Ruiz Garcia Ricardo TRATAMIENTO QUEMADURAS
TRATAMIENTO LOCAL • Asepsia y Analgesia • Desbriddamiento y tratamiento • Antimicrobianos topicos • Escarectomia • Coberrt...
DESBRIDAMIENTO QUIRURGICO (Gacto-Sanchez, 2017)
LASER DOPPLER IMAGING (Hop et al., 2016)
SISTEMA VERSAJET (HIDROCIRUGIA) (Gacto-Sanchez, 2017; Hirokawa et al., 2019)
DESBRIDAMIENTO ENZIMATICO (Gacto-Sanchez, 2017; Schulz et al., 2017)
ESCAROTOMIAS (Beauchamp, Evers, & Mattox, 2013; Gacto- Sanchez, 2017)
COBERTURA DE LA HERIDA (Gacto-Sanchez, 2017)
SULFADIAZINA DA PLATA • Es un Metal – inerte, pero ioniza en las soluciones organicas. Lo que lo convierte en altamente re...
PIEL CICLIDO (Alam & Jeffery, 2019)
HERBOLARIA rosa damascena calendula officinalis Cera de Abeja Robacin Rimojen thymus serpyllum (Serpol) Macrophyllum (Rodo...
PERO QUIENES SUELEN COLONIZAR? (Dokter, Brusselaers, Hendriks, & Boxma, 2016; van Langeveld et al., 2017)
methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) (Dokter et al., 2016; van Langeveld et al., 2017)
Y HAY ALTERNATIVAS PARA TODAVÍA DISMINUIR MAS LAS TASAS DE INFECCIÓN?
MUSICOTERAPIA • El manejo adecuado del dolor puede hacer que la recuperación sea más tolerable y afectar la morbilidad med...
TRATAMIENTOS POR REGIONES
CARA • Aplazar 12-15 dias para la escision / solo en carbonizaciones se justifica antes. • NO injertos mallados, (solo cue...
PRESOTERAPIA (Dieguez, G., Mantovano, N. y Laborde, 2015; Voulliaume et al., 2017)
(Person, Viard, Comparin, Foyatier, & Voulliaume, 2017)
(Aimard et al., 2017)
SEDACIÓN Y MANEJO DEL DOLOR • Cambios de la albumina y metabolicos, afectan la farmacodinamia y farmacocinetica. • extrema...
• Magnusson, S., Baldursson, B. T., Kjartansson, H., Rolfsson, O., & Sigurjonsson, G. F. (2017). Regenerative and Antibact...
  1. 1. Ruiz Garcia Ricardo TRATAMIENTO QUEMADURAS
  2. 2. TRATAMIENTO LOCAL • Asepsia y Analgesia • Desbriddamiento y tratamiento • Antimicrobianos topicos • Escarectomia • Coberrtura cutanea(autoinjertos de piel, láminas de queratinocitos autólogos cultivados y piel artificial o IntegraR • Temporales:injertos cadaveres y de otras especies.. • Injerto en “malla” En general, el espesor parcial y las quemaduras de segundo grado se usan indistintamente, mientras que el espesor total y el tercer grado son sinónimos.
  3. 3. DESBRIDAMIENTO QUIRURGICO (Gacto-Sanchez, 2017)
  4. 4. (Gacto-Sanchez, 2017)
  5. 5. LASER DOPPLER IMAGING (Hop et al., 2016)
  6. 6. SISTEMA VERSAJET (HIDROCIRUGIA) (Gacto-Sanchez, 2017; Hirokawa et al., 2019)
  7. 7. (Hirokawa et al., 2019)
  8. 8. DESBRIDAMIENTO ENZIMATICO (Gacto-Sanchez, 2017; Schulz et al., 2017)
  9. 9. (Schulz et al., 2017)
  10. 10. (Schulz et al., 2017)
  11. 11. ESCAROTOMIAS (Beauchamp, Evers, & Mattox, 2013; Gacto- Sanchez, 2017)
  12. 12. COBERTURA DE LA HERIDA (Gacto-Sanchez, 2017)
  13. 13. (Gacto-Sanchez, 2017)
  14. 14. SULFADIAZINA DA PLATA • Es un Metal – inerte, pero ioniza en las soluciones organicas. Lo que lo convierte en altamente reactivo para las proteinas celulares y funciones itocondriales. • Toxico para keratinocitos y fibroblastos. (Nímia et al., 2019)
  15. 15. PIEL CICLIDO (Alam & Jeffery, 2019)
  16. 16. (Magnusson, Baldursson, Kjartansson, Rolfsson, & Sigurjonsson, 2017)
  17. 17. (Magnusson et al., 2017)
  18. 18. (Magnusson et al., 2017)
  19. 19. HERBOLARIA rosa damascena calendula officinalis Cera de Abeja Robacin Rimojen thymus serpyllum (Serpol) Macrophyllum (Rodondentro) (Akhoondinasab, Khodarahmi, Akhoondinasab, Saberi, & Iranpour, 2015)
  20. 20. (Akhoondinasab et al., 2015)
  21. 21. (Aziz & Abdul Rasool Hassan, 2017)
  22. 22. (Aziz & Abdul Rasool Hassan, 2017)
  23. 23. (Aziz & Abdul Rasool Hassan, 2017)
  24. 24. PERO QUIENES SUELEN COLONIZAR? (Dokter, Brusselaers, Hendriks, & Boxma, 2016; van Langeveld et al., 2017)
  25. 25. (Dokter et al., 2016; van Langeveld et al., 2017)
  26. 26. methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) (Dokter et al., 2016; van Langeveld et al., 2017)
  27. 27. Y HAY ALTERNATIVAS PARA TODAVÍA DISMINUIR MAS LAS TASAS DE INFECCIÓN?
  28. 28. MUSICOTERAPIA • El manejo adecuado del dolor puede hacer que la recuperación sea más tolerable y afectar la morbilidad mediante la prevención del metabolismo elevado, lo que reduce la posibilidad de malnutrición y deterioro del sistema inmunológico. • relación muy estrecha entre la ansiedad y el dolor (Li, Zhou, & Wang, 2017)
  29. 29. TRATAMIENTOS POR REGIONES
  30. 30. CARA • Aplazar 12-15 dias para la escision / solo en carbonizaciones se justifica antes. • NO injertos mallados, (solo cuero cabelludo nunca de otro lado) • Esperar maduracion cicatricial (1 año) -Si no es menor y no hay compromisos funcionales-
  31. 31. PRESOTERAPIA (Dieguez, G., Mantovano, N. y Laborde, 2015; Voulliaume et al., 2017)
  32. 32. (Person, Viard, Comparin, Foyatier, & Voulliaume, 2017)
  33. 33. (Aimard et al., 2017)
  34. 34. SEDACIÓN Y MANEJO DEL DOLOR • Cambios de la albumina y metabolicos, afectan la farmacodinamia y farmacocinetica. • extrema a la morfina, se ha encontrado que la clonidina, la dexmedetomidina, la ketamina y la metadona son eficaces en el tratamiento del dolor (Griggs, Goverman, Bittner, & Levi, 2017)
