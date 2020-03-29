Successfully reported this slideshow.
TITORIAL: COMENTARIO DA PIRÁMIDE DE POBOACIÓN ESPAÑOLA

  1. 1. COMENTARIO DA PIRÁMIDE DE POBOACIÓN ESPAÑOLA Profesor: Rubén Pol IES PEDREGAL DE IRIMIA (MEIRA)
  2. 2. DEFINICIÓN DO TIPO DE GRÁFICO Unha pirámide de poboación é unha representación gráfica que reflicte a estrutura da poboación por sexo e idade dun lugar nun ano concreto. Profesor Rubén Pol
  3. 3. OBSERVACIÓN DOS DATOS DA PIRÁMIDE Lugar e data da pirámide. Se non aparece hai que deducilo Tanto por cento de compoñentes de cada grupo respecto á poboación total Procedencia dos datos Grupos de idade nos que se clasifica a poboación. Adoitan aparecer de 5 en 5 (grupos quinquenais), a partir de aí hai un único grupo que engloba a toda a poboación restante Esquerda: homes Dereita: mulleres Profesor Rubén Pol
  4. 4. GRANDES GRUPOS DE IDADE Para analizar as pirámides de poboación divídese a poboación en tres grupos de idade: • Anciáns: poboación maior de 65 anos. Xubilados e por tanto poboación dependente. • Adultos: Maiores de 16 anos, en idade de poder traballar (nas pirámides cuxos grupos de idade son tomados de 5 en 5 anos a división faise aos 15 anos) • Novos: poboación menor de 16, non pode traballar, por tanto é poboación dependente. ANCIÁNS ADULTOS NOVOS Profesor Rubén Pol
  5. 5. FORMAS DAS PIRÁMIDES DE POBOACIÓN Para axudarnos a definir a forma da pirámide trazaremos unhas liñas que homoxeneicen o perfil da pirámide. A partir de aí sinalamos a forma que ten: • FORMA DE PAGODE: Pirámide progresiva. • FORMA DE CAMPÁ: Poboación estancada. • FORMA DE URNA: Poboación regresiva. Profesor Rubén Pol
  6. 6. IRREGULARIDADES NO PERFIL Hai que sinalar as irregularidades do perfil e explicalas en función dos acontecementos históricos dese lugar: • Entrantes: indican perda de poboación. Son motivadas pola subnatalidade; a sobremortalidade por guerras, fames ou epidemias; ou a emigración. • Saíntes: significan incremento da poboación. Débense ao baby boom posbélico, desenvolvemento económico, inmigración,… SaínteSaínte Entrante Entrante Entrante Profesor Rubén Pol
  7. 7. ESTRUTURA POR SEXO No chanzo de 0-4 anos observamos a superioridade do sexo masculino ao nacer, ao ter maior lonxitude a barra inferior do lado dos varóns. Polo xeral nacen máis nenos que nenas (aproximadamente 105 homes por cada 100 mulleres) No grupo de anciáns apreciamos un claro desequilibrio a favor do sexo feminino (barras mais prolongadas) que responde a unha maior esperanza de vida das mulleres debido a razóns biolóxicas. No caso dos homes o desequlibrio garda relación coa a menor esperanza de vida debida á sobremortalidade masculina e á emigración. O aumento da esperanza de vida vai ligada aos progresos sanitarios e ás melloras hixiénicas e das condicións de vida. Profesor Rubén Pol
  8. 8. ESTRUTURA POR IDADE O grupo de mozos (de 0 a 14 anos) é moi reducido; só contén o 15% da poboación española. O motivo é a baixa natalidade. O grupo de poboación anciá (65 anos e máis anos) representan o 19% da poboación española. Está relacionado coa elevada esperanza de vida. O groso da poboación española (66%) atópase dentro da poboación adulta (entre 15 e 64 anos), especialmente no grupo de adultos vellos (de 40 a 60 anos) nacidos durante o baby boom do anos 60 e 70 do século XX. A inmigración contribúe ao aumentos dos adultos novos. Profesor Rubén Pol
  9. 9. FORMA DA PIRÁMIDE ACTUAL A pirámide da poboación española de 2018 presenta unha clara forma de urna (regresiva), cunha base que se estreita e un cume con chanzos amplos Isto permítenos afirmar que se trata dunha poboación envellecida característica de países desenvolvidos. • As causas deste envellecemento da poboación hai que buscalas nunha natalidade moi baixa (7,9‰ e nunha esperanza de vida elevada (máis de 83 anos). A primeira é froito dos cambios de mentalidade (secularización da sociedade, incorporación da muller ao mundo laboral, idade máis tardía á maternidade, prefírese ter menos fillos e atendelos mellor, dispoñibilidade de medios anticonceptivos…), á crise económica, ao desenvolvemento cultural (prolongación dos estudos...) e ao aumento do nivel de vida da poboación española desde mediados dos setenta, que provocaron e provocan unha considerable redución da fecundidade, en cifras actualmente de 1,26 fillos por muller, unha das máis reducidas de Europa. • Consecuencias: aumento do gasto do Estado en pensións e dificultades para a súa viabilidade, gasto sanitario e en asistencia social (xeriátricos,...).Profesor Rubén Pol
  10. 10. FIN Profesor Rubén Pol

