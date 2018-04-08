Read Download Sonatina Album: Piano Solo (Schirmer s Library of Musical Classics) | eBooks Textbooks PDF Online

A collection of favourite sonatinas, rondos and pieces.Includes these songs:Adagio In E Minor [Haydn, Franz Joseph]Allegro In F [Haydn, Franz Joseph]Andante Grazioso In B Flat [Haydn, Franz Joseph]Andante In C Major [Haydn, Franz Joseph]Fantasia In A Minor Op.16 No.1 [Mendelssohn, Felix]From Impromptu Op.142 No.3 [Schubert, Franz]From Sonata In A Major Op.120 [Schubert, Franz]Prelude In C Major (Twelve Short Preludes) [Bach, Johann Sebastian]Rondo In C Op.51 No.1 [Beethoven, Ludwig Van]Rondo In D [Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus]Scherzo In B Flat Major Op.Posth [Schubert, Franz]Sonata In G Op.49 No.2 [Beethoven, Ludwig Van]Sonatina In C [Haydn, Franz Joseph]Sonatina In C [Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus]Sonatina In C Op.20 No.1 [Kuhlau, Friedrich]Sonatina In C Op.36 No.1 [Clementi, Muzio]Sonatina In C Op.36 No.3 [Clementi, Muzio]Sonatina In C Op.55 No.1 [Kuhlau, Friedrich]Sonatina In C Op.55 No.3 [Kuhlau, Friedrich]Sonatina In D Op.36 No.6 [Clementi, Muzio]Sonatina In F Op.20 No.3 [Kuhlau, Friedrich]Sonatina In F Op.36 No.4 [Clementi, Muzio]Sonatina In G Minor Op.49 No.1 [Beethoven, Ludwig Van]Sonatina In G Op.20 No.1 [Dussek, Jan Ladislaw]Sonatina In G Op.20 No.2 [Kuhlau, Friedrich]Sonatina In G Op.36 No.2 [Clementi, Muzio]Sonatina In G Op.36 No.5 [Clementi, Muzio]Sonatina In G Op.55 No.2 [Kuhlau, Friedrich]Variation On Vien Qua Dorina Bella Op.7 [Weber, Carl Maria Von]

