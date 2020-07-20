Successfully reported this slideshow.
Nuevo Diario Julio Moreno el Informativo Una mujer murió tras un deslave en la parroquia de Julio Moreno, en Guaranda. Un ...
Diario julio Moreno el informativo Página 2 ACTUALIDAD MIES entregará bono de contingencia Una ayuda humanitaria tanto en ...
Diario Julio Moreno el Informativo Página 3 REPORTAJE “Ecuador ya tiene la vacuna es quedarse en casa, lavarse las manos y...
Diario Julio Moreno el Informativo Página 4 EDITORIALES Una evaluación inicial del impacto de COVID-19 en el mundo laboral...
23 DE MARRZO DE 2020 Diario Julio Moreno el Informativo Página 5 ACTUALIDAD H I S T O R I A S RIOBAMBEÑAS Edwin Chávez Med...
23 DE MARRZO DE 2020 PÁGINA 8Diario Julio Moreno el Informativo NACIONALES Asambleístas verifican actuación en casos de de...
INSTITUCIONALES 100 adultos mayores de la parroquia San Juan fueron atendidos en su domicilio con rehabilitación física y ...
REPORTAJES Recordando un centro de negocios populares, donde usted encuentra de todo. Los mercados han sido tradicionalmen...
El 7 de marzo del 2020, en la parroquia Santiago de Calpi, se desarrolló el evento de Elección y Coronación de la Reina de...
  1. 1. Nuevo Diario Julio Moreno el Informativo Una mujer murió tras un deslave en la parroquia de Julio Moreno, en Guaranda. Un deslizamiento provocado por el fuerte temporal arrastró el martes a Glenda Sisalema (34 años) en la parroquia Julio Moreno del cantón Guaranda, provincia de Bolívar. La mujer fue arrastrada por cerca de dos cuadras en medio de la correntada de lodo, piedras y escombros, según relataron los pobladores de la parroquia. Ángel Guano, presidente de la Junta Parroquial de Julio Moreno, dijo que a los 17 años se repitió un deslave de esta magnitud como consecuencia de las fuertes lluvias. Ramsés Torres, alcalde de Guaranda, recorrió la zona y dispuso la movilización del personal municipal con el fin de planificar la realización de los trabajos emergentes. Carlos Valencia, técnico de la Secretaría Nacional de Gestión de Riesgos detalló que alrededor de diez familias fueron afectadas por el deslave. Cerca de la parroquia una creciente arrastró maquinaria de la municipalidad de Guaranda que se utilizaba para trabajos en la zona, pero los operadores lograron salir a tiempo. Pruebas para el Coronavirus El alcalde de Riobamba Napoleón Cadena, anunció este domingo que se realizan las gestiones respectivas para la importación de pruebas de detección temprana del Covid-19, a fin de minimizar el nivel de contagios en el cantón. Rendición de cuentas postergada El Pleno del Consejo de Participación Ciudadana y Control Social resolvió suspender el proceso de rendición de cuentas, del periodo 2019, por la emergencia sanitaria vigente en el Ecuador. Se comunicará oportunamente el nuevo cronograma. Denuncian sobreprecios “Cómo puede ser posible que cada mascarilla cobre a 1 dólar y el gel igual a un precio exagerado y no me dieron factura esto realmente es un abuso” denuncia un lector y pide que autoridades del COE tomen medidas severas. 23 DE MARRZO DE 2020
  2. 2. Diario julio Moreno el informativo Página 2 ACTUALIDAD MIES entregará bono de contingencia Una ayuda humanitaria tanto en kits de alimentos como en bonos anuncia el Gobierno para los más necesitados. El Gobierno Nacional, a través del Ministerio de Inclusión Económica y Social entregará un bono de contingencia de $60 a 400 mil familias, debido a la crisis sanitaria que atraviesa el país, la ayuda está dirigido a familias que se encuentran en el subempleo y cuyos ingresos son inferiores a $ 400 mensuales. Los beneficiarios están claramente identificados en el Registro Social y en su gran mayoría son trabajadores por cuenta propia, que están bajo la línea de la pobreza y que se dedican a la agricultura, crianza de animales, a la construcción, servicios, trabajadoras del hogar, Con el objetivo de atender y brindar mayor información sobre el bono de contingencia, el MIES utilizará los siguientes medios de comunicación: Call Center 1800 002 002 y la página web: www.inclusion.gob.ec. También se atenderán quejas y pedidos vía Elecciones del 2021 en Ecuador podrían aplazarse Diario Julio Moreno el Informativo Diana Atamaint, reitera que las reducciones presupuestarias no pondrán en riesgo la calidad y eficiencia de las elecciones. Ante la situación que atraviesa el país por la enfermedad del coronavirus, covid-19, y considerando la proximidad del proceso electoral, el Consejo Nacional