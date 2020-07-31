Successfully reported this slideshow.
Business setup in uae
The presentation which gives an idea about the business setup in the UAE

  1. 1.  Mainland – In mainland of UAE you need a local sponsor to undergo the registration formalities. Some laws are different for local people.  Freezone - As it name indicates it is free from some rules and regulations. Here the company ownership is for the foreign owner only.
  2. 2.  While looking for a business setup in UAE you should see a business consultant for the clarification of the formalities.  Once you decided to start the business you should consult the local authority. They will tell the documents needed to complete the procedures.
  3. 3.  If you are starting in the freezones you should consult the respective freezone authority for the further proceedings.  Rules and regulations are different in each emirate.
  4. 4. Licenses Commercial IndustrialProfessioanl
  5. 5.  The government of UAE is encouraging investors for the rapid growth of their industry  The country becomes more attractive because of the tax free system.  It is a must to go and see a business consultant in UAE before going directly to the proceedings.

