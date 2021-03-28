Successfully reported this slideshow.
Redes Avanzadas Clase 6 VLAN Ing. José Ricardo Tillero UPTAEB
VLAN - Red de Área Local Virtual Tema 1 VLAN - Red de Área Local Virtual
VLAN - Red de Área Local Virtual ¿Qué es una VLAN?  Una VLAN (acrónimo de Virtual LAN, ‘Red de Área Local Virtual’) es un...
VLAN - Red de Área Local Virtual LAN Conmutada Tradicional
VLAN - Red de Área Local Virtual LAN Conmutada con VLAN
VLAN - Red de Área Local Virtual Características VLAN  Dentro de un entorno de internetworking conmutada, las VLAN propor...
VLAN - Red de Área Local Virtual Funcionamiento General de las VLAN  Una VLAN tiene un numero de identificación y un nomb...
VLAN - Red de Área Local Virtual Segmentación VLAN  Las VLAN permiten que el administrador divida las redes en segmentos ...
VLAN - Red de Área Local Virtual Segmentación VLAN
VLAN - Red de Área Local Virtual Tipos de VLAN  VLAN basadas en puerto.  VLAN basadas en direcciones MAC.  VLAN basadas...
VLAN - Red de Área Local Virtual Tipos de VLAN
VLAN - Red de Área Local Virtual VLAN basadas en Puerto  Son el tipo de VLAN que se utiliza en la actualidad.  Se implem...
VLAN - Red de Área Local Virtual Características de las VLAN  Una VLAN por puerto se encuentra lógicamente segmentada.  ...
VLAN - Red de Área Local Virtual Nodos de una VLAN
VLAN - Red de Área Local Virtual Usuario de una VLAN
VLAN - Red de Área Local Virtual Dominios de Broadcast – sin VLAN
VLAN - Red de Área Local Virtual Dominios de Broadcast - VLAN  Una VLAN es un dominio de broadcast que se crea en uno o m...
VLAN - Red de Área Local Virtual Dominios de Broadcast - VLAN  En la siguiente figura, se crean tres (3) VLAN con un Rout...
VLAN - Red de Área Local Virtual Administración de las VLAN  Los administradores de red son responsables por configurar l...
VLAN - Red de Área Local Virtual Administración de las VLAN
VLAN - Red de Área Local Virtual Ventajas y Beneficio de las VLAN  Las VLAN permiten que los administradores de red organ...
VLAN - Red de Área Local Virtual Ventajas y Beneficio de las VLAN
VLAN - Red de Área Local Virtual Ventajas y Beneficio de las VLAN  La productividad de los usuarios y la adaptabilidad de...
VLAN - Red de Área Local Virtual Ventajas y Beneficio de las VLAN
VLAN - Red de Área Local Virtual Tema 2 Diseño y Configuración VLAN
VLAN - Red de Área Local Virtual Objetivos del Diseño VLAN  Reducir el tamaño del dominio de colisión en un segmento Ethe...
VLAN - Red de Área Local Virtual Ejemplo de Diseño VLAN  Por ejemplo, la red institucional de un campus universitario sue...
VLAN - Red de Área Local Virtual Configuración VLAN Trunking  El Configuración de VLAN, describe un conjunto de guías gen...
VLAN - Red de Área Local Virtual VLAN Trunking - Protocolo IEEE 802.1Q  También conocido como dot1Q, fue un proyecto del ...
VLAN - Red de Área Local Virtual VLAN Nativa  La VLAN nativa es la VLAN a la que pertencen todos los puertos de un Switch...
VLAN - Red de Área Local Virtual VLAN Nativa  Aspectos a considerar sobre la VLAN 1 en equipos CISCO.  La VLAN nativa no...
VLAN - Red de Área Local Virtual Ruteo entre VLAN  Como se ha mencionado en laminas anteriores, cada VLAN debe pertenecer...
VLAN - Red de Área Local Virtual Ruteo VLAN sin enlace troncal o trunk  Se utiliza una interfaz para cada VLAN, en cuyo c...
VLAN - Red de Área Local Virtual Ruteo VLAN sin enlace troncal o trunk  Paso 1: Un PC de la VLAN 10 desea comunicarse con...
