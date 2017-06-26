1 N-20170615 PUENTE DE LA HERRERIA (CELIS) Es urgente reparar el cimiento derecho del puente y, por tal motivo, he escrito...
2 resistencia del cimiento ya dañado, provocando el derrumbe del ARCO al fondo del río, junto con el transporte. SE REQUIE...
3 por Don Víctor Manuel Cortijo Rubín, que puede deberse a un vicio original de la construcción ó a una reparación históri...
4 la maleza que crece en los paramento del puente y no se enteraron del mayor problema, que es el fallo de los cimientos d...
5 Consejería, cuando esa Consejería lamentablemente nada tangible ha hecho por solucionar el problema desde las últimas el...
6 N-20150720 (X) REPERACIÓN DEL CIMIENTO DERECHO DEL PUENTE DE LA HERRERIA SOBRE EL RIO NANSA (CELIS). Si no se repara el ...
7 Precisamente y a tenor filosofal del párrafo anterior, he insertado a este escrito varias fotografías sacadas para demos...
8 concluir, el puente se remató con una hornacina en la cima bajo advocación de la Virgen de Guadalupe. (Ver más en el blo...
9 corrosivas para los propios troncos de haya, al llevar componentes de lejía y otros incompatibles con la “vida” de los t...
10 Estas fotografías muestran el desagüe del barrio de la Herrería al pie del cimiento derecho del ARCO que, indudablement...
11 Pues bien, desde el año 2000 las piedras de granito del cimiento citado se han desplazado aún más hacia fuera y con un ...
12 En esta fotografía se aprecia como la arista más cercana del ARCO descansa ya sobre la parte dañada, y más durante este...
13 Fotografía obtenida el sábado, 27 de junio de 2015. En ella se aprecia un aumento del deterioro del cimiento en el que ...
14
15 La ruina del esquinal queda a la vista, y la ARISTA MAESTRA del ARCO queda en el AIRE Esta otra fotografía, sacada tamb...
16 Una piedra del segundo arco superpuesto al principal, ha estallado, al fallar la firmeza de cimiento Este estallido de ...
17 insuflando cemento especial con el objeto de reforzar la fortaleza del mismo. ----------------------------------ooo0ooo...
18 Plano representativo del hastial Este del puente, en el que ha perdido la verticalidad en 25 o 30 centímetros, tal como...
19 Esta es otra cuestión que necesita un paso de servidumbre regulado para verificar el estado del ARCO, y para el acceso ...
20 --------------------------------ooo0ooo-----------------------------… El nuevo Sr. Alcalde de Rionansa será informado d...
21 manifestar el Consejero de Cultura que la reparación del puente era competencia exclusiva de la Consejería de Obras Púb...
