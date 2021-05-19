Successfully reported this slideshow.
UNIDAD 1. El mundo de las Bases de Datos y los SMBD

  1. 1. Base de Datos UNIDAD 1: El mundo de las Bases de Datos y los SMBD Ing. Ricardo Tillero
  2. 2. BASE DE DATOS “Colección de datos interrelacionados almacenados en conjunto sin redundancias perjudiciales o innecesarias; su finalidad es servir a una aplicación o más, de la mejor manera posible; los datos se almacenan de modo que resulten independientes de los programas que los usan; se emplean métodos bien determinados para incluir nuevos datos y para modificar o extraer los datos almacenados.” (Martín, 1975) “Colección o deposito de datos, donde los datos están lógicamente relacionados entre sí, tienen una definición y descripción comunes y están estructurados de una forma particular. Una base de datos es también un modelo del mundo real y, como tal, debe poder servir para toda una gama de usos y aplicaciones.” (Conference des Statisticiens Européens, 1977) “Colección integrada y generalizada de datos, estructurada atendiendo a las relaciones naturales de modo que suministre todos los caminos de acceso necesarios a cada unidad de datos con objeto de poder atender todas las necesidades de los diferentes usuarios.” (Deen, 1985) Todas las definiciones coinciden en que una base de datos es un conjunto, colección o depósito de datos almacenados en un soporte informático no volátil.
  3. 3. BASE DE DATOS Características: • La base de datos se describe y se manipula apoyándose en un modelo de datos. • Los datos están interrelacionados y estructurados de acuerdo a un modelo capaz de recoger el máximo contenido semántica. • La redundancia de los datos debe ser controlada de forma que no existan duplicidades perjudiciales ni innecesarias. A nivel de los Datos: • Independencia de estos respecto de los tratamientos y viceversa. • Mejor disponibilidad de los mismos. • Mayor eficiencia en la captura, codificación y entrada en el sistema. A nivel de los Usuarios: • Acceso más rápido y sencillo de los usuarios finales. • Más facilidades para compartir las datos por el conjunto de los usuarios. • Mayor flexibilidad para atender a demandas cambiantes. A nivel de los Resultados: • Mayor coherencia. • Mayor valor informativo. • Mejor y mas normalizada documentación. Ventajas
  4. 4. BASE DE DATOS Abstracción de la Información: Capacidad para esconder la forma de organización de los datos. A nivel Físico: • Como se almacenan realmente los datos. A nivel Lógico: • Que datos se almacena. • Que relaciones existen entre esos datos. • Que se administra de la Base de Datos. A nivel de Vistas: • Describe solo parte de la Base de Datos. • Niveles de acceso por grupos de trabajo- usuario. • La interacción con el sistema se simplifica.
  5. 5. BASE DE DATOS Independencia de Datos: Capacidad para modificar una definición de esquema en un nivel sin que se afecte a una definición de esquema en un nivel superior. Independencia de Nivel Lógico de Datos: • Modificaciones en el esquema lógico de la Base de Datos, sin provocar que los programas de aplicación tengan que re-escribirse. • Son necesarias siempre que la estructura lógica de la Base de Datos se altere. • Es más difícil de proporcionar que la independencia de datos física. Independencia de Nivel Físico de Datos: • Modificaciones en el esquema físico de la Base de Datos, sin provocar que los programas de aplicación tengan que re-escribirse. • Son ocasionalmente necesarias para mejorar el funcionamiento de la Base de Datos.
  6. 6. MODELOS DE BASE DE DATOS Un Modelo o tipo de Base de datos determina la estructura lógica de una base de datos y de manera fundamental determina el modo de almacenar, organizar y manipular los datos. Modelo Jerárquico. Modelo de Red. Modelo Relacional. Modelo Orientado a Objetos. Modelo Orientado a Documentos. Tipos
  7. 7. • Este es el modelo más antiguo, hoy superado en gran medida por el modelo relacional. El sistema de base de datos jerárquico más conocido es IMS/DB de IBM. • En las bases de datos jerárquicas las dependencias son inequívocas. Cada registro tiene solo un precedente (Parent-Child Relationships, PCR) a excepción de la raíz (root), constituyendo un esquema en árbol como el de arriba. • Cada nodo “hijo”, solo puede tener un nodo “padre”, los “padres” pueden tener tantos “hijos” como quieran. Dado el estricto ordenamiento jerárquico, los niveles sin relación directa, no interactúan entre sí y conectar dos árboles diferentes tampoco es fácil. Por todo esto, las estructuras de base de datos jerárquicas son extremadamente inflexibles, pero muy claras. • Los registros con hijos se llaman records y los que no tienen se llaman hojas y son los que suelen contener los documentos. Los records sirven para clasificar las hojas. Las consultas a una base de datos jerárquica alcanzan a las hojas partiendo desde la raíz y pasando por los distintos records. Jerárquico MODELOS DE BASE DE DATOS
  8. 8. • Esta estructura contiene relaciones más complejas que las jerárquicas. Admite relaciones de cada registro con varios que se pueden seguir por distintos caminos. En otras palabras, el modelo permite relaciones N:N. • El modelo en red está concebido como un modo flexible de representar objetos y sus relaciones. Su cualidad distintiva es que el esquema es visto como un conjunto de nodos conectados por arcos que no tiene ninguna restricción. • El inventor de este modelo fue Charles Bachman, y el estándar fue publicado en 1969 por CODASYL. • Algunas sistemas de bases de datos de Red son: UDS (Siemens), DMS (Sperry Univac). De Red MODELOS DE BASE DE DATOS
  9. 9. • Es el modelo más extendida hoy en día. Se usa en mainframes, computadoras medias y microcomputadoras. • Su correspondiente sistema de gestión es más conocido como SGBDR o SMBDR y como lenguaje utiliza normalmente SQL. • Este modelo basado en tablas, gira en torno al concepto de relación, un término bien definido en matemáticas y que aquí se utiliza como sinónimo de tabla. • Para formular las relaciones se utiliza álgebra relacional, con cuya ayuda puede obtenerse la información de estas relaciones. Este es el principio que fundamenta el lenguaje SQL. • Almacena los datos en Tablas estructuradas en filas (tuplas) y columnas (atributos). • Estas tablas pueden estar conectadas entre sí por claves comunes. • E. F. Codd concibió esta modelo en 1972 para IBM. Relacional MODELOS DE BASE DE DATOS
  10. 10. • Las bases de datos de objetos no nacen hasta finales de 1980 y hasta hoy, solo han encontrado una escasa aplicación. • Estas bases de datos, disponibles también en formato open source, suelen utilizarse en plataformas Java y .NET. La más conocida es db4o. Las bases de datos de objetos acostumbran a trabajar con el lenguaje OQL, muy similar a SQL. • En el modelo orientado a objetos, los datos se guardan en un objeto junto con sus funciones (métodos) y los atributos que los describen más en profundidad. En un SGBD de objetos, son los métodos, depositados en el objeto junto con los datos, los que definen cómo se accede al objeto. • Los objetos pueden ser complejos y estar compuestos por múltiples tipos de datos, son únicos dentro del sistema de base de datos y se identifican con un identificador de objeto (OID en inglés) único. Como puede verse en la figura de arriba, los objetos se agrupan en clases (object category), dando como resultado una jerarquía de clases. Orientado a Objetos MODELOS DE BASE DE DATOS
  11. 11. • En este modelo, los documentos son la unidad básica para el almacenamiento de datos. • Los datos se guardan en los llamados pares clave- valor, comprendiendo así, una “clave” y un “valor”. Como no están definidos ni la estructura ni el número de pares, los documentos que integran una base de datos orientada a documentos pueden resultar muy dispares entre sí. • Cada documento es una unidad cerrada en sí misma y establecer relaciones entre documentos no resulta fácil, pero en este modelo no es necesario. • En el modelo documental, un único documento basta para guardar toda la información. • Estos sistemas son especialmente interesantes para las aplicaciones web, puesto que permiten guardar formularios HTML completos. A • Algunos sistemas de bases de datos orientados a documentos son: Lotus Notes, Amazon SimpleDB, MongoDB, CouchDB, Riak, ThruDB, OrientDB, entre otras. Orientado a Documentos MODELOS DE BASE DE DATOS
  12. 12. • Las bases de datos relacionales se basan en el modelo relacional y usan un conjunto de relaciones o tablas para representar datos que están relacionados entre ellos. Asi las tablas están relacionadas entre ellas a través de campos claves. • Para gestionar una base de datos relacional y sus datos almacenados se utiliza el SQL (Structure Query Language - lenguaje de consultas estructuradas). • La base de datos relacional fue inventada por E.F. Codd en IBM en 1970. BASE DE DATOS RELACIONAL
  13. 13. Tabla: • Objeto de almacenamiento perteneciente a una BD. • Es una estructura en forma de cuadrante donde se almacenan registros, tuplas o filas de datos. • Cada tabla (que a veces se llaman “relación”) contiene una o más categorías de datos en columnas. • Cada fila contiene una instancia única de datos para las categorías definidas por las columnas. • Cada tabla tiene un nombre único en la BD. BASE DE DATOS RELACIONAL
  14. 14. Campos o atributos: • Son las columnas de la tabla. • Cada campo tiene un nombre único para la tabla de la cual forma parte, además es de un tipo (naturaleza) determinado, por tanto no podemos guardar un dato alfanumérico (letras y números) en un campo diseñado para guardar datos numéricos. • También posee una especificación de dominio. BASE DE DATOS RELACIONAL
  15. 15. Filas: • Se le conoce como registros o tuplas. • Son instancias únicas de datos para los campos definidas en las columnas. BASE DE DATOS RELACIONAL
  16. 16. SISTEMA DE BASE DE DATOS Es básicamente un sistema computarizado para guardar registros de datos, que pueden ser recuperados y actualizados por los usuarios a través de peticiones.
  17. 17. SISTEMA DE BASE DE DATOS Componentes:  Usuarios  Software  Metadatos  Datos
  18. 18. • Un SGBD Relacional, es un software para gestionar una o más bases de datos relacionales. • Un SGBDR nos permite crear, actualizar y administrar una base de datos relacional y sus datos almacenados en ellas de forma relativamente simple mediante el SQL (Structure Query Language). • De ahora en adelante lo llamaremos solamente SGBD, ya que solo trabajaremos con sistemas de base de dato relacional. SGBD RELACIONAL
  19. 19. • Oracle • PostgreSQL • MySQL • MS SQL Server • SQLBase • Informix • DB2 • MS Access • Entre otros… SGBD RELACIONAL