VLAN - Red de Área Local Virtual Ruteo VLAN - Modelo router-on-a-stick  Al igual que sucede con la comunicación entre mis...
VLAN - Red de Área Local Virtual Ruteo VLAN - Modelo router-on-a-stick  Paso 1: Un PC de la VLAN10 desea comunicarse con ...
VLAN - Red de Área Local Virtual Ejemplo de Configuración VLAN  Imagine que una universidad tiene una red con un rango de...
VLAN - Red de Área Local Virtual Ejemplo de Configuración VLAN  A continuación se presentan a modo de ejemplo los comando...
VLAN - Red de Área Local Virtual Ejemplo de Configuración VLAN  Definimos como puertos trunk los cuatro del Switch tronca...
VLAN - Red de Área Local Virtual Ejemplo de Configuración VLAN  Ahora habría que definir en cada Switch de acceso qué ran...
VLAN - Red de Área Local Virtual Ejemplo de Configuración VLAN  Definimos como trunk el puerto que conecta cada Switch de...
VLAN - Red de Área Local Virtual Ejemplo de Configuración VLAN  En el router creamos una subinterfaz por cada VLAN transp...
  1. 1. Redes Avanzadas Clase 6 VLAN Ing. José Ricardo Tillero UPTAEB
  2. 2. VLAN - Red de Área Local Virtual Tema 1 VLAN - Red de Área Local Virtual
  3. 3. VLAN - Red de Área Local Virtual ¿Qué es una VLAN?  Una VLAN (acrónimo de Virtual LAN, ‘Red de Área Local Virtual’) es un método de crear redes lógicamente independientes dentro de una misma red física.  Una VLAN consiste en una red de computadores que se comportan como si estuviesen conectados al mismo switch, aunque pueden estar en realidad conectados físicamente a diferentes segmentos de una red de área local.  Una VLAN es una agrupación lógica de estaciones, servicios y dispositivos de red que no se limita a un segmento de LAN físico.
  4. 4. VLAN - Red de Área Local Virtual LAN Conmutada Tradicional
  5. 5. VLAN - Red de Área Local Virtual LAN Conmutada con VLAN
  6. 6. VLAN - Red de Área Local Virtual Características VLAN  Dentro de un entorno de internetworking conmutada, las VLAN proporcionan la segmentación y la flexibilidad organizativa.  Las VLAN proporcionan una manera de agrupar dispositivos dentro de una LAN.  Un grupo de dispositivos dentro de una VLAN se comunica como si estuvieran conectados al mismo cable.  Las VLAN se basan en conexiones lógicas, en lugar de conexiones físicas.  Una VLAN permite que un administrador de red cree grupos de dispositivos conectados a la red de manera lógica que actúan como si estuvieran en su propia red independiente, incluso si comparten una infraestructura común con otras VLAN.  Todas las estaciones de trabajo y servidores utilizados por un grupo de trabajo en particular comparten la misma VLAN, sin importar la conexión física o la ubicación.
  7. 7. VLAN - Red de Área Local Virtual Funcionamiento General de las VLAN  Una VLAN tiene un numero de identificación y un nombre, pertenece a una Red o Subred IP, al igual que todos sus miembros.  Una VLAN se implementa en uno o varios Switches. Nos permite crear Switches virtuales, sobre uno o varios Switches físicos.  Los dispositivos dentro de una VLAN funcionan como si estuvieran en su propia red independiente, aunque compartan una misma infraestructura con otras VLAN.  Los dispositivos de una VLAN sólo se comunican con los dispositivos que están en la misma VLAN.  Cada VLAN se considera una red lógica independiente, y los paquetes destinados a las estaciones que no pertenecen a la VLAN se deben reenviar a través de un dispositivo que admita el routing.  Los Switches y puentes envían tráfico unicast, multicast y broadcast sólo en segmentos de LAN que atienden a la VLAN a la que pertenece el tráfico.  Los Switches no puentean ningún tráfico entre VLAN, dado que esto viola la integridad del dominio de broadcast de las VLAN.  El tráfico entre las VLAN está restringido se debe enrutar.  Los Routers suministran conectividad entre diferentes VLAN, proporcionan filtrado de roadcast, seguridad y gestión de flujo de tráfico.  Las VLAN permiten que redes de IP y subredes múltiples existan en la misma red conmutada.
  8. 8. VLAN - Red de Área Local Virtual Segmentación VLAN  Las VLAN permiten que el administrador divida las redes en segmentos según factores como la función, el equipo del proyecto o la aplicación, sin tener en cuenta la ubicación física del usuario o del dispositivo.  Las VLAN segmentan de manera lógica las redes conmutadas según las funciones laborales, departamentos o equipos de proyectos, sin importar la ubicación física de los usuarios o las conexiones físicas a la red.  Las VLAN segmentan de forma lógica la red en diferentes dominios de broadcast, de manera tal que los paquetes sólo se conmutan entre puertos y se asignan a la misma VLAN.  Las VLAN se crean para brindar servicios de segmentación proporcionados tradicionalmente por Routers físicos en las configuraciones de LAN. Las VLAN se ocupan de la escalabilidad, seguridad y gestión de red. Una VLAN crea un dominio de difusión lógico que puede abarcar varios segmentos LAN físicos.  Las VLAN mejoran el rendimiento de la red mediante la división de grandes dominios de difusión en otros más pequeños. Si un dispositivo en una VLAN envía una trama de Ethernet de difusión, todos los dispositivos en la VLAN reciben la trama, pero los dispositivos en otras VLAN no la reciben.
  9. 9. VLAN - Red de Área Local Virtual Segmentación VLAN
  10. 10. VLAN - Red de Área Local Virtual Tipos de VLAN  VLAN basadas en puerto.  VLAN basadas en direcciones MAC.  VLAN basadas en protocolo.
  11. 11. VLAN - Red de Área Local Virtual Tipos de VLAN
  12. 12. VLAN - Red de Área Local Virtual VLAN basadas en Puerto  Son el tipo de VLAN que se utiliza en la actualidad.  Se implementa configurando cada puerto de un Switch a una VLAN.  Se le asigna una red o subred a cada VLAN.  Se configuran una o varias interfaces o puertos de uno o varios Routers, para el ruteo entre VLAN.  Es el tipo de VLAN con el cual trabajaremos en la Unidad Curricular.
  13. 13. VLAN - Red de Área Local Virtual Características de las VLAN  Una VLAN por puerto se encuentra lógicamente segmentada.  Cada puerto de un Switch se puede asignar a una VLAN. Los puertos asignados a la misma VLAN comparten broadcasts. Los puertos que no pertenecen a esa VLAN no comparten esos broadcasts. Esto mejora el desempeño de la red porque se reducen los broadcasts innecesarios.  Los usuarios conectados al mismo segmento compartido comparten el ancho de banda de ese segmento.  Cada usuario adicional conectado al medio compartido significa que el ancho de banda es menor y que se deteriora el desempeño de la red.  Las VLAN ofrecen mayor ancho de banda a los usuarios que una red Ethernet compartida basada en hubs.  La VLAN por defecto para cada puerto del Switch es la VLAN de administración. La VLAN de administración siempre es la VLAN 1 y no se puede borrar.  Por lo menos un puerto debe asignarse a la VLAN 1 para poder gestionar el Switch. Todos los demás puertos en el Switch pueden reasignarse a VLAN alternadas.
  14. 14. VLAN - Red de Área Local Virtual Nodos de una VLAN
  15. 15. VLAN - Red de Área Local Virtual Usuario de una VLAN
  16. 16. VLAN - Red de Área Local Virtual Dominios de Broadcast – sin VLAN
  17. 17. VLAN - Red de Área Local Virtual Dominios de Broadcast - VLAN  Una VLAN es un dominio de broadcast que se crea en uno o más Switches.
  18. 18. VLAN - Red de Área Local Virtual Dominios de Broadcast - VLAN  En la siguiente figura, se crean tres (3) VLAN con un Router y tres Switches. Existen tres dominios de broadcast separados.  El Router enruta el tráfico entre las VLAN mediante enrutamiento de Capa 3. El Switch envía tramas a las interfaces del Router cuando se presentan ciertas circunstancias:  Si es una trama de broadcast.  Si está en la ruta a una de las direcciones MAC del Router.  Si la Estación de Trabajo 1 de la VLAN de Ingeniería desea enviar tramas a la Estación de Trabajo 2 en la VLAN de Contabilidad, las tramas se envían a la dirección MAC Fa0/0 del Router. El enrutamiento se produce a través de la dirección IP de la interfaz del Router Fa0/0 para la VLAN de Ingeniería. Luego el Router reecapsula las tramas en tramas de la VLAN de Contabilidad y las envía por la interfaz MAC Fa0/2.  Si la Estación de Trabajo 1 de la VLAN de Ingeniería desea enviar una trama a la Estación de Trabajo 2 de la misma VLAN, la dirección MAC de destino de la trama es la de la Estación de Trabajo 2.
  19. 19. VLAN - Red de Área Local Virtual Administración de las VLAN  Los administradores de red son responsables por configurar las VLAN de forma estática y dinámica.
  20. 20. VLAN - Red de Área Local Virtual Administración de las VLAN
  21. 21. VLAN - Red de Área Local Virtual Ventajas y Beneficio de las VLAN  Las VLAN permiten que los administradores de red organicen las LAN de forma lógica en lugar de física. Ésta es una ventaja clave. Esto permite que los administradores de red realicen varias tareas:  Trasladar fácilmente las estaciones de trabajo en la LAN.  Agregar fácilmente estaciones de trabajo a la LAN.  Cambiar fácilmente la configuración de la LAN.  Controlar fácilmente el tráfico de red.  Mejorar la seguridad.
  22. 22. VLAN - Red de Área Local Virtual Ventajas y Beneficio de las VLAN
  23. 23. VLAN - Red de Área Local Virtual Ventajas y Beneficio de las VLAN  La productividad de los usuarios y la adaptabilidad de la red son importantes para el crecimiento y el éxito de las empresas. Las redes VLAN facilitan el diseño de una red para dar soporte a los objetivos de una organización. Los principales beneficios de utilizar las VLAN son los siguientes:  Seguridad: los grupos que tienen datos sensibles se separan del resto de la red, lo que disminuye las posibilidades de que ocurran violaciones de información confidencial.  Reducción de costos: el ahorro de costos se debe a la poca necesidad de actualizaciones de red costosas y al uso más eficaz de los enlaces y del ancho de banda existentes.  Mejor rendimiento: la división de las redes planas de capa 2 en varios grupos de trabajo lógicos (dominios de difusión) reduce el tráfico innecesario en la red y mejora el rendimiento.  Dominios de difusión reducidos: la división de una red en redes VLAN reduce la cantidad de dispositivos en el dominio de difusión.  Mayor eficiencia del personal de TI: las VLAN facilitan el manejo de la red debido a que los usuarios con requerimientos similares de red comparten la misma VLAN.  Administración más simple de aplicaciones y proyectos: las VLAN agregan dispositivos de red y usuarios para admitir los requisitos geográficos o comerciales. Al tener características diferentes, se facilita la administración de un proyecto o el trabajo con una aplicación especializada.
  24. 24. VLAN - Red de Área Local Virtual Ventajas y Beneficio de las VLAN
  25. 25. VLAN - Red de Área Local Virtual Tema 2 Diseño y Configuración VLAN
  26. 26. VLAN - Red de Área Local Virtual Objetivos del Diseño VLAN  Reducir el tamaño del dominio de colisión en un segmento Ethernet y mejorar su rendimiento.  Esto se logra diseñando la red bajo tecnología de Switches o Switching, en conjunto con las VLAN.  Cada puerto de un Switch es un dominio de colisión, su prioridad es reducir el tamaño del dominio de difusión. Ya que, si aumenta el número de terminales, aumenta el tráfico difusión y el consumo de CPU por procesado de tráfico broadcast no deseado. Una de las maneras más eficientes de lograr reducir el domino de difusión es con la división de una red grande en varias VLAN.  Actualmente, las redes institucionales y corporativas modernas suelen estar configuradas de forma jerárquica dividiéndose en varios grupos de trabajo. Razones de seguridad y confidencialidad aconsejan también limitar el ámbito del tráfico de difusión para que un usuario no autorizado no pueda acceder a recursos o a información que no le corresponde.
  27. 27. VLAN - Red de Área Local Virtual Ejemplo de Diseño VLAN  Por ejemplo, la red institucional de un campus universitario suele separar los usuarios en tres grupos: ESTUDIANTES, DOCENTES y ADMINISTRACION. Cada uno de estos grupos constituye un dominio de difusión, una VLAN, y se suele corresponder asimismo con una subred IP diferente. De esta manera la comunicación entre miembros del mismo grupo se puede hacer en nivel 2, y los grupos están aislados entre sí, sólo se pueden comunicar a través de un router.
  28. 28. VLAN - Red de Área Local Virtual Configuración VLAN Trunking  El Configuración de VLAN, describe un conjunto de guías generales de diseño e implementación de protocolos de red específicos para permitir que un equipo pueda comunicarse en una red.  La definición de múltiples VLAN y el uso de enlaces trunk, frente a las redes LAN interconectadas con un Router, es una solución escalable. Si se deciden crear nuevos grupos se pueden acomodar fácilmente las nuevas VLAN haciendo una redistribución de los puertos de los Switches. Además, la pertenencia de un miembro a una VLAN es independiente de su ubicación física. E incluso se puede lograr que un equipo pertenezca a varias VLAN (mediante el uso de una tarjeta de red que soporte trunk).
  29. 29. VLAN - Red de Área Local Virtual VLAN Trunking - Protocolo IEEE 802.1Q  También conocido como dot1Q, fue un proyecto del grupo de trabajo 802 de la IEEE para desarrollar un mecanismo que permita a múltiples redes compartir de forma transparente el mismo medio físico, sin problemas de interferencia entre ellas (Trunking).  Es también el nombre actual del estándar establecido en este proyecto y se usa para definir el protocolo de encapsulamiento usado para implementar este mecanismo en redes Ethernet.  Todos los dispositivos de interconexión que soportan VLAN deben seguir la norma IEEE 802.1Q que especifica con detalle el funcionamiento y administración de redes virtuales.  802.1Q en realidad no encapsula la trama original sino que añade 4 bytes al encabezado Ethernet original. El valor del campo EtherType se cambia a 0x8100 para señalar el cambio en el formato de la trama.  Formato de trama 802,1Q
  30. 30. VLAN - Red de Área Local Virtual VLAN Nativa  La VLAN nativa es la VLAN a la que pertencen todos los puertos de un Switch antes de ser configurados como puerto trunk o como puerto de acceso. Sólo se puede tener una VLAN nativa por puerto.  No se etiquetan con el ID de VLAN cuando se envían por el trunk. Y en el otro lado, si a un puerto llega una trama sin etiquetar, la trama se considera perteneciente a la VLAN nativa de ese puerto. Este modo de funcionamiento fue implementado para asegurar la interoperabilidad con antiguos dispositivos que no entendían 802.1Q.  Para establecer un Trunking 802.1Q a ambos lados deben tener la misma VLAN nativa porque la encapsulación todavía no se ha establecido y los dos Switches deben hablar sobre un link sin encapsulación (usan la VLAN nativa) para ponerse de acuerdo en estos parámetros.  En los equipos de Cisco Systems la VLAN nativa por defecto es la VLAN 1. Por la VLAN 1 además de datos, se manda información sobre PAgP, CDP, VTP.
  31. 31. VLAN - Red de Área Local Virtual VLAN Nativa  Aspectos a considerar sobre la VLAN 1 en equipos CISCO.  La VLAN nativa no debe ser la de gestión.  Cambiar la VLAN nativa de la 1 a cualquier otra como medida de seguridad.  Todos los switches en la misma VLAN nativa.  Usuarios y servidores en sus respectivas VLAN.  El tráfico entre switches debe ser el único que no se encapsule en enlaces trunk. El resto del tráfico, incluyendo la VLAN de gestión debe ir encapsulado por los trunks. Si no estamos encapsulando cualquiera puede conectar un equipo que no hable 802.1Q (switches y hubs) y funcionará sin nuestro control.
  32. 32. VLAN - Red de Área Local Virtual Ruteo entre VLAN  Como se ha mencionado en laminas anteriores, cada VLAN debe pertenecer a un rango de red o subred diferente, logrando así la segmentación. Este hecho tiene como consecuencia que los Switchs no puedan llevar a cabo la comunicación entre ellas, ya que al operar en capa 2 no son capaces de realizar el enrutamiento, siendo un Router o un Switch de capa 3 los dispositivos necesarios para tal propósito.  El modelo a implementar resulta sencillo, bastará con establecer un enlace entre el Switch y el Router y configurar este último para que ejecute el enrutamiento entre los diferentes segmentos de VLAN. Para ello se puede optar por dos opciones: 1. Enrutamiento Inter-VLAN sin enlace troncal. 2. Enrutamiento Inter-VLAN. Modelo router-on-a-stick.
  33. 33. VLAN - Red de Área Local Virtual Ruteo VLAN sin enlace troncal o trunk  Se utiliza una interfaz para cada VLAN, en cuyo caso deberán cumplirse las siguientes condiciones:  Cada interfaz del Switch que conecta con el Router debe operar en modo acceso y formar parte de la misma VLAN que se pretende enrutar.  La interfaz del Router debe ser configurada con una dirección IP perteneciente al rango de la VLAN que va a enrutar.  Los dispositivos pertenecientes a la misma VLAN deberán utilizar como puerta de enlace la IP de la interfaz del Router que se encargará de su enrutamiento.
  34. 34. VLAN - Red de Área Local Virtual Ruteo VLAN sin enlace troncal o trunk  Paso 1: Un PC de la VLAN 10 desea comunicarse con otro de la VLAN 20. Como son subredes diferentes envía el paquete a su puerta de enlace, que es la interfaz Fa0/1 del Router.  Paso 2: El Router recibe el paquete, elimina la etiqueta de la VLAN10, lee la dirección IP de destino, comprueba su tabla de enrutamiento y concluye que la red de destino está directamente conectada a través de su interfaz Fa0/2, por lo tanto, reenvía el paquete a través de ella.  Paso 3: La trama es recibida por la interfaz Fa0/24 del Switch, que a su vez la reenvía al PC de destino.
  35. 35. VLAN - Red de Área Local Virtual Ruteo VLAN - Modelo router-on-a-stick  Al igual que sucede con la comunicación entre mismas VLAN en diferentes Switchs, el método de necesitar un enlace por cada una de ellas resulta poco práctico. Lo ideal en estos casos consiste en aplicar el modelo router- on-a-stick, el cual basa el enrutamiento en la utilización de un solo link que comunicará todas las VLAN. Para llevarlo a cabo se deben cumplir los siguientes requisitos:  La interfaz del Switch que conecta con el Router debe estar configurada en modo troncal, permitiendo el tráfico de todas las VLAN que se desean comunicar.  La interfaz del Router será configurada para que opere con el protocolo 802.1Q. Además, en la misma se crearán subinterfaces, una por cada VLAN, que a su vez serán configuradas con una IP dentro del rango de cada una de ellas.  Los dispositivos de las VLAN utilizarán como puerta de enlace la IP de la subinterfaz encargada de su enrutamiento.  Las subinterfaces simplemente crean diferentes interfaces lógicas sobre una física. Ello significa que el tráfico tan solo atravesará un link físico, pero a nivel de procesamiento interno cada una de ellas es tratada de manera individual, con su propia configuración y características.
  36. 36. VLAN - Red de Área Local Virtual Ruteo VLAN - Modelo router-on-a-stick  Paso 1: Un PC de la VLAN10 desea comunicarse con otro de la VLAN 20. Como son subredes diferentes, envía el paquete a su puerta de enlace, cuya IP es la 192.168.10.1.  Paso 2: El Router recibe el paquete, elimina la etiqueta de la VLAN 10, lee la dirección IP de destino, comprueba su tabla de enrutamiento y concluye que la red de destino está directamente conectada a través de su subinterfaz Fa0/1.20. El Router reenvía el paquete a través de la interfaz física Fa0/1 agregando a la trama una etiqueta de la VLAN 20.  Paso 3: La trama es recibida por el switch, que a su vez la reenvía al PC de destino.
  37. 37. VLAN - Red de Área Local Virtual Ejemplo de Configuración VLAN  Imagine que una universidad tiene una red con un rango de direcciones IP del tipo 172.16.XXX.0/24, cada VLAN, definida en la capa de enlace de datos (nivel 2 de OSI), se corresponderá con una subred IP distinta:  VLAN 10, Administración, Subred IP 172.16.10.0/24.  VLAN 20, Profesores, Subred IP 172.16.20.0/24.  VLAN 30, Alumnos, Subred IP 172.16.30.0/24.  En cada edificio de la universidad hay un Switch denominado de acceso, porque a él se conectan directamente los sistemas finales. Los Switchs de acceso están conectados con enlaces trunk (enlace que transporta tráfico de las tres VLAN) a un Switch troncal, de grandes prestaciones, típicamente Gigabit Ethernet o 10-Gigabit Ethernet. Este Switch está unido a un Router también con un enlace trunk, el Router es el encargado de llevar el tráfico de una VLAN a otra.
  38. 38. VLAN - Red de Área Local Virtual Ejemplo de Configuración VLAN  A continuación se presentan a modo de ejemplo los comandos IOS para configurar los Switches y Routers del escenario anterior.  Creamos las VLAN en el Switch troncal, suponemos que este Switch actúa de servidor y se sincroniza con el resto: Switch-troncal>enable Switch-troncal#configure terminal Switch-troncal(config)#vlan 10 Switch-troncal(config-vlan)#name administración Switch-troncal(config-vlan)#exit Switch-troncal(config)#vlan 20 Switch-troncal(config-vlan)#name profesores Switch-troncal(config-vlan)#exit Switch-troncal(config)#vlan 30 Switch-troncal(config-vlan)#name alumnos Switch-troncal(config-vlan)#exit
  39. 39. VLAN - Red de Área Local Virtual Ejemplo de Configuración VLAN  Definimos como puertos trunk los cuatro del Switch troncal: Switch-troncal(config)#interface range g0/0 -3 Switch-troncal(config-if-range)#switchport Switch-troncal(config-if-range)#switchport mode trunk Switch-troncal(config-if-range)#switchport trunk native vlan 10 Switch-troncal(config-if-range)#switchport trunk allowed vlan 20, 30 Switch-troncal(config-if-range)#exit
  40. 40. VLAN - Red de Área Local Virtual Ejemplo de Configuración VLAN  Ahora habría que definir en cada Switch de acceso qué rango de puertos dedicamos a cada VLAN. Vamos a suponer que se utilizan las interfaces f0/0-15 para la VLAN adminstracion, f0/16,31 para VLAN profesores y f0/32-47 para la VLAN alumnos. Switch-1(config)# interface range f0/0 -15 Switch-1(config-if-range)#switchport Switch-1(config-if-range)#switchport mode access Switch-1(config-if-range)#switchport access vlan 10 Switch-1(config-if-range)#exit Switch-1(config)#interface range f0/16 -31 Switch-1(config-if-range)#switchport Switch-1(config-if-range)#switchport mode access Switch-1(config-if-range)#switchport access vlan 20 Switch-1(config-if-range)#exit Switch-1(config)#interface range f0/32 -47 Switch-1(config-if-range)#switchport Switch-1(config-if-range)#switchport mode access Switch-1(config-if-range)#switchport access vlan 30 Switch-1(config-if-range)#exit
  41. 41. VLAN - Red de Área Local Virtual Ejemplo de Configuración VLAN  Definimos como trunk el puerto que conecta cada Switch de acceso con el troncal: Switch-1(config)#interface g0/0 Switch-1(config-if) switchport Switch-1(config-if)#switchport mode trunk Switch-1(config-if)#switchport trunk native vlan 10 Switch-1(config-if)#switchport trunk allowed vlan 20,30 Switch-1(config-if)#exit
  42. 42. VLAN - Red de Área Local Virtual Ejemplo de Configuración VLAN  En el router creamos una subinterfaz por cada VLAN transportada en el enlace trunk: Router(config)#interface f2 Router(config-if)#no ip address Router(config-if)#exit Router(config)#interface f2.1 Router(config-if)#encapsulation dot1q 10 native Router(config-if)#ip address 172.16.10.1 255.255.255.0 Router(config-if)#exit Router(config)#interface f2.2 Router(config-if)#encapsulation dot1q 20 Router(config-if)#ip address 172.16.20.1 255.255.255.0 Router(config-if)#exit Router(config)#interface f2.3 Router(config-if)#encapsulation dot1q 30 Router(config-if)#ip address 172.16.30.1 255.255.255.0 Router(config-if)#exit  Esta sería la configuración relativa a la creación de las VLAN, se omite la configuración de otros elementos como los hosts, routers y otros dispositivos de red.

