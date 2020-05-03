Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Imagenologia Cardiovascular RICARDO RUIZ GARCIA UNIVERSIDAD MICHOACANA DE SAN NICOLAS DE HIDALGO
  2. 2. Radiológica Básica Cardiovascular del Tórax
  3. 3. La silueta cardiovascular en la Rx de Frente y perfil presenta un contorno dado por las estructuras que contiene mayoritariamente densidad de agua (corazón, grandes vasos, etc.).
  4. 4. Ecocardiografia
  5. 5. A > Hz. = < Penetración, > Atenuación en aire, > Definición
  6. 6. Ecocardiografía  Técnica de Dx por imagen, basada en el ultrasonido, aplicada en evaluación y reconocimiento de patologías cardiovasculares.
  7. 7. Cuando Solicitar un Ecocardiograma  Pacientes con disnea y/o edemas  Soplos  Valvulopatias  Protesis valvulares cardiacas  Endocarditis Infecciosa  Disfuncion Ventricular Izq.  Dolor Toracico y/o Sx Coronario Agudo  Enf. Pericardica  Enf. Aortica  Arritmias y/o Palpitaciones  Simcope  Enf. Cardioembolica  Hipertension Arterial
  8. 8. Transductores
  9. 9. Eje Corto
  10. 10. Paraesternal Largo
  11. 11. Aplicaciones  Evaluacionde la Enf. Coronaria  Evaluacion de Valvulopatias  Cardiopatias Congenitas  Enf. Pericardica  Cardiomiopatias  Tumores o masas cardiacas  Monitoreeo de Tecnicas Terapeuticas (Pericardiocentesis,Biopsia,Cateterismo, Cirugia)  Valoracion evolutiva y de efectos Terapeuticos
  12. 12. Ecografia en Modo M
  13. 13. Nivel Ventricular Izq • Grosor de las Paredes • Diametro de las Cavidades • Calculo de: Fraccion de Eyeccion, de Acoratamiento y Masa de VI
  14. 14. Nivel Valvular Mitral
  15. 15. Nivel Aorta y Ventriculo Izq.
  16. 16. Ecocardiografia 2D
  17. 17. Ecocardiografia Doppler  Procedimiento no invasivo que provee de información de la velocidad y dirección del flujo sanguíneo. Basado en el cambio de HZ del ultrasonido.
  18. 18. Modalidades Doppler  Pulsado  Continuo  Color  De poder  Tisular
  19. 19. Doppler Color  Utiliza muchas “muestras de Volumen”, mediante pulsaciones para generar una representacioncon color.  Utiliza un método de autocorreccion
  20. 20. Dopple Tisular Pulsado
  21. 21. Tissue Tracking Imaging
  22. 22. Ecocardiografia y en obste para que se relaje
  23. 23. Prueba de Stres
  24. 24. Tomografia por Emisión de Positrones
  25. 25. Tomografia Helicoidal Multicorte Cardiovascular
  26. 26. Gracias Por Su Atencion

