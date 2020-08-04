Etapas de desarrollo de Soja, según Fehr y Caviness (1977)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
1 Material preparado por: Ing Agr (Esp) Rub�n E. Toledo Cereales y Oleaginosas FCA-UNC Licencia de Creative Commons 2.5 Ar...
VE: Emergencia de los cotiledones VC: Cotiledones expandidos V1: 1er Nudo V2: 2do Nudo V3: 3er Nudo Vn: n No de nudos R1: ...
H�bito de crecimiento determinado Fuente: Broeske et al.,(2016) En Argentina algunas variedades del Grupo de madurez (GM) ...
Punto de crecimiento activo En Argentina los GM III, GM IV, GM V, y algunos materiales de GM VI y GM VII tienen este tipo ...
Ra�z Hipoc�tilo Cotiled�n Fuente: Broeske et al.,(2016) Germinaci�n La germinaci�n ocurre cuando absorbi� entre el 30 y 50...
Etapa VE -Emergencia de los cotiledones- Se observa el hipoc�tilo en forma de arco, que empuja al epic�tilo y a los cotile...
Nudo 0 Nudo 1 Los cotiledones se despliegan totalmente en el nudo 0 (nudo cotiledonal), y se observa el nudo 1 (inmediato ...
Etapa V1 -1er nudo- � Toledo, 2019 C y O Compartiendo conocimientos En el nudo 1 el par de hojas opuestas unifoliadas est�...
Etapa V2 -2do nudo- C y O Compartiendo conocimientos � Toledo, 2019 En el nudo 2 la 1er hoja trifoliada est� totalmente de...
Etapa V3 -3er nudo- C y O Compartiendo conocimientos En el nudo 3 la 2da hoja trifoliada est� totalmente desplegada, y en ...
Etapa V4 -4to nudo- C y O Compartiendo conocimientos En el nudo 4 la 3er hoja trifoliada est� totalmente desplegada, y en ...
Etapa V6 -6to nudo- C y O Compartiendo conocimientos En el nudo 6 la 5ta hoja trifoliada est� totalmente desplegada, y en ...
R1 -inicio de floraci�n- Se observa una flor abierta en cualquier nudo del tallo principal. C y O Compartiendo conocimient...
R2 -floraci�n completa- Hay una flor abierta en cualquiera de los nudos superiores del tallo principal. � Toledo, 2019 C y...
R3 -inicio de formaci�n de vainas- Hay una vaina de 5 mm de largo en uno de los 4 nudos superiores del tallo principal. � ...
R4 -Vainas completamente desarrolladas- Se observa una vaina de 2 cm en uno de los 4 nudos superiores del tallo principal....
Una vaina ubicada en uno de los 4 nudos superiores del tallo principal, contiene una semilla de 3 mm de largo R5 -Inicio d...
R6 -Granos completamente desarrollados Una vaina, en cualquiera de los 4 nudos superiores del tallo principal, contiene un...
Se observa que una vaina normal, en cualquier nudo del tallo principal, ha alcanzado su color de madurez. En general, y si...
R8 -Madurez completa- El 95 % de las vainas de la planta han alcanzado el color de madurez. Se completa el ciclo ontog�nic...
R5 R6 R7 R8 C y O Compartiendo conocimientos 21 � Toledo, 2019
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Etapas de desarrollo de Soja, según Fehr y Caviness (1977)

46 views

Published on

Representación de la clave fenológica de Soja

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Etapas de desarrollo de Soja, según Fehr y Caviness (1977)

