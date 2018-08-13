Successfully reported this slideshow.
  3. 3. Los Que Falsificaron la Firma de Dios Audiobook Free | Los Que Falsificaron la Firma de Dios free autobooks Editora de Colores, S.A. se siente complacida de poder entregar al p�blico dominicano y entranjero esta edici�n cuidadosamente revisada, la cual se convierte en un tesoro de colecci�n, pues, en efecto, esta novela tiene el m�rito de ser una cr�tica radical al manejo del poder totalitario. Pero con la salvedad de que mientras los novelistas que escribieron novelas contra las dictaduras latinoamericanas produjeron sus obras sin la presencia en vida de tales dictadores o aut�cratas, es decir, fuera del alcance del poder,la obra de Senci�n libr�, y libra la batalla, desde el seno mismo donde el aut�crata ejerce ese poder que muchas veces apost� a la muerte del adversario. En esa orientaci�n del sentido contra el poder y las ideolog�as de �poca reside el valor de Los que falsifcaron la frma de Dios, raz�n por la cual siempre ser� le�da con deleite por los hombres y mujeres libres y, con temor, por los conculcadores de los derechos y libertades de los sujetos. Pasadas las circunstancias que dieron origen a su condena por parte del Poder, ahora es que esta novela va a entrar en funcionamiento verdadero, pues mientras haya sociedad habr� tentaci�n totalitaria. Y esa tentaci�n encontrar� de frente al lector y a esta obra. El �xito de la novela de Senci�n, tan pronto vio la luz p�blica, no fue un efecto de marketing, a pesar de los miles de ejemplares vendidos. Esta edici�n art�stica y su reciente traducci�n al ingl�s, as� como el inter�s de otras editoras de verterla a otros idiomas, revelan que el problema del poder autoritario que la obra critica se encuentra en todas partes del globo.
  4. 4. Los Que Falsificaron la Firma de Dios Audiobook Free | Los Que Falsificaron la Firma de Dios free autobooks Written By: Viriato Senci�n. Narrated By: Francisco Rivela Publisher: Recorded Books Date: April 2004 Duration: 10 hours 31 minutes
