LOS TRANSPORTES en EDUCACIÓN INFANTIL CON
¿Qué es Kahoot? Es una herramienta didáctica para crear test de cualquier tema, como si fuera un concurso, con puntuacione...
Ventajas de utilizar Kahoot • No necesita software previo, ni conocimiento ni manejo del mismo. • No necesita el adaptador...
Adaptación a E.I. - Se pueden formular preguntas con un lenguaje sencillo y adaptado al nivel del alumnado - Puedes utiliz...
¡COMENZAMOS! Preguntas del Kahoot “Los transportes”
Más preguntas Kahoot…
Evaluación Para llevar a cabo la evaluación, el docente debe mantener una actitud de observación activa para poder identif...
Power Point: Utilización de un Kahoot en E.I. sobre los transportes

Power point kahoot

  1. 1. LOS TRANSPORTES en EDUCACIÓN INFANTIL CON
  2. 2. ¿Qué es Kahoot? Es una herramienta didáctica para crear test de cualquier tema, como si fuera un concurso, con puntuaciones, pódium, temporizador… además, lo puedes utilizar para trabajar en grupo, en solitario y desde cualquier dispositivo.
  3. 3. Ventajas de utilizar Kahoot • No necesita software previo, ni conocimiento ni manejo del mismo. • No necesita el adaptador de infrarrojos ni portar con la bolsa con los mandos a distancia. • Las preguntas se pueden hacer en muy poco tiempo y con poca complejidad técnica.
  4. 4. Adaptación a E.I. - Se pueden formular preguntas con un lenguaje sencillo y adaptado al nivel del alumnado - Puedes utilizar los cuatro colores (respuestas) o solo dos para reducir la complejidad. - Puedes elegir entre preguntas multirrespuesta o de verdadero o falso - Adaptación de los contenidos trabajados con imágenes propias o de terceros. - Es fácil de utilizar y con posibilidad de volver atrás para responder preguntas - Es motivador a la vez que divertido para los niños y niñas
  5. 5. ¡COMENZAMOS! Preguntas del Kahoot “Los transportes”
  6. 6. Más preguntas Kahoot…
  7. 7. Más preguntas Kahoot…
  8. 8. Evaluación Para llevar a cabo la evaluación, el docente debe mantener una actitud de observación activa para poder identificar las dificultades con las que se pudieran encontrar los alumnos y poder ayudarlos en el desarrollo de la actividad. Además, es importante debatir al final de la actividad para poder escuchar las opiniones de los niños y niñas y valorar si de verdad ha sido una actividad divertida, sorprendente y motivante.