  1. 1. 1 Material preparado por: Ing Agr (Esp) Rub�n E. Toledo Cereales y Oleaginosas FCA-UNC Licencia de Creative Commons 2.5 Argentina. Etapas de desarrollo de:
  2. 2. VE: Emergencia de los cotiledones VC: Cotiledones expandidos V1: 1er Nudo V2: 2do Nudo V3: 3er Nudo Vn: n No de nudos R1: Comienzo floraci�n R2: Fin floraci�n R3: Inicio formaci�n vainas R4: Fin formaci�n de Vainas R5: Inicio formaci�n de semillas R6: Fin formaci�n de semillas R7: Inicio madurez R8: Fin de madurez VE VC V1 V2 R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 Etapas de desarrollo de Soja (Glycine max (L.)) Escala de Fehr y Caviness, 1977 C y O Compartiendo conocimientos Fuente: Ciampiti et al., 2017 2
  3. 3. H�bito de crecimiento determinado Fuente: Broeske et al.,(2016) En Argentina algunas variedades del Grupo de madurez (GM) VI y gran parte de las variedades del GM VII y VIII tienen este tipo de H�bito de crecimiento En R1 cesa la producci�n de nudos en el tallo principal, y en su extremo apical se forma un ramillete de estructuras reproductivas. En R1 pr�cticamente detienen su crecimiento en altura 3 C y O Compartiendo conocimientos
  4. 4. Punto de crecimiento activo En Argentina los GM III, GM IV, GM V, y algunos materiales de GM VI y GM VII tienen este tipo de h�bito de crecimiento. Plantas que siguen creciendo en altura luego de R1. Luego de R1 contin�a la diferenciaci�n de nudos en el tallo principal, con superposici�n de desarrollo de estructuras reproductivas y vegetativas. H�bito de crecimiento indeterminado C y O Compartiendo conocimientos 4
  5. 5. Ra�z Hipoc�tilo Cotiled�n Fuente: Broeske et al.,(2016) Germinaci�n La germinaci�n ocurre cuando absorbi� entre el 30 y 50% de su peso en agua. La tensi�n h�drica del suelo no puede ser menor que -6,6 bares para que la germinaci�n ocurra dentro de los 5-8 d�as a una temperatura de 25�C. C y O Compartiendo conocimientos 5
  6. 6. Etapa VE -Emergencia de los cotiledones- Se observa el hipoc�tilo en forma de arco, que empuja al epic�tilo y a los cotiledones, que emergen sobre la superficie del suelo. Cotiledones Punto de crecimiento Nudo 0 C y O Compartiendo conocimientos 6
  7. 7. Nudo 0 Nudo 1 Los cotiledones se despliegan totalmente en el nudo 0 (nudo cotiledonal), y se observa el nudo 1 (inmediato superior) d�nde los bordes de las hojas unifoliadas no se tocan. Etapa VC -Etapa cotiledonar- � Toledo, 2019 C y O Compartiendo conocimientos 7
  8. 8. Etapa V1 -1er nudo- � Toledo, 2019 C y O Compartiendo conocimientos En el nudo 1 el par de hojas opuestas unifoliadas est�n expandida totalmente, y en el nudo 2 se observa que los bordes de cada uno de los foliolos de la 1er hoja trifoliada no se tocan. Nudo 0 Nudo 2 Nudo 1 8
  9. 9. Etapa V2 -2do nudo- C y O Compartiendo conocimientos � Toledo, 2019 En el nudo 2 la 1er hoja trifoliada est� totalmente desplegada, y en el nudo 3 los bordes de cada uno de los foliolos de la 2da hoja trifoliada no se est�n tocando. Nudo 0 Nudo 1 Nudo 3 Nudo 2 9
  10. 10. Etapa V3 -3er nudo- C y O Compartiendo conocimientos En el nudo 3 la 2da hoja trifoliada est� totalmente desplegada, y en el nudo 4 los bordes de cada uno de los foliolos de la 3er hoja trifoliada no se est�n tocando. Nudo 0 Nudo 1 Nudo 2 Nudo 4 (bordes de foliolos no se tocan) Nudo 5 Nudo 3 � Toledo, 2019 10
  11. 11. Etapa V4 -4to nudo- C y O Compartiendo conocimientos En el nudo 4 la 3er hoja trifoliada est� totalmente desplegada, y en el nudo 5 los bordes de cada uno de los foliolos de la 4ta hoja trifoliada no se est�n tocando. Nudo 0 Nudo 1 Nudo 3 Nudo 2 Nudo 5 (bordes de foliolos no se tocan) Nudo 4 � Toledo, 2019 11
  12. 12. Etapa V6 -6to nudo- C y O Compartiendo conocimientos En el nudo 6 la 5ta hoja trifoliada est� totalmente desplegada, y en el nudo 7 los bordes de cada uno de los foliolos de la 6ta hoja trifoliada no se est�n tocando. Nudo 0 Nudo 1 Nudo 2 Nudo 3 Nudo 7 (bordes de foliolos no se tocan) Nudo 4 Nudo 5 Nudo 6 � Toledo, 2019 12
  13. 13. R1 -inicio de floraci�n- Se observa una flor abierta en cualquier nudo del tallo principal. C y O Compartiendo conocimientos � Toledo, 2019 13
  14. 14. R2 -floraci�n completa- Hay una flor abierta en cualquiera de los nudos superiores del tallo principal. � Toledo, 2019 C y O Compartiendo conocimientos Fuente: University of Wisconsin-Extension, 2017 14
  15. 15. R3 -inicio de formaci�n de vainas- Hay una vaina de 5 mm de largo en uno de los 4 nudos superiores del tallo principal. � Toledo, 2019 5 mm C y O Compartiendo conocimientos 15
  16. 16. R4 -Vainas completamente desarrolladas- Se observa una vaina de 2 cm en uno de los 4 nudos superiores del tallo principal. Algunas en los nudos inferiores del tallo principal, C y O Compartiendo conocimientos � Toledo, 2019 16
  17. 17. Una vaina ubicada en uno de los 4 nudos superiores del tallo principal, contiene una semilla de 3 mm de largo R5 -Inicio de formaci�n de granos- C y O Compartiendo conocimientos � Toledo, 2019 17
  18. 18. R6 -Granos completamente desarrollados Una vaina, en cualquiera de los 4 nudos superiores del tallo principal, contiene una semilla verde que llena la cavidad de dicha vaina Aproximadamente entre R6 y R6,5 el grano registra alrededor de un 80% de Humedad. C y O Compartiendo conocimientos � Toledo, 2019 18
  19. 19. Se observa que una vaina normal, en cualquier nudo del tallo principal, ha alcanzado su color de madurez. En general, y si no hay otro factor que lo ocasione o impida, la planta comienza a perder las hojas. El grano logra el m�ximo peso y la m�xima acumulaci�n de nutrientes, con un 60% de Humedad C y O Compartiendo conocimientos R7 -Inicio de madurez- Vaina madura � Toledo, 2019 Fuente: University of Wisconsin-Extension, 2017 19
  20. 20. R8 -Madurez completa- El 95 % de las vainas de la planta han alcanzado el color de madurez. Se completa el ciclo ontog�nico El grano tiene aproximadamente un 30% de Humedad, y deber�a esperarse unos d�as para alcanzar la madurez de cosecha con valores cercanos al 13,5% de HumedadC y O Compartiendo conocimientos Fuente: University of Wisconsin-Extension, 2017 � Toledo, 2019 20
  21. 21. R5 R6 R7 R8 C y O Compartiendo conocimientos 21 � Toledo, 2019

×