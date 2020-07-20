Kalender akademik 2020 2021 Magister Tekpen IPI

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. KALENDER AKADEMIK MAGISTER TEKNOLOGI PENDIDIKAN TAHUN AJARAN 2020/2021 PROGRAM LAYANAN AKADEMIK 1. Perkuliahan Semester 2 Tahun Ajaran 2019/2020 , Angkatan XVI (29 September-14 Januari 2021. 2. Perkuliahan Semester 4 Tahun Ajaran 2018/2019 , Angkatan XV (29 September-14 Januari 2021). 3. MoU Pasca Tekpend dengan Universitas Negeri Semarang ( Februari, 2020) 4. Visitasi Akreditasi Magister Tekpend ( (Mei 2020); 5. UAS Semester 1 Tahun Ajaran 2019/2020 , Angkatan XVI (18-22 Februari 2020) 6. UAS Semester 3 Tahun Ajaran 2018/2019 , Angkatan XV (18-22 Januari 2020) 7. PPM dosen Pasca akan dilaksanakan didaerah Leles di lokasi kelas PJJ E-learning Blended (April 2020) 8. Rapat Prodi Tekpend ( 22 Februari 2020) 9. Penerimaan Mahasiswa Baru Angkatan XVII Reguler ( Maret – Agustus 2020) 10. Heregistrasi Mahasiswa Baru Tahun 2020/2021 dan 2020 (Agustus 2020) 11. Heregistrasi Mahasiswa Semester II Tahun 2019/2020 (Maret-April 2020) 12. Pendaftaran Proposal Tesis Semester IV Angkatan XV Tahun Ajaran 2019-2020 ( 29 Februari 2020) 13. Seminar Proposal Tahuan Ajaran 2019/2020 Angkat XV ( 6-7 Maret 2020) 14. Sidang Proposal Tesis Gelombang I Tahun ajaran 2019/2020 (Angkatan XV), (10 -11 Maret 2020) 15. Sidang Proposal Tesis Gelombang I Tahun ajaran 2019/2020 (Angkatan XV), (20 -30 Maret 2020) 16. Bimbingan Tesis dengan Pembimbing , Tahun ajaran 2019/2020 Angaktan XV ( April-Juni, 2020) 17. Ujian Tesis Gelombang I Tahun ajaran 2019/2020 Angaktan XV ( Juli, 2020) 18. Ujian Tesis Gelombang II Tahun ajaran 2019/2020 Angaktan XV ( September, 2020) 19. Wisuda Angkatan XV Tahun Ajaran 2019/2020 (Desember, 2020)
  2. 2. PROGRAM KEGIATAN MAGISTER TEKNOLOGI PENDIDIKAN TAHUN AJARAN 2017/2018 PROGRAM NON LAYANAN AKADEMIK (KEPENDIDIKAN) 1. Melaporkan Program Magister Tekpend kelas PJJ, E-learning Blended Leuwi goong (15 Februari, 2020)--- sudah dilaksanakan 2. Pencetakan Jurnal Vol.2 No,2 Edisi Februari 2020----Juli 2020 3. Pembekalan PJJ, E-learning Blended ( Maret 2020) 4. Mencetak Pedoman Tesis (Maret 2020)---revisi Plus Pedoman Proposal Tesis 5. Melengkapi RPS Mata Kuliah ( April s/d Juli 2020)—Akan dilaksanakan 6. Mendokumentasikan Proposal Penelitian Dosen (Bank Proposal) (23 – 30 Mei 2020) 7. Sosialisasi Aplikasi Penilaian Dosen 25 Juni, 2017) 8. Mendokumentasikan Monitoring Kuliah ( 25 Juli 2020– September 2020) 9. Mendokumentasikan Soal (UTS, UAS, Korehensif, Teofl) ( 25 aguts 2020– Oktober 2020) 10. Membuat Database Tesis (8 – 5 Desember, 2020)---berkelanjutan. 11. Paket Pelatihan untuk Guru dan Dosen tentang KTI Buku dan Artikel Jurnal (Agustus, 2020)
  3. 3. JADWAL SEMESTER 1 TA 2019/2020
  4. 4. JADWAL SEMESTER 3 TA. 2018/2019
  5. 5. CATATAN RAPAT DOSEN, 22 FEBRUARI 20201. Asdir : a) Unes, 5-6 Maret (reschedule Ujian Proposal) b) Artikel menjadi syarat sidang c) Interval Nilai (UTS dan UAS) sepakati 1s/d 4 d) Promosi (tekniknya seperti apa?) 2. Dr. Kurnia: a) Artikel hasil penelitian (metode penelitian) oleh mahasiswa dan dosen diarahkan untuk menjadi bahan artikel publikasi; b) Penyediaan pendampingan artikel scopus c) Ada nama penguji dalam lembaran Revisi Tesis 3. Direktur: a) Judul tesis yang harus menggambarkan produk mhs itu sendiri (orsinilitas) 4. Dr. Maman a) Sumber membuat artikel (minimal dari Skripsinya) b) Proses Bimbingan c) Jumlah SKS untuk Dosen Tetap d) Pembimbing 5. Dr. Asep Rohayat a) Klasifikasi Bidang Keimuwan Dosen dalam dbase b) Dosen tetap yang mengajar diutamakan untuk membimbing Tesis (Beum terkaper semua); c) Tempat Penelitian Penetian Tesis Mahasiswa (Disarankan tidak ditempat asalnya) d) Perlu ada Dewan Tesis e) Penyebaran SKS (2 &3) perlakuan dan implementasinya harus diperhatikan. 6. Dr. Lutfi a) Payung Riset selain bidang Tekpend (lebih luas) b) Locus Judul mengacu pada Payung Penelitian c) Syarat Artikel Sudah Submit ke jurnal (melampirkan keterangan sudah submit); d) Cek plagiat.