Electoral (CNE) informa que la presidenta de la institución, Diana Atamaint, solicitará a la Corte Constitucional (CC), máximo organismo de control constitucional del Ecuador, analizar un escenario de aplazamiento de los comicios presidenciales y parlamentarios de 2021. La decisión de la titular del órgano electoral se enmarca en lo señalado en la Constitución de la República del Ecuador y en el Código de la Democracia; cuerpos legales que establecen periodos claros para la elección y posesión de los dignatarios de elección popular. En el caso de la posesión de asambleístas nacionales, provinciales y del exterior, la normativa indica que se realizará el 14 de mayo, mientras que, señala la Ley, el binomio presidencial se posesionará diez (10) días después, el 24 de ese mismo mes, cada cuatro años. La consulta a la CC, informó la presidenta Atamaint, puede estar acompañada de otras que provengan de las demás funciones del Estado; Asamblea Nacional, actores políticos y la sociedad en su conjunto; con el objetivo de enfrentar la coyuntura actual y llevar adelante el proceso democrático que se avecina. Asimismo, recalcó que el CNE no ha aprobado aún el presupuesto para las Elecciones Generales de 2021, mismo que se ha elaborado con base en criterios de austeridad extrema; y saludó la propuesta del Ejecutivo de priorizar los recursos de las diferentes entidades del sector público para enfrentar la pandemia. Caso de sicariato entre las 8.245 causas procesadas por Fiscalía de Chimborazo en 2019 La Dra. Mayra Fernanda Moreno Hernández reafirmó su compromiso de promover la transparencia institucional. “En la provincia hubo dieciocho casos de conmoción social por delitos sexuales, sustancias sujetas a fiscalización, delitos contra la propiedad y delitos contra la vida, entre ellos la muerte del Concejal de Riobamba, cuyo caso ya se encuentra con fecha para audiencia de juzgamiento ante un Tribunal Penal, gracias al trabajo comprometido de sus colaboradores.”. La fiscal provincial Mayra Fernanda Moreno Hernández presentó su rendición de cuentas a la ciudadanía, la tarde del 11 de marzo en el auditorio de la Fiscalía de Chimborazo. La funcionaria informó que, durante el año 2019, se registraron causas, repartidas entre unidades penales y actos administrativos. Destacó que la Fiscalía de Chimborazo obtuvo 246 sentencias condenatorias correspondientes. a garantías penales, tránsito y adolescentes infractores; y que en la provincia hubo dieciocho casos de conmoción social . 23 DE MARRZO DE 2020
  3. 3. Diario Julio Moreno el Informativo Página 3 REPORTAJE “Ecuador ya tiene la vacuna es quedarse en casa, lavarse las manos y evitar el contacto con la gente”: María Paula Romo Se cumplieron diez días desde que el presidente de la república, Lenin Moreno, declaró el estado de emergencia sanitaria a nivel nacional por el covid-19. Este sábado, la ministra de Gobierno, María Paula Romo tuvo una entrevista telefónica con nuestro periodista Danilo Villarroel, en el segmento “Desde el Parque”. Medios de comunicación de: Chimborazo, Bolívar y Tungurahua pudieron conocer las medidas que el gobierno central realiza para evitar la propagación del virus, en Ecuador existen: 506 casos confirmados, 7 fallecidos y 3 recuperados; las dos primeras provincias poseen 4 casos cada una y en la última no hay, pero fueron trasladados tres pacientes derivados. Romo, señaló que el Comité de Operaciones de Emergencia (COE) en estos momentos es la máxima autoridad del país y quien toma las directrices para que los Gobiernos Autónomos Descentralizados la repliquen en su territorio de acuerdo a su realidad. Informó el nuevo horario para el toque de queda qué será desde las 19:00 hasta las 05:00. pero pueden tener el virus y no saberlo, lo que significa que pueden contagiar a los demás» puntualizó la ministra. P: ¿Cómo se encuentra el equipamiento y aparataje gubernamental para enfrentar esta emergencia? M: Es una emergencia muy compleja que el mundo entero la está viviendo, hemos aprendido es que no se puede evitar el contagio, pero sí reducirlo al mínimo; no todas las personas que se contagien van a estar en situación de gravedad o terminar en un hospital, pero se calcula que de cada 100: 20 van a necesitar uno, 5 necesitaran ayuda mecánica para respirar y sí todos lo adquieren no vamos a tener la capacidad de atenderlos. P: ¿Cómo está organizado el país desde su ministerio y en coordinación con los demás para atender los casos de sospecha con movilidad, personal, especialistas y recursos económicos? M: El país entero está atendiendo esta emergencia