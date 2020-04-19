3DCAD-Fusion360でレーザー加工機用のデータをデザインしよう！～ラップトップパソコンスタンドの製作

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
３DCADソフトで レーザー加工データをデザインする 1 ※注意 2019年3月10日のセミナーで使用したときの資料です。 操作方法が今とは一部異なるところがあります。 データ作成参考YouTube動画（公式の英語版） https://yout...
2 クイック セットアップ ヘルプ 多くの機能が格納されています 基本設定 の変更 （回転） （拡大/縮小） マウスでの画面操作 マウス設定 の切り替え ©Home3Ddo
■3DCADで立体（3Ｄデータ）をつくる方法 ①スケッチを作成 ②線を描く ③作成（押し出し） キ ャ ド ③作成（回転） ④修正（フィレット） ⑤修正（シェル） ④スケッチ ⑤押し出し（結合） ⑤押し出し（切り取り） 3©Home3Ddo
■寸法（サイズ）を定義する ・スケッチを作成している時 ・立体を作成する時 スケッチパレット 4©Home3Ddo
■事前に作りたい形状のパラメータの定義をする（ユーザーパラメータ） ①パラメータ追加 ※パラメータ（参考） 板の厚み t=5.5 脚の幅 w=240 【作業１】 5©Home3Ddo
■事前に定義したユーザーパラメータを入力する場合 数値を入力するところに作 成したユーザーパラメータ名 を入力します（例）t、w 6©Home3Ddo
【作業２】コンポーネントを新規作成し、スタンドの脚からデータを作成していきます ①右クリック ②新規コンポーネント ③ゆっくり2回クリックして 名前を変更します （部品） 7©Home3Ddo
【作業３】側面にこちらのスケッチを作成して、押し出して厚みをつけていきましょう！ 8©Home3Ddo
【作業４】角にフィレット（参考数値：3mm）をつけて丸みをつけていきましょう！ 9©Home3Ddo
【作業５】スタンド脚の作成が完了したので、画面左上のブラウザの1番上にある コンポーネントをアクティブ化していきます。 Fusion360で1ファイルの中で複 数の部品を作成していく場合、 作成する部品（コンポーネン ト）をアクティブ化して切り...
【作業６】スタンド脚を反対側にコピーしていきます ①右クリック ②移動/コピー ③コピーを作成 ⑤OK ④一度、適当な 位置に動かします 11©Home3Ddo
【作業７】スタンド脚の位置を定義していきます ジョイント ユーザーパラメータ を定義（w） 12©Home3Ddo
【作業8】次にスタンド上面の作成をおこないます ①右クリック ②新規コンポーネント ③ゆっくり2回クリックして 名前を変更します 13©Home3Ddo
【作業９】スタンド脚の平面にスケッチを作成します ここの面にスケッチ 14 スケッチ プロジェクトを使用して 線を抽出 ピンク線 ©Home3Ddo
【作業１０】作成したスケッチをスタンド脚側に押し出していきます。（マイナス方向） スタンド脚側に 押し出し 15©Home3Ddo
【作業１１】スタンド脚に取り付け箇所の切り欠きを作成していきます ①ターゲットボディ ②ツールボディ ③切り取り ⑤OK ※反対側の脚も同様に行います ④ツールを維持 16 今回は部品をコピーしてきているため、 同じ部品として認識しているため、...
【作業１２】スタンド上面の角にフィレット（参考値：2mm）をつけていきます 17©Home3Ddo
【作業１３】スタンドの強度を強くするためのサポートを新規でつくっていきます ①右クリック ②新規コンポーネント ③ゆっくり2回クリックして 名前を変更します 18©Home3Ddo
【作業１４】サポートを入れる位置に平面を作成していきます。 19©Home3Ddo
【作業１５】作成した平面に補強する形状のスケッチを作成します。 スケッチ機能の『プロジェクトー交差』や『同一直線上』の拘束を上手く付けて 連動して変更するようにします 20©Home3Ddo
【作業１６】作成したスケッチを押し出して立体化していきます 押し出すプロファイル （領域） 距離は、 ユーザーパラメータ（t） 21©Home3Ddo
【作業１７】もう1個サポートをミラーでつくっていきます。 はじめにミラーするための平面を作成します。 ②端の面を クリック ①端の面を クリック ③真ん中に平面が できあがります 22©Home3Ddo
【作業１８】作成のミラーで反対側にコピーします ボディ 23©Home3Ddo
【作業１９】フィレットで角に丸みをつけます。 画面右下のタイムラインをミラー実行前にドラッグして戻してから実行 することで、フィレットをつけた形状がミラーコピーされます。 ドラッグで移動 参考：フィレット 2ｍｍ 参考：フィレット 0.5ｍｍ ...
【作業２０】干渉チェックをしてみましょう ①形状を選択 ②計算 25©Home3Ddo
【作業２１】干渉箇所を切り取っていきます ①ターゲットボディ ②ツールボディ ③切り取り ⑤OK ※反対側の脚も同様に行います ④ツールを維持 26 今回は部品をコピーしてきているため、 同じ部品として認識しているため、 反対側にも切り欠きが自...
【作業２２】スタンド脚にフィレット（参考値：0.5mm）を追加していきます 部品と部品がはめこみしやすいように、かけにくくするためのものです 27©Home3Ddo
【作業２３】スタンドの完成です！ユーザーパラメータの変更をして、 形状が連動して変更になるか確認してみましょう！ 干渉チェックなども行い問題がないか確認してみます。 28©Home3Ddo
レーザー加工用にデータ出力 29©Home3Ddo
【変換方法】Fusion360では、スケッチデータをDXFデータに変換することができます。 変換したDXFデータをイラストレータなどに読み込むことで、 レーザーカッターで実際に加工することができます。 ①右クリック ②DXF形式 で保存 ③保存...
【作業】Fusion360では、スケッチを作成する面として選択した輪郭が自動で抽出 されます。そのため、『スケッチ作成』をクリックして、作成した形状の面 をクリックし、何もスケッチせずにスケッチを停止するだけで、選択した面 の輪郭がスケッチとし...
32 完成品！！ ©Home3Ddo
©Home3Ddo 33 お問合せ https://3ddofactory.com/contact ※ただし、返信に時間がかかる場合がありますので、その辺は御了承ください。 何かお困りごと等がございましたら、ご相談ください。
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

3DCAD-Fusion360でレーザー加工機用のデータをデザインしよう！～ラップトップパソコンスタンドの製作

38 views

Published on

2019年3月10日のセミナーで使用したときの資料です。
操作方法が今とは一部異なるところがあります。

YouTubeに声入りの動画で解説もしています。
https://youtu.be/nvTZIRUJFU4

Published in: Design
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

3DCAD-Fusion360でレーザー加工機用のデータをデザインしよう！～ラップトップパソコンスタンドの製作

  1. 1. ３DCADソフトで レーザー加工データをデザインする 1 ※注意 2019年3月10日のセミナーで使用したときの資料です。 操作方法が今とは一部異なるところがあります。 データ作成参考YouTube動画（公式の英語版） https://youtu.be/7riGolu7BpA 日本語で私（テルえもん）が動画制作したもの： ©Home3Ddo https://youtu.be/nvTZIRUJFU4
  2. 2. 2 クイック セットアップ ヘルプ 多くの機能が格納されています 基本設定 の変更 （回転） （拡大/縮小） マウスでの画面操作 マウス設定 の切り替え ©Home3Ddo
  3. 3. ■3DCADで立体（3Ｄデータ）をつくる方法 ①スケッチを作成 ②線を描く ③作成（押し出し） キ ャ ド ③作成（回転） ④修正（フィレット） ⑤修正（シェル） ④スケッチ ⑤押し出し（結合） ⑤押し出し（切り取り） 3©Home3Ddo
  4. 4. ■寸法（サイズ）を定義する ・スケッチを作成している時 ・立体を作成する時 スケッチパレット 4©Home3Ddo
  5. 5. ■事前に作りたい形状のパラメータの定義をする（ユーザーパラメータ） ①パラメータ追加 ※パラメータ（参考） 板の厚み t=5.5 脚の幅 w=240 【作業１】 5©Home3Ddo
  6. 6. ■事前に定義したユーザーパラメータを入力する場合 数値を入力するところに作 成したユーザーパラメータ名 を入力します（例）t、w 6©Home3Ddo
  7. 7. 【作業２】コンポーネントを新規作成し、スタンドの脚からデータを作成していきます ①右クリック ②新規コンポーネント ③ゆっくり2回クリックして 名前を変更します （部品） 7©Home3Ddo
  8. 8. 【作業３】側面にこちらのスケッチを作成して、押し出して厚みをつけていきましょう！ 8©Home3Ddo
  9. 9. 【作業４】角にフィレット（参考数値：3mm）をつけて丸みをつけていきましょう！ 9©Home3Ddo
  10. 10. 【作業５】スタンド脚の作成が完了したので、画面左上のブラウザの1番上にある コンポーネントをアクティブ化していきます。 Fusion360で1ファイルの中で複 数の部品を作成していく場合、 作成する部品（コンポーネン ト）をアクティブ化して切り替 えながら作業を進めていきます。 ※後から分割してコンポーネン ト化（部品化）していく方法も あります。 クリック 10©Home3Ddo
  11. 11. 【作業６】スタンド脚を反対側にコピーしていきます ①右クリック ②移動/コピー ③コピーを作成 ⑤OK ④一度、適当な 位置に動かします 11©Home3Ddo
  12. 12. 【作業７】スタンド脚の位置を定義していきます ジョイント ユーザーパラメータ を定義（w） 12©Home3Ddo
  13. 13. 【作業8】次にスタンド上面の作成をおこないます ①右クリック ②新規コンポーネント ③ゆっくり2回クリックして 名前を変更します 13©Home3Ddo
  14. 14. 【作業９】スタンド脚の平面にスケッチを作成します ここの面にスケッチ 14 スケッチ プロジェクトを使用して 線を抽出 ピンク線 ©Home3Ddo
  15. 15. 【作業１０】作成したスケッチをスタンド脚側に押し出していきます。（マイナス方向） スタンド脚側に 押し出し 15©Home3Ddo
  16. 16. 【作業１１】スタンド脚に取り付け箇所の切り欠きを作成していきます ①ターゲットボディ ②ツールボディ ③切り取り ⑤OK ※反対側の脚も同様に行います ④ツールを維持 16 今回は部品をコピーしてきているため、 同じ部品として認識しているため、 反対側にも切り欠きが自動でできます。©Home3Ddo
  17. 17. 【作業１２】スタンド上面の角にフィレット（参考値：2mm）をつけていきます 17©Home3Ddo
  18. 18. 【作業１３】スタンドの強度を強くするためのサポートを新規でつくっていきます ①右クリック ②新規コンポーネント ③ゆっくり2回クリックして 名前を変更します 18©Home3Ddo
  19. 19. 【作業１４】サポートを入れる位置に平面を作成していきます。 19©Home3Ddo
  20. 20. 【作業１５】作成した平面に補強する形状のスケッチを作成します。 スケッチ機能の『プロジェクトー交差』や『同一直線上』の拘束を上手く付けて 連動して変更するようにします 20©Home3Ddo
  21. 21. 【作業１６】作成したスケッチを押し出して立体化していきます 押し出すプロファイル （領域） 距離は、 ユーザーパラメータ（t） 21©Home3Ddo
  22. 22. 【作業１７】もう1個サポートをミラーでつくっていきます。 はじめにミラーするための平面を作成します。 ②端の面を クリック ①端の面を クリック ③真ん中に平面が できあがります 22©Home3Ddo
  23. 23. 【作業１８】作成のミラーで反対側にコピーします ボディ 23©Home3Ddo
  24. 24. 【作業１９】フィレットで角に丸みをつけます。 画面右下のタイムラインをミラー実行前にドラッグして戻してから実行 することで、フィレットをつけた形状がミラーコピーされます。 ドラッグで移動 参考：フィレット 2ｍｍ 参考：フィレット 0.5ｍｍ 24©Home3Ddo
  25. 25. 【作業２０】干渉チェックをしてみましょう ①形状を選択 ②計算 25©Home3Ddo
  26. 26. 【作業２１】干渉箇所を切り取っていきます ①ターゲットボディ ②ツールボディ ③切り取り ⑤OK ※反対側の脚も同様に行います ④ツールを維持 26 今回は部品をコピーしてきているため、 同じ部品として認識しているため、 反対側にも切り欠きが自動でできます。©Home3Ddo
  27. 27. 【作業２２】スタンド脚にフィレット（参考値：0.5mm）を追加していきます 部品と部品がはめこみしやすいように、かけにくくするためのものです 27©Home3Ddo
  28. 28. 【作業２３】スタンドの完成です！ユーザーパラメータの変更をして、 形状が連動して変更になるか確認してみましょう！ 干渉チェックなども行い問題がないか確認してみます。 28©Home3Ddo
  29. 29. レーザー加工用にデータ出力 29©Home3Ddo
  30. 30. 【変換方法】Fusion360では、スケッチデータをDXFデータに変換することができます。 変換したDXFデータをイラストレータなどに読み込むことで、 レーザーカッターで実際に加工することができます。 ①右クリック ②DXF形式 で保存 ③保存 30©Home3Ddo
  31. 31. 【作業】Fusion360では、スケッチを作成する面として選択した輪郭が自動で抽出 されます。そのため、『スケッチ作成』をクリックして、作成した形状の面 をクリックし、何もスケッチせずにスケッチを停止するだけで、選択した面 の輪郭がスケッチとして出来上がります。 ②面を選択 ①スケッチを 作成 ③スケッチを 停止 ④スケッチが できあがります 31©Home3Ddo
  32. 32. 32 完成品！！ ©Home3Ddo
  33. 33. ©Home3Ddo 33 お問合せ https://3ddofactory.com/contact ※ただし、返信に時間がかかる場合がありますので、その辺は御了承ください。 何かお困りごと等がございましたら、ご相談ください。

×