Ang mga Panahanang Pilipino Araling Panlipunan 5 – 4th Quarter | Topic 5 Prepared by: Eddie San Z. Peñalosa
Ang mga PanahanangPilipino Sa pagpapanatili ng mga Espanyol ng marami nilang bilang, isa sa mga pinagtuunan nila ng pansin...
Bahay – Kubo
Ang Bahay-Kubong mgaKatutubongPilipino Ang antas ng katayuan sa buhay ng mga katutubong Pilipino ang nagtatakda sa uri ng ...
Ang Bahay-Kubong mgaKatutubongPilipino Karaniwang gawa sa kawayan at nipa ang mga bahay-kubo noon. Ang isang bahay-kubo ay...
Bahay na Bato
Ang Pagtatayong mgaBahaynaBato Sa pagdating ng mga Espanyol sa Pilipinas, baon nila ang kanilang sariling kaalaman sa arki...
Ang Pagtatayong mgaBahaynaBato Ang isang bahay na bato o bahay na tisa ay may mga bahagi na gaya ng sumusunod: • Antesala ...
May. 19, 2021

Ang mga Panahanang Pilipino

Araling Panlipunan 4 - 4th Quarter | Topic 5

Ang mga Panahanang Pilipino

  1. 1. Ang mga Panahanang Pilipino Araling Panlipunan 5 – 4th Quarter | Topic 5 Prepared by: Eddie San Z. Peñalosa
  2. 2. Ang mga PanahanangPilipino Sa pagpapanatili ng mga Espanyol ng marami nilang bilang, isa sa mga pinagtuunan nila ng pansin ang pagpapatayo ng kanilang mga tirahan. Ibang iba ang mga ito kaya mga tirahang dinatnan nila sa bansa. Karaniwang gawa sa mga bato at tisa ang mga bahay na kanilang itinayo at naging hudyat ito para sa mayayamang mga angkan ng katutubo na magpatayo ng katulad na yari ng mga bahay.
  3. 3. Bahay – Kubo
  4. 4. Ang Bahay-Kubong mgaKatutubongPilipino Ang antas ng katayuan sa buhay ng mga katutubong Pilipino ang nagtatakda sa uri ng tirahang ipinapatayo nila. Higit na marami noon ang maituturing na nasa karaniwang uri habang ang iba ay mahihirap talaga. Ang bahay-kubo ang tirahan nila. Ito ang sumasalamin sa pagiging simple ng buhay ng mga pangkaraniwang Pilipino noon. Nagkakaiba-iba na lamang ito batay sa laki ng bahay-kubo at sa mga bahaging bumubuo rito.
  5. 5. Ang Bahay-Kubong mgaKatutubongPilipino Karaniwang gawa sa kawayan at nipa ang mga bahay-kubo noon. Ang isang bahay-kubo ay binubuo ng mga sumusunod na bahagi: • Bulwagan. • Silid-tulugan. • Dapogan. • Batalan. • Banguera. • Silong.
  6. 6. Bahay na Bato
  7. 7. Ang Pagtatayong mgaBahaynaBato Sa pagdating ng mga Espanyol sa Pilipinas, baon nila ang kanilang sariling kaalaman sa arkitektura at mga paraan sa pagbuo ng mga tirahan at gusali. Sinimulan nila ang pagtatayo ng mga tirahang higit na matibay kaysa mga nakagisnang bahay- kubo. Gumamit sila ng mga bato at tisa bilang materyales sa pagtatayo ng mga malalaking bahay at gusali.
  8. 8. Ang Pagtatayong mgaBahaynaBato Ang isang bahay na bato o bahay na tisa ay may mga bahagi na gaya ng sumusunod: • Antesala o Kaida. • Salas • Kuwarto o Cuarto. • Cuarto Principal. • Balkonahe o Azotea. • Oratoryo o Oratorio. • Komedor o Comedor. • Kusina o Cosina. • Comun o Letrina.