desde lo público y privado, el primero se organiza desde el COE Nacional que es la máxima autoridad y dirige esta emergencia, la componen: el presidente, ministerios, Cruz Roja hasta la Asociación de Municipalidades del Ecuador, porque no sólo es salud también es la industria, comercio, mercados y su abastecimiento de productos. P: Hay personal policial que no cuenta con la protección debida: guantes, gel, mascarilla desde su ministerio como se está coordinando esto. M: Los guantes son aconsejados para revisar salvoconductos o papeles, pero lo principal es el lavado continuo de manos, uso de gel y alcohol para tenerlas limpias, porque si no debería ser guante usado y desechado, así como el uso de mascarillas para las que tienen contacto con otras personas. Estamos distribuyendo mascarillas a todo el país, pero el mundo entero esta desabastecido de esto; es importante que la ciudadanía tenga la conciencia de no comprarlas en exceso o cajas de 100 porque su uso es recomendado para el personal sanitario. La Ministra María Paula Romo, dialogó abiertamente con el equipo de noticias de Diario de Riobamba, sobre estos temas de interés. Acciones que el Municipio ha tomado por la emergencia del COVID-19 El Municipio de Riobamba, a través de la Dirección de Servicios Municipales toman acciones preventivas para garantizar la salud, bienestar y seguridad de la ciudadanía en vista de la emergencia que se está dando a nivel mundial por el COVID-19. El COE Nacional conjuntamente con las autoridades principales de las provincias, ha coordinado acciones de prevención para la población, por lo que el GAD Municipal de Riobamba ha realizado las siguientes acciones: Desinfección con técnica termo nebulización en todos los mercados, plazas y Centro Comercial Popular “La Condamine”. Por disposición del COE MUNICIPAL, existe nuevo horario de atención en los mercados, Centro Comercial Popular “La Condamine” y EP-EMMPA de 06h00 a 11h00. A excepción del Mercado San Francisco quienes decidieron no sacar sus productos a la venta. Se dispuso que las áreas que no son de abastecimiento de alimentos estén cerrados, incluido los lugares donde se preparan alimentos y bebidas. El Municipio pone a disposición del sistema “Riobamba a Domicilio”, que presta una variedad de oferta de productos. Se realizan protocolos sanitarios en el Camal Municipal P: ¿En el caso de Italia hay casos sin diagnosticar que luego aparecen y aumentan la tasa de letalidad que va a pasar con nuestro país? M: Ese es el comportamiento de la pandemia algunas personas no presentan síntomas, son muy leves o son asintomáticos y se descuidan, el hecho es que pueden contagiar, es muy importante que todos nos cuidemos y no salgamos de la casa. El riesgo es muy grande no podemos ser agentes multiplicadores del virus. P: ¿Qué ocurre con los pagos de servicios públicos, con los municipios o una operadora servicios telefonía corto los servicios cómo se coordina? M: En el caso de los pagos al gobierno central hemos sido claros que los vamos a suspender, la mayor parte de municipios han tomado la misma . También hizo un llamado a la ciudadanía para mantenerse en casa, debido a que cada salida es un riesgo; «algunas personas no presentan síntomas.. 23 DE MARRZO DE 2020
  4. 4. Diario Julio Moreno el Informativo Página 4 EDITORIALES Una evaluación inicial del impacto de COVID-19 en el mundo laboral mundial indica que los efectos serán de gran alcance. En ingresos, las pérdidas de los trabajadores debidas a la pandemia del COVID-19 oscilarán entre los 860.000 y los 3,4 billones de dólares, lo que llevará a muchas personas a la pobreza. Una respuesta política adecuada puede mitigar los efectos. La Organización Internacional del Trabajo ha hecho una serie de recomendaciones para ello. La crisis creada por el coronavirus COVID-19 tendrá efectos de gran alcance en el mercado laboral, según una primera evaluación de la O r g a n i z a c i ó n Internacional del Trabajo: se estima que entre 5,3 y 24,7 millones de personas perderán su empleo. En comparación con la crisis financiera mundial de 2008-2009 el desempleo mundial aumentó en 22 millones. Las caídas del empleo también conllevan grandes pérdidas de ingresos para los trabajadores. Cifrasdolorosas Varios expertos expresaron su preocupación porque la información falsa sobre la pandemia pueda generar problemas de salud, pánico y desorden, y pidieron a los Gobiernos y empresas de internet que aborden esta desinformación. “Eso puede venir en forma de mensajes públicos robustos, soporte para anuncios de servicio público y soporte de