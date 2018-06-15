-
Be the first to like this
Published on
Synnopsis :
Based on extensive research, Tony Rees vividly explores the history of polo on the field and the role of its players and patrons in the development of the Canadian West. This book defines the place of Western Canadian polo in the international world of sport and focuses on Alberta and British Columbia.
Author : Tony Rees
Language : English
Grade Level : 1-4
Product Dimensions : 8.5 x 0.5 x 9.2 inches
Shipping Weight : 11.6 ounces
Format : BOOKS
Seller information : Tony Rees ( 1✮ )
Link Download : https://akuleadcoy.blogspot.co.uk/?book=0968596215
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment