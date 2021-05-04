Successfully reported this slideshow.
May. 04, 2021

Different types of phillips irons for perfect ironing in less time

Everyone needs perfectly ironed clothes every day. If your current iron is making your ironing task hard and tiresome then it is time to go shopping for a new iron. The basic aim of a clothes iron is to smoothen or flatten the wrinkles and creases from the clothes.
There were times when hot coals were placed in metal boxes with smooth booth bottom and grip. In the 18th century, gas irons got introduced. In 1880 electricity got accessible and plug-in irons were developed.

Different types of phillips irons for perfect ironing in less time

  1. 1. Different Types of Phillips Irons for Perfect Ironing in Less Time Everyone needs perfectly ironed clothes every day. If your current iron is making your ironing task hard and tiresome then it is time to go shopping for a new iron. The basic aim of a clothes iron is to smoothen or flatten the wrinkles and creases from the clothes. There were times when hot coals were placed in metal boxes with smooth booth bottom and grip. In the 18th century, gas irons got introduced. In 1880 electricity got accessible and plug-in irons were developed. In the 20th century, the steam iron got invented. The majority of modern irons are designed from polymer and metallic materials. They have advanced features like temperature control, steam, and programmable switch-off. The enhancement in quality and addition of new features is still an ongoing process. In this post, let’s get to know the different types of Phillips iron available on myredrhino.com. Dry Iron It is the basic iron type and is significantly inexpensive. The design is lightweight and has basic controls. It is a cool option for homes with little ironing needs. Philips Classic Dry Iron HD1172 • It is a light-weight and ergonomic handle to grip and press clothes without tiring the hand. • The dry iron has an aluminum soleplate that has a non-sticky layer for gliding smoothly on every fabric. • Press it on the clothes and get a smooth and wrinkle-free garment. • The soleplate is smooth and flat, which is a great choice for people in crafts and arts that need ironing. • The slim tip of the soleplate is pointed, which allows ironing the trickiest areas with ease. • It also reveals a button groove, which makes ironing along with the buttons and seams speedy. • Easy temperature control for precise heat suitable for the garment. • The cord moves follow the movement of the iron. The 1.9 m cord length offers flexibility and will hardly get in the way when you iron the clothes.
  2. 2. • The iron runs at 1000W and when the iron is heating the light is on but when soleplate temperature gets attained, the indicator light turns-off. • Cord winder at the heel for easy storage of the appliance. Steam iron Steam iron creates a smooth press, which eliminates the wrinkles from the cotton and linen clothes. They are equipped with a tiny water tub that generates steam. It moistens the clothes when you press. Unlike dry iron, you don’t need to sprinkle water on the clothes. Steam irons are costly than dry irons. It is a great option for those that use iron often or have to iron piles of garments. Phillips has introduced several models and each one has unique features. • Philips EasySpeed Steam iron GC1740/26 – It has a water tank that holds 220ml allowing you to iron a pile of clothes simultaneously. 25 g/min of consistent steam helps to remove the crease quickly and better. There is a spray function, which generates a light mist to moisten the fabric. Tap water is fine because you can easily clean the built-up scale with a calc clean slider. • Philips Azur Performer Plus Steam Iron GC4517 – The performer offers 2400W heat and consistent steam at 45g/min, which gives excellent ironing results. SteamGlide Plus soleplate, evenly designed vents, in-built calc container, and the self-cleaning feature is just awesome. • Philips PerfectCare Azure Steam Iron GC4924 – No need to adjust the temperature dial, even on delicate fabrics like polyester, wool, silk, and cashmere. The 2800W heats the iron fast and with steam output, at 50 g/min the wrinkles get eliminated in seconds. For tough creases and vertical cleaning, you get a steam boost of 200g. In the soleplate, T-ionic Glide is patented and offers outstanding results. • Philips PowerLife Steam Iron GC2994 - The 150 g steam boost penetrates deep in the fabric and with 2400W power and 40 g/min steam output the clothes get crisp and flat in a jiff. You can vertical steam the hanging fabrics like curtains and refresh them. The SteamGlide soleplate has a 5-layer coating and is anti- corrosive, so can last for long. Drip Stop System allows ironing delicate clothes
  3. 3. confidently at low temperatures. No need to get concerned about stains from water droplets. • Steam Iron with OptimalTEMP technology- Intelligent steam release or OptimalTemp technology guarantees no burns on silk or cashmere or jeans. No need to pre-sort clothes or wait for the temperature to adjust. Multiple steam modes include DynamiQ [accurate steam amount], MAX [powerful continuous blast], IONIC [hygienic ironing], and OFF [switch steam-off]. Turbo Steam pump that delivers 50% continuous steam for making the creases disappear rapidly. • Philips PerfectCare Steam Iron GC3920 – Safe on every ironable fabric, even if you leave it face down on the jeans or shirts there will be no burns. No need for temperature setting. When you leave the iron standing still as you ran to open the door, the iron automatically shuts-off in a couple of minutes. SteamGlide Plus soleplate, 180 g steam blast, 2,500W, and 45 g/min are great features for removing stubborn creases quickly. Garment Steamer The appliance is designed for the last-minute touch-up. Before you go out, decrease your clothes whizzing the garment steamer. You don’t need any ironing board because clothes can get neatened on the hanger. Philips Daily Touch Garment Steamer GC514 • The steam plate is larger in comparison, so allows covering more area in a single stroke. • Contiguous steam blowing through the nozzle with 1600 W power and steam output 32 g/min is powerful and removes wrinkles in a few strokes. • 3 steam levels suitable for different fabrics. • Integrated adjustable and collapsible pole for hanging the clothes as you steam. • The design has a special garment hanger, where you can hang your trousers, dresses, shirts, etc. while applying the steamer. • It features a 1.6L detachable and transparent water tank with a big filling hole. • Gloves are included for the protection of your hand from the steam.
  4. 4. Steam Generator The steam generator differs from the steam irons but is used for the same purpose and that is ironing. A steam generator has a separate water tank so the water capacity is large. It even has a high steam output that helps to cut the creases faster. The steam generator is for large laundry management and makes ironing the huge pile less stressful. Philips PerfectCare Expert Steam Generator GC9247 • Advanced Smart Control processor empowers to iron without a need for temperature adjustment. • The Cyclonic steam chamber delivers consistent steam powerfully for easy and fast ironing. • Eco-mode allows saving energy. With the reduced steam amount there is no compromise on ironing outcomes. • Use tap water to refill the 1.5L detachable water tank without any need to turn the appliance off. • In 2 minutes it is ready to use. • Includes a carry clock for extra safety. It reduces the possibility of anyone touching the heated soleplate. • Leave the heated soleplate on the garment of the ironing board without any concerns about burns and your ironing needs less wrist effort. Ironing Boards If you plan to buy a steam generator to iron your vast laundry pile, then you will need an ironing board. It must have a broad surface, which can hold the bulk and weight of the steam generator. Below are some great ones available on myredrhino.com. • Ironing Board Abstract Leaves 124cm X 38cm (B)Ironing Board Dragon Fly 124cm X 45cm (C) • Ironing Board Green Spring 110cm X 30cm (A) • Ironing Board Fern Shades (S) • Ironing Board SIR Cotton Flower (S) The ironing boards are available in artsy and fun patterns, which can add joy when you iron. The 124cm X 45cm (C) offers lots of room as it is large and sturdy. The iron base of
  5. 5. the steam generator can rest with ease without occupying the area needed to iron. All the ironing boards have non-slip caps on their feet. The cover is 100% cotton and is taut, which allows for smooth ironing. Stability is also a crucial feature because it will support the bulky hot iron. The iron legs are supported with a T-structure. The design folds gracefully and flats within seconds. It is portable and you can store it with ease in the laundry closet. A steam generator with a large ironing board is a way for effective and smooth ironing. Ironing chore is not preferred but will be easy and fast as well as offer efficient ironing results. Essential ironing tips • The correct way to iron is long and straight strokes. • Never wiggle iron around because the fabric can stretch or create new creases. • Iron the clothes with decorative embellishments like glitter, fine lace, or sequins at low temperatures from inside out. • Iron in the right order, like go from outside to inside. First, the collars then cuff and move from there. It will make your ironing process less fiddly. • Hang ironed clothes immediately on hangers and for items you are not hanging fold them instantly. • Add perfume to the water tank to make your clothes smell wonderful. • Under the cover of the ironing board put aluminum foil to cut the ironing time. The foil reflects heat and thus both sides get ironed simultaneously. • To prevent the hems, cuffs, and collars from puckering you need to iron first on the wrong side. • While pressing severely wrinkled corduroy, steam boosts the garment first holding the iron above. With your palms smooth the ribs of the damp corduroy before ironing. • Wash-n-wear clothes need to be ironed inside out to avoid damaging the sheen. • Always clean the iron as per the manufacturer’s instructions.
  6. 6. The above tips can help you turn the monotonous ironing chore easier and more fun. The choice of iron will depend on your needs and budget. Check out myredrhino.com….there is one for every budget and needs! To know more: https://myredrhino.com/product-category/philips- products-in-kenya/