emergencia para la difusión pública y el periodismo local (por ejemplo, a través de anuncios de salud del gobierno)”, afirmaron. De acuerdo con las organizaciones, entre las que se encuentra la Comisión Interamericana de Derechos Humanos, recurrir a otras medidas, como la eliminación de contenido y la censura, puede limitar el acceso a información importante para la salud pública y solo debe llevarse a cabo cuando cumplan con los estándares de necesidad y proporcionalidad. Cualquier intento de criminalizar la información relacionada con la pandemia puede generar desconfianza en la información institucional, retrasar el acceso a información confiable y tener un efecto negativo en la libertad de expresión. OPINION EL DON DE DONARSE GERMINA DEL QUERERSE Víctor CORCOBA HERRERO/ Escritor corcoba@telefonica.net Los días son tan inciertos, que hay que aprovechar los buenos momentos de sosiego, cuando menos para fortalecernos internamente. La realización con la que todos soñamos comienza con el don de donarse. Hay que pasar del egoísmo a pensar en los demás. Encerrarse en uno mismo es como enterrarse de por vida. Es necesario vencer aislamientos, pues nadie es autosuficiente por sí mismo, al menos para recorrer el camino de la complacencia, que está en el compartir, en la entrega generosa, que es lo que verdaderamente da sentido a nuestro camino existencial. No olvidemos que lo importante es el bienestar psicológico, el poder sentirse laborioso y en paz consigo mismo. Precisamente, fue el rey de Bután hace muchos años, quien optó por una filosofía de gobierno basada en la felicidad de sus súbditos; y, para ello, inventó el concepto de felicidad Nacional Bruta (FNB) en vez del Producto Interior Bruto. Quizás, en este preciso instante, también tengamos que reinventar otras políticas monetarias, cuando menos más poéticas y menos interesadas. OPINION Libertad de expresión en la emergencia Danilo Eduardo Villarroel Periodista Hace unos días, leía un artículo sobre la importancia de la comunicación y el periodismo en esta emergencia sanitaria y me permito apuntar algunas ideas extraías de la ONU. “Los Gobiernos deben promover y proteger el acceso y el flujo libre de información durante la pandemia del coronavirus, han asegurado un grupo de expertos internacionales en derechos humanos. “El derecho a la vida fundamental y no derogable está en juego, y los Gobiernos están obligados a garantizar su protección. La salud humana depende no solo de una atención médica fácilmente accesible. También depende del acceso a información precisa sobre la naturaleza de las amenazas y los medios para protegerse a uno mismo, a su familia y a su comunidad”, afirmaron en un comunicado conjunto. El derecho a la libertad de expresión, que incluye el derecho a buscar, recibir e impartir información e ideas de todo tipo, independientemente de las fronteras, a través de cualquier medio, se aplica a todos, en todas partes, y solo puede estar sujeto a restricciones limitadas. CARICATURA Cuidado con la información falsa 23 DE MARRZO DE 2020
  5. 5. 23 DE MARRZO DE 2020 Diario Julio Moreno el Informativo Página 5 ACTUALIDAD H I S T O R I A S RIOBAMBEÑAS Edwin Chávez Medina Antonio Daniel Mucarsel: romance en alta mar Tanto ayer como hoy, el Medio Oriente ha sido escenario de sangrientos conflictos bélicos que han provocado oleadas de refugiados que se han esparcido por el mundo. Cuando terminó la Primera Guerra Mundial, el Imperio Otomano se tambaleaba, los países sometidos a la dominación turca se habían sublevado y ésta respondía con una feroz represión. Uno de los países más castigado fue el Líbano, pequeña región de mayoría cristiana que fue brutalmente reprimida tal así que muchos de sus habitantes prefirieron huir de su patria. La gran mayoría migraron a América y algunos de ellos llegaron a nuestro país. Todos ellos viajaban con pasaporte de Turquía por esta razón eran conocidos como “turcos”. Uno de éstos refugiados fue Antonio Daniel Mucarsel, ciudadano sirio-libanés que llegó muy joven a nuestro país allá por los años 20. Daniel Mucarsel, junto a un familiar cercano, partieron del Líbano con la idea de hacer fortuna en América. Su aventura se inició en el puerto de Beirut en donde abordaron un navío. Los barcos que atravesaban el Mediterráneo cargados de refugiados los transportaban primeramente hasta algún puerto de Europa como Génova o Marsella, en estas ciudades los migrantes se abastecían de mercadería barata y de fácil salida para venderla luego en el país de destino. Daniel Mucarsel partió del viejo continente con una maleta