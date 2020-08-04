Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Etapas de desarrollo de: Material preparado por: Ing Agr (Esp) Rubén E. Toledo Cereales y Oleaginosas FCA-UNC Licencia de ...
VE Emergencia V1 Primera hoja tetrafoliada Vn “n” nudos sobre el tallo principal R1 Comienzo floración R2 Comienzo de encl...
V2 Etapas vegetativas Vn - (“n” número de nudos) – Desarrollados sobre el eje principal de la planta. Donde el último nudo...
R1 - Inicio de Floración – Las plantas tienen o han tenido una flor abierta en cualquier nudo de la planta. © Peterson, 20...
R2 - Inicio de formación del ginóforo (clavo) o un ginóforo alargado – Las plantas, al menos, tienen un clavo en proceso d...
R3 - Inicio de formación de cajas - Las plantas tienen un clavo elongado, con el extremo del ovario de un diámetro igual a...
R4 - Caja completamente desarrollada – Se observa una primera caja que ha llegado a su máximo tamaño. Imagenes: Boote, 198...
R5 - Inicio de formación de semillas – La mejor forma de determinar esta etapa es haciendo cortes transversales a las caja...
R6 - Semillas completas – Se observa una caja cuya cavidad esta aparentemente llena por las semillas. Imagenes: Boote, 198...
R7 - Inicio de maduración - Las plantas tienen por lo menos una caja madura, con la parte interna del pericarpo manchada. ...
R8 - Madurez de cosecha o arrancado - Cuando se alcanza el % de cajas maduras que indican el momento de arrancado, donde l...
Características de los frutos de maní en distintos estados de maduración (Williams y Drexler, 1981). 12
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Etapas de desarrollo de Mani, según Boote (1980)

46 views

Published on

Representación de la clave fenologica de Maní

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Etapas de desarrollo de Mani, según Boote (1980)

  1. 1. Etapas de desarrollo de: Material preparado por: Ing Agr (Esp) Rubén E. Toledo Cereales y Oleaginosas FCA-UNC Licencia de Creative Commons 2.5 Argentina.
  2. 2. VE Emergencia V1 Primera hoja tetrafoliada Vn “n” nudos sobre el tallo principal R1 Comienzo floración R2 Comienzo de enclavado R3 Comienzo formación de cajas R4 Caja completa R5 Comienzo de llenado de semillas R6 Semilla completa R7 Comienzo de madurez R8 Madurez de cosecha Etapas de desarrollo de Maní (Arachis hypogaea) Escala de Boote, 1980 2
  3. 3. V2 Etapas vegetativas Vn - (“n” número de nudos) – Desarrollados sobre el eje principal de la planta. Donde el último nudo, es aquel en la parte superior que presenta una hoja tetrafoliada desarrollada. VE - Emergencia – El hipocotilo con los cotiledones atraviesan la superficie del suelo. V1 - (1er nudo) - Plántula con un nudo desarrollado con su hoja tetrafoliada y foliolos horizontales.V1 VE Imágenes: Escala BBCH,1998 3
  4. 4. R1 - Inicio de Floración – Las plantas tienen o han tenido una flor abierta en cualquier nudo de la planta. © Peterson, 2015 Etapas Reproductivas 4
  5. 5. R2 - Inicio de formación del ginóforo (clavo) o un ginóforo alargado – Las plantas, al menos, tienen un clavo en proceso de elongación y sin introducirse en el suelo. Imagenes: Boote, 1982; Chopin, 2006; Giayetto, 2017; Vara Prasad, 2010 5
  6. 6. R3 - Inicio de formación de cajas - Las plantas tienen un clavo elongado, con el extremo del ovario de un diámetro igual a dos veces del diámetro del clavo. Imagenes: Boote, 1982; Chopin, 2006; Giayetto, 2017; Vara Prasad, 2010 6
  7. 7. R4 - Caja completamente desarrollada – Se observa una primera caja que ha llegado a su máximo tamaño. Imagenes: Boote, 1982; Chopin, 2006; Giayetto, 2017; Vara Prasad, 2010 7
  8. 8. R5 - Inicio de formación de semillas – La mejor forma de determinar esta etapa es haciendo cortes transversales a las cajas, y es cuando las mismas tienen por lo menos un fruto donde, a través del corte, se puede observar el crecimiento de los cotiledones seminales. Imagenes: Boote, 1982; Chopin, 2006; Giayetto, 2017; Vara Prasad, 2010 8
  9. 9. R6 - Semillas completas – Se observa una caja cuya cavidad esta aparentemente llena por las semillas. Imagenes: Boote, 1982; Chopin, 2006; Giayetto, 2017; Vara Prasad, 2010 9
  10. 10. R7 - Inicio de maduración - Las plantas tienen por lo menos una caja madura, con la parte interna del pericarpo manchada. Imagenes: Boote, 1982; Chopin, 2006; Giayetto, 2017; Vara Prasad, 2010 10
  11. 11. R8 - Madurez de cosecha o arrancado - Cuando se alcanza el % de cajas maduras que indican el momento de arrancado, donde los frutos presentan, en el interior del pericarpo, una coloración canela o marrón y el tegumento seminal manifiesta un cambio de color hasta alcanzar el característico del cultivar. Imagenes: Boote, 1982; Chopin, 2006; Giayetto, 2017; Vara Prasad, 2010 11
  12. 12. Características de los frutos de maní en distintos estados de maduración (Williams y Drexler, 1981). 12

×