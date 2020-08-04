Etapas de desarrollo de Sorgo, según Vanderlip y Reeves (1972)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
1 Material preparado por: Ing Agr (Esp) Rubén E. Toledo Cereales y Oleaginosas FCA-UNC Licencia de Creative Commons 2.5 Ar...
Etapas de desarrollo de Sorgo (Sorghum) Emergencia 3 hojas 5 hojas 8 hojas Cambio de ápice Elongación de tallos y hojas Pa...
Estado 0 Coleoptilo visible sobre la superficie del suelo La emergencia ocurre cuando el coleóptilo es visible en la super...
3er hoja completamente expandida Hoja desplegada = Collar de la hoja y su lígula son visibles Tres hojas están completamen...
5ta hoja completamente expandida Las lígulas de cinco hojas se pueden ver sin necesidad de romper la planta. 5 Fuente: INT...
Diferenciación del ápice de crecimiento Se alcanzan las tasas máximas de crecimiento de plantas y la absorción de nutrient...
Hoja bandera visible en el cogollo Alargamiento rápido del tallo, y se ha expandido y determinado el 80% del área foliar. ...
Estado de bota En esta etapa todas las hojas se han expandido totalmente, el tamaño potencial de la panoja se ha determina...
La mitad de las plantas están en la etapa de floración, la cual comienza en la parte superior de la panoja. 50 % de planta...
Grano pastoso La formación de grano comienza inmediatamente después de la floración y el grano se llena rápidamente. Un es...
Grano duro Un estrés severo, así como una helada temprana, generara un grano liviano y “chuzo”. En esta etapa se alcanza l...
Madurez fisiológica En esta etapa se alcanza el máximo peso seco de la planta. Los granos maduros se identifica buscando l...
  1. 1. 1 Material preparado por: Ing Agr (Esp) Rubén E. Toledo Cereales y Oleaginosas FCA-UNC Licencia de Creative Commons 2.5 Argentina. Etapas de desarrollo de:
  2. 2. Etapas de desarrollo de Sorgo (Sorghum) Emergencia 3 hojas 5 hojas 8 hojas Cambio de ápice Elongación de tallos y hojas Panoja embuchada Floración Grano pastoso Grano duro Madurez fisiológica Fuente: SIANEC, 2018 2 Escala de Vanderlip y Reeves 1972
  3. 3. Estado 0 Coleoptilo visible sobre la superficie del suelo La emergencia ocurre cuando el coleóptilo es visible en la superficie del suelo. Fuente: INTA (2011), Imágenes: Kansas State University 3
  4. 4. 3er hoja completamente expandida Hoja desplegada = Collar de la hoja y su lígula son visibles Tres hojas están completamente expandidas con un collar visible. 4 Fuente: INTA (2011), Imágenes: Kansas State University Estado 1
  5. 5. 5ta hoja completamente expandida Las lígulas de cinco hojas se pueden ver sin necesidad de romper la planta. 5 Fuente: INTA (2011), Imágenes: Kansas State University Estado 2
  6. 6. Diferenciación del ápice de crecimiento Se alcanzan las tasas máximas de crecimiento de plantas y la absorción de nutrientes. Se produce el cambio de ápice vegetativo a reproductivo. 6 Fuente: INTA (2011), Imágenes: Kansas State University Estado 3
  7. 7. Hoja bandera visible en el cogollo Alargamiento rápido del tallo, y se ha expandido y determinado el 80% del área foliar. La hoja bandera es visible. 7 Fuente: INTA (2011), Imágenes: Kansas State University Estado 4
  8. 8. Estado de bota En esta etapa todas las hojas se han expandido totalmente, el tamaño potencial de la panoja se ha determinado, y la misma se encuentra embuchada en la vaina de la hoja bandera. 8 Fuente: INTA (2011), Imágenes: Kansas State University Estado 5
  9. 9. La mitad de las plantas están en la etapa de floración, la cual comienza en la parte superior de la panoja. 50 % de plantas en floración 9 Fuente: INTA (2011), Imágenes: Kansas State University Estado 6
  10. 10. Grano pastoso La formación de grano comienza inmediatamente después de la floración y el grano se llena rápidamente. Un estrés severo en esta etapa puede producir granos más livianos. El tallo pierde peso debido a un proceso de removilización al grano. 50 % de la materia seca del grano acumulado 10 Fuente: INTA (2011), Imágenes: Kansas State University Estado 7
  11. 11. Grano duro Un estrés severo, así como una helada temprana, generara un grano liviano y “chuzo”. En esta etapa se alcanza las tres cuartas partes del peso seco del grano. 11 Fuente: INTA (2011), Imágenes: Kansas State University Estado 8 75 % de la materia seca del grano acumulado
  12. 12. Madurez fisiológica En esta etapa se alcanza el máximo peso seco de la planta. Los granos maduros se identifica buscando la capa negra, en la parte inferior del grano. La humedad del grano varía de 25 a 35% 12 Fuente: INTA (2011), Imágenes: Kansas State University Estado 9 100 % de la materia seca del grano acumulado