repletas de ilusiones y algo de mercadería, dispuesto a iniciar una nueva vida en el Nuevo Mundo. Almacén la «Siria» de Antonio Daniel Mucarsel, ubicado en la esquina de la Primera Constituyente y Colón, actual Casa Brito. Archivo fotográfico del INPC. Riobamba, años 20. Domingo después de misa: Riobamba 1960 Archivo Radio Mundial. Luego de la tradicional misa dominical, el ritual continuaba con el paseo por la “Diez de Agosto” popular calle que se había transformado en una suerte de pasarela al aire libre en donde las guapas chiquillas riobambeñas lucían sus encantos. La “Merced” era la Iglesia más popular entre la juventud de la época y el culto católico exigía a las damitas vestir femeninamente con recato y el velo era un adminículo obligatorio. Cuando la ceremonia terminaba y una vez en la popular calle de la romántica ciudad de entonces el velo y el recato se guardaban discretamente en la cartera. Las elegantes y hermosas señoritas de la fotografía acaban de salir de “misa de nueve” de La Merced y caminan risueñas por el “boulevard” riobambeño a la altura de la Larrea y España ante la atenta mirada de los jóvenes galanes agrupados en la “gallada del Parque Sucre”, quienes las contemplan con vista escrutadora de severos jueces, cómodamente sentados en el espaldar de la gran banca semi-circular que hasta hoy existe en el emblemático parque riobambeño. Este trecho era la prueba de fuego para las bellas damitas. La ruta tradicional era caminar hasta la Estación para luego desandar el camino y llegar hasta la Fuente de Soda de Cristellott para degustar un EL TEMPLO Y LA PLAZA DE SAN FRANCISCO DE RIOBAMBA-19 36 sábado de feria en Riobamba. En primer plano, la antigua Plaza de San Francisco con sus típicas covachas. Atrás a la izquierda, la antigua Iglesia de San Francisco y la casa parroquial, al fondo a la derecha el Teatro del Colegio San Felipe. Riobamba, 1936. Fotógrafo: Robert S. Platt. Archivo de Santiago Duque Arias. Muy tempranamente (1565) ya se instalaron los primeros frailes franciscanos en la antigua Riobamba. Aquí, los miembros de la nueva orden religiosa fundaron un monasterio y construyeron un magnífico templo. La Iglesia ubicada en un lugar privilegiado de la antigua villa, tenía una amplia Plaza delantera que se utilizaba para diversas actividades religiosas tan frecuentes en aquellos años. Luego el terremoto de 1797 que sepultó a la primigenia villa de Riobamba, las autoridades determinaron un céntrico lugar de la nueva urbe para que se asienten los seguidores del Santo de Asís. En las dos manzanas asignadas los franciscanos levantaron un nuevo monasterio y construyeron un modesto templo de adobe. Frente a la Iglesia se extendía una amplia plaza que se utilizó principalmente como mercado público. En 1870 el Obispo de la ciudad, Monseñor Ignacio Ordóñez, suprime los conventos de Riobamba, entre ellos el de los franciscanos.
  8. 8. 23 DE MARRZO DE 2020 PÁGINA 8Diario Julio Moreno el Informativo NACIONALES Asambleístas verifican actuación en casos de desaparecidos Es clave la prevención, a través de la educación, para proteger a la niñez, A junio del 2019, las estadísticas arrojaban un total de 1392 casos de personas desaparecidas en Ecuador, aún sin resolver, de los cuales el 2,7% corresponde a la provincia de Chimborazo, según el informe de la DINASED a esa fecha la provincia se encuentra en un rango medio (23 a 101 desaparecidos) La Comisión Ocasional de desaparecidos de la Asamblea nacional, anuncia que sus integrantes se trasladarán a las provincias del norte y centro del país, para verificar el cumplimiento de la Ley de Actuación en Casos de Personas Desaparecidas y Extraviadas. La mesa visitará Imbabura, Carchi, Esmeraldas, Manabí, Tungurahua, Chimborazo y Cotopaxi, entre otras jurisdicciones, indicó el parlamentario Absalón Campoverde Robles, titular del organismo, quien dijo que se analizará también la situación de ciudadanos desaparecidos en esos lugares. Mencionó que antes había que esperar 48 y hasta 72 horas para que el Fiscal recepte una denuncia al respecto, lo que ahora se hace de forma instantánea. Pero, por ejemplo, en el cantón Paltas, de Loja, hay dos casos de ciudadanos cuyos paraderos se desconocen mismos que no obtienen ningún tipo de respuestas. Pasillo ecuatoriano referente cultural y patrimonio inmaterial Se trabaja para la protección y salvaguardia del Patrimonio Cultural de la región Andina. La Plenaria del Parlamento Andino, reunida en Perú el 27 de febrero de 2020 y teniendo en cuenta la relevancia del género musical conocido como pasillo ecuatoriano, se