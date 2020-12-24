Book`s [PDF] I Am Mr. Spock (Star Trek)

Boldly go where no one has gone before with the launch of this new series of Star Trek(TM) Little Golden Books!A logical, brave, and brainy science officer, Spock is the pointy-eared Vulcan who completes the crew of the USS Enterprise on its five-year mission. Star Trek fans of all ages will love this action-packed Little Golden Book based on the classic TV series. This book will tell them everything they need to know about one of the most famous aliens of all time--with its fun, lighthearted text and unique retro art style!

