Clear aligner therapy and invisalign

. 1 Good Morning
CLEAR ALIGNER THERAPY
Contents × Introduction × History of overlay appliance × Essix appliance × Principles and Biomechanics × Invisalign × Hist...
Introduction With increasing sophistication “Clear Aligner Technology” offers a invisible method of straightening the teet...
× The present era has evolved to emerge with a new treatment modality other than the regular arch wires and brackets. × A ...
Movement of teeth without the use of bands, brackets, or wires was described by Dr H. D. Kesling as early as 1945. By usin...
8 •As early as 1926, however, Remensnyder had introduced the Flex-0-Tite gum-massaging appliance, with which he reported a...
9 The Two contemporary systems for moving teeth with plastic appliances are the Essix systems and Clear Aligner System × T...
10 • ESSIX RETAINER Clear Aligner System
× First introduced in 1993 by Raintree essix × It’s a plastic removable device that snaps over the teeth and is invisible....
Principles and Biomechanics
14 Force + Space + Time = Tooth movement Orhan.C.Tuncay. The Invisalign system. First edition 2006.
Creating space:- There are two types of space that must be evident for tooth movement with Essix appliances 1) Space withi...
A. Blocking out the cast B. Cutting a window 16 Orhan.C.Tuncay. The Invisalign system. First edition 2006.
A. Extraction: Extraction is not a suitable option for gaining space with plastic appliances because it is difficult to up...
There are two methods 1. Hilliard thermopliers alters the appliance by spot- thermoforming it to induce force when applian...
19 × The location of force determine the type of tooth movement. × If the force is placed incisally, more tipping will be ...
20 Torque × Essix-induced root positioning is more efficient than edgewise bracket because the moment arm of the couple ge...
21 Mesial and Distal Movement × For mesial movement of the teeth space has to be created by placing blockout material, on ...
22 Tipping × If an incisor is to be tipped lingually the bump is placed on the center of the labial surface of the applian...
23 Rotation × If rotation is needed on both side, in opposite directions, it is necessary to induce a force(bump) one side...
24 Intrusion with Essix appliance × Thermoforming Essix plastic over the unaltered cast. × The plastic covering the crown ...
25 Extrusion using Essix appliance × It is done using sling shot method use of elastics which involves anchoring an elasti...
Invisalign is the invisible way to straighten teeth without braces. Invisalign uses a series of clear, removable aligners ...
× Kelsey Wirth and Zia Chishti, two MBA students from Stanford University, founded Align Technology in April 1997 × Invisa...
× The concept on which the company was founded came from Chishti, who underwent adult orthodontic treatment. × After the t...
• Esthetics • Comfortable • No Reported Root Resorption • Less Discomfort and Pain • Operator controlled movements . 29
× Compliance Dependent × All permanent teeth should be fully erupted / Short clinical crowns × Treatment plan cannot be ch...
× Initial consultation × Records × Polyvinyl Siloxane impression × Treatment planning form 32 Clinician’s office Align Tec...
Invisalign treatment is based on the patient records acquired by the clinician. Five different records are necessary to cr...
Taking impressions - Best practices
Putty Impressions - How to