New Releases The Promiscuous Puppeteer Unlimited

The Promiscuous Puppeteer is a multifaceted story about a secret gold exploration company funded by a syndicate comprised of some of the largest mining companies in North America and a CEO who is approached by a Mexican Native American woman, whose skills, from a sordid and seedy past, have the potential to help launch the world s largest gold discovery onto the international stage. Chinese intelligence and embassy officials, US politicians, unscrupulous industry leaders, and a fledgling but growing and menacing Native American mafia are all primary constituents of a compelling and momentous drama that takes place throughout the western third of the United States. It all begins in a five-thousand-foot-high remote desert location called Tonopah, Nevada.

