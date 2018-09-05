----<>----

SUMMARY OF THE BOOK :

Title: HBR s 10 Must Reads on Strategic Marketing (with Featured Article "Marketing Myopia " by Theodore Levitt) Binding: Paperback Author: HarvardBusinessReview Publisher: HarvardBusinessSchoolPress



BOOK DETAIL :

-Author : Harvard Business Review

-Language : English

-Grade Level : 1-3

-Product Dimensions : 8.5 x 0.5 x 9.2 inches

-Shipping Weight : 14 ounces

-Format : BOOKS

-Seller information : Harvard Business Review ( 1* )

-Link Download : https://glassster45.blogspot.com.au/?book=1422189880



----<>----

Do not hesitate !!!

( Reviewing the best customers, read this book for FREE GET IMMEDIATELY LINKS HERE https://glassster45.blogspot.com.au/?book=1422189880 )