permite declararlo como referente cultural y patrimonio inmaterial de la región Andina, por su riqueza histórica, artística, musical y cultural de la memoria colectiva y del conjunto de valores y manifestaciones que configuran la identidad de la República del Ecuador y de la región Andina. Igualmente en dicho documento se encarga al parlamentario andino y vicepresidente por la delegación nacional del Ecuador, Fausto Cobo Montalvo, entre dicha revolucion a las autoridades del Museo – Escuela del Pasillo en la ciudad de Quito, Ecuador, ya que se considera como la institución que promueve la investigación, el estudio, la documentación, la creación, la interpretación, la socialización, la difusión y el goce del género musical; así como a las demás autoridades locales relacionadas con la importante labor de mantener vivo el pasillo ecuatoriano. Por otra parte, se informará de la presente Resolución a la Organización de las Naciones Unidas para la Educación, la Ciencia y la Cultura (Unesco), a los Ministerios de Cultura y Educación andinos, a la Secretaría General de la Comunidad Andina (CAN), a los cancilleres de los países miembros y a las respectivas instituciones nacionales de los Estados miembros del Parlamento Andino encargadas de administrar y proteger el patrimonio de nuestros países. 3 de marzo: Día por la Conservación Este día se recuerda la importancia de cuidar el planeta. Actualmente en el Ecuador, enfrentan graves amenazas para su conservación (especies focales), 18 especies (12 mamíferos, 4 aves, 1 reptil y 1 pez) / (MAE) En 2013, la ONU proclamó el 3 de marzo como el Día Mundial de la Vida Silvestre y se eligió esta fecha porque es el día en que se aprobó la Convención sobre el Comercio Internacional de Especies Amenazadas de Fauna y Flora Silvestres (CITES). El Día Mundial de la Vida Silvestre se celebrará en 2020 bajo el lema «Garantizar el sostenimiento de la vida en la Tierra«, abarcando todas las especies de animales y plantas silvestres como componentes clave de la biodiversidad mundial. Secretarios de comisiones legislativas se capacitan en uso de plataforma para mantener sesiones virtuales A fin se seguir con la labor legislativa y de fiscalización, pese a las circunstancias, los secretarios de las comisiones legislativas permanentes recibirán una capacitación por parte del área de Tecnología de Información y Comunicación (Tics) de la Asamblea Nacional, que contempla el uso de herramientas relacionadas con la transmisión, procesamiento y almacenamiento digitalizado de la información, así lo anunció Claudio Prieto, coordinador general de Tecnologías de la Información.
  9. 9. INSTITUCIONALES 100 adultos mayores de la parroquia San Juan fueron atendidos en su domicilio con rehabilitación física y con alimentación, por precaución del coronavirus. La Dirección de desarrollo Social y Humano del Municipio de Riobamba, pone en ejecución el plan de contingencia para brindar atención en los servicios de fisioterapia, terapia ocupacional, promoción de la salud, psicología, terapia alternativa y alimentación, a más de 100 adultos mayores de las comunidades de la parroquia San Juan. A las 08h30 Klever Remache, técnico del Centro de Atención del Adulto Mayor San Juan, salió rumbo a la casa del señor Eliecer Basantes, de 101 años de edad, quien acude al Centro de Atención en la cabecera parroquial. Ahí con equipos de última generación se realiza ejercicios activos asistidos en miembro superior y percusión a nivel de la columna cervical, dorsal y lumbar, mismos que sirven para relajación muscular. Además, se realiza capotaje, a nivel de los pulmones para poder eliminar la flema. Luego de la terapia, Don Eliecer recibe el refrigerio planificado y Klever se dirigió a la comunidad de Guabug a 15 minutos en auto, a dar atención a 5 adultos mayores que están programados en la visita de este día lunes. Los ejercicios planificados para el centro del Adulto Mayor son con el objetivo de ganar arco de movimiento, relajar la musculatura de la columna vertebral y para que pueda tener una mejor inspiración y expiración. Mientras tanto, en las oficinas del proyecto del Municipio de Riobamba en la cabecera parroquial de San Juan, un grupo de técnicos prepara la alimentación que de parte del área de nutrición dejó, para la dieta de la semana del 16 al 20 de marzo. Sopa de cauca con carne chancho, arroz con atún y avena con leche, que desde las 12h30 saldrán a entregar en los diferentes domicilios de las comunidades de Guabug, Calerita, y Shobolpamba, mientras otro grupo de Adultos mayores de la cabecera parroquial, recibe su alimentación y regresa a su domicilio. La jornada termina a las 16h00, luego de realizar una evaluación y planificación para la salida del segundo día de la semana. Vía telemática se instaló la Comisión de Soberanía y Relaciones Internacionales Acatando las medidas emergentes, dentro de la declaratoria efectuada por el Gobierno Nacional y las disposiciones del Consejo de Administración Legislativa (CAL), en lo que respecta a la aplicación de la modalidad de teletrabajo, la Comisión de Soberanía y Relaciones Internacionales realizó la sesión preliminar de esta mesa legislativa a través de una plataforma de videoconferencia. El principal de la mesa de Soberanía y Relaciones Internacionales, Fernando Flores informó que se diseña un plan de trabajo de la Comisión, para los próximos 15 días, que se ejecutará a través de esta plataforma, esto mientras dure la emergencia sanitaria nacional por el Covid-19. Flores indicó que las reuniones de este organismo legislativo se realizarán normalmente y se enviará a cada legislador la convocatoria con la hora y el tema que abordará la mesa. Además, informó que se priorizarán varios temas para su tratamiento, por lo que no se invitará solo a legisladores sino a los equipos de asesores y en el caso del tratamiento de la Ley Orgánica de Movilidad Humana (LOMH), a los asesores de la Cancillería que son el órgano de consulta para la comisión. Sobre la LOMH dijo que esta se encuentra en un 95 % lista. “Vamos a tratar varios nudos críticos en estos días. Nos pondremos de acuerdo para proceder con la votación y enviar el informe para su tratamiento en el Pleno”, dijo. Así también, indicó que sobre el tratamiento del Código de Seguridad del Estado (COSE), las subcomisiones creadas para el procesamiento de los cuatro libros de este código avanzan con su análisis conforme se había establecido en el plan de trabajo del organismo legislativo. Para estos equipos también se ha dispuesto el uso de las plataformas digitales. “Nuestro trabajo no va a parar y aprovecharemos las vías tecnológicas para aquello”, puntualizó Fernando Flores. Finalmente, sobre la sesión virtual efectuada este miércoles 18 de marzo, manifestó que ha permitido conocer la plataforma y socializar el uso de la misma, además de asistir a los legisladores que requieran ayuda. Es fundamental seguir con el trabajo parlamentario y ser conscientes de la situación que atraviesa el país, dijo el legislador Flores. Se planteará que la mesa legislativa sesione tres veces por semana y paralelamente los equipos técnicos, con el objetivo de evacuar los temas más importantes que se analizan en la comisión, puntualizó el legislador. 23 DE MARRZO DE 2020 Diario Julio Moreno el Informativo pagina 9
  10. 10. REPORTAJES Recordando un centro de negocios populares, donde usted encuentra de todo. Los mercados han sido tradicionalmente espacios de comercio, entre colores, sabores, aromas, precios y regateos, el gran espacio abierto, antes ubicado cerca de las denominadas Plazas Mayores, permitían siempre una experiencia grata, ahora están en diversos lugares, se ubican y crecen como las urbes modernas, pero siempre entre la “casera” y el “comprador” existen una relación de fraternidad, definida sin nombres ni apellidos, máximo con un “Veci”. La Esperanza de vender, está tanto como la de comprar, en un mercado que lleva esa expresión que mantienen a los seres humanos en pie, entre gradas adaptadas se despliega un gran abanico de productos nuevos y usados, unos llegan de los remates que logran comerciantes por lo general en Guayaquil o Manabí, otros evitaron que algunas cosas terminen en el botadero y esperan llegar a un nuevo hogar…. Las caseras ofrecen, regatean, envuelven lo vendido y buscan cumplir su jornada que permite llevar el dinero que se necesita a la casa, los compradores son exigentes y desconfiados, preguntan, proponen un valor y tratan de ahorrar y extender el presupuesto que se trae. Vienen a ver si trajeron el pedido de la semana pasada. La herramientas, viejas y nuevas, conviven en un mismo sitio, martillos, palas, picos, los bailejos que venden los albañiles y vuelven a comprarlos después del “chuchaqui moral” pues sirvió para las últimas canelas, las palas para recoger la basura “esas dobles que duran” se ofrecen viejos reverberos sostienen sobre sus “hombros” ollas pesadas donde la abuela hacía la “mazamorra”…. Usted por acá encuentra vestidos nuevos para las niñas y muñecas que reposan sobre un costal pidiendo manos infantiles para volver a jugar, está la ropa de medio uso que, a la final, en un país donde no hay trabajo, sirve y ahorra los pocos dólares que se tiene. El bronce tiene aquí su casa, entre campanas y espejos, decoraciones de elegantes viviendas que fueron superadas por la modernidad y “esas casas animalistas” dice uno de los compradores (quiso decir minimalista) todo brilla y llama la atención, implementos para la iglesia y el templo, tanto como para la vivienda de campo del coleccionista que llega siempre temprano y se retira con discreción. Por aquí están aún los teléfonos de disco, esos que no pueden utilizar los centenialls que solo saben de temas digitales, sentado y con la paciencia de los años está el vendedor de trompos de guayacán el Maestro Manuel Cruz con canasto lleno y las piolas sobre su cuello, es su forma de vivir y mantener una de las tradiciones de La Riobambeñidad. 23 DE MARRZO DE 2020 Diario Julio Moreno el Informativo pagina 10
  11. 11. El 7 de marzo del 2020, en la parroquia Santiago de Calpi, se desarrolló el evento de Elección y Coronación de la Reina de las Parroquias Rurales de Riobamba, luego del certamen, Evelyn Once, fue elegida para representar a este importante sector.Evelyn Lisseth Once Basantes, nació el 1 de marzo del año 2000, en la ciudad de Riobamba. Sus padres son el abogado José Rigail Once Medina, su madre la ingeniera Ruth Germania Basantes García, su familia la completa un hermano, Brayan Rigail Once Basantes, de profesión abogado. Sus estudios los culminó en la Unidad Educativa Particular Pensionado Olivo, cuenta con la suficiencia en ingles obtenida en el instituto de Lenguas Extranjeras de la Universidad San Francisco “ILE”, y actualmente, cursa el sexto semestre de la carrera de Derecho en la Universidad Regional Autónoma de los Andes “UNIANDES”. Se describe como una mujer soñadora, que busca con sus acciones velar por las clases sociales más desprotegidas, para que se respeten sus derechos y que las personas puedan participar y sean tomadas en cuenta en todos los ámbitos, social, deportivo, entre otros. ¿Cómo aporta desde esta representación a su parroquia y al cantón? Más que mi aporte, es la alegría y la obligación de representar a mi parroquia como también dar a conocer al cantón, la provincia y el país entero, la riqueza y el potencial que aporta nuestro querido San Juan para el desarrollo nacional, en la cultura, agricultura, ganadería y el turismo. Es por eso que la reina de las parroquias no es Evelyn Once, sino las mujeres del campo que laboran día a día buscando mejores oportunidades para su familia. ¿Cómo fue y que significó la participación en el evento de elección de Reina de las Parroquias Rurales? Para poder participar en este evento de gran magnitud tuve el apoyo total de mi familia y del GAD parroquial de San Juan, encabezado por la Ab. Katy Arias como presidenta y el Sr. Abrahán Ati Presidente del Comité de Fiestas y todos sus vocales. La participación fue una de las experiencias más maravillosas que una mujer puede tener en su vida, por haber encontrado en cada una de las representantes de las parroquias participantes el deseo de trabajar por quienes más lo necesitan. ¿Qué significa haber sido electa representante de las parroquias rurales de Riobamba? Una responsabilidad que exige actuar para todas las once parroquias rurales, ejecutando proyectos que beneficien en cada uno de sus habitantes. El lunes 2 de marzo de 2020, en el salón Pedro Vicente Maldonado de la ciudad de Riobamba, la Directora General del Servicio de Rentas Internas, Marisol Andrade, presentó los principales resultados alcanzados por la Administración Tributaria durante el 2019. Marisol Andrade informó durante el acto de rendición de cuentas a la ciudadanía, los resultados de programas como la simplificación de trámites, uno de los procesos emblemáticos del Gobierno Central, cuyos productos más relevantes son los servicios en línea, que facilitan a los contribuyentes la declaración y el pago voluntario de sus impuestos. Adicionalmente, dio a conocer las cifras de recaudación tributaria del 2019, los valores gestionados mediante operativos de cobro y procesos de control, los resultados de incautaciones y la adopción de las mejores prácticas internacionales de carácter tributario en el marco de la lucha contra la evasión. 23 DE MARRZO DE 2020 Diario Julio Moreno el Informativo pagina 11 Diario Julio Moreno el Informativo ACTUALIDAD : Evelyn Once Basantes, Reina de las Parroquias Rurales de Riobamba. Rendición de Cuentas: SRI presentó cifras y resultados El evento se lo desarrolló en el Salón de la Ciudad, con autoridades e invitados especiales.
