 milyong taon na ang nakalilipas
TEORYA NG PAG-AANOD NG LUPALOP Jurassic 135 milyong taon na ang nakalilipas
TEORYA NG PAG-AANOD NG LUPALOP Cretaceous 65 milyong taon na ang nakalilipas
TEORYA NG PAG-AANOD NG LUPALOP Kasalukuyan
 Bunga ito sa pag-aaral ni Dr. Bailey Willis.  Ayon sa kanyang teorya ang bansa ay nabuo mula sa pagputok ng mga bulkan ...
TEORYA NG BULKANISMO Pacific Ring of Fire
Araling Panlipunan 5

Teorya ng pagkakabuo ng pilipinas

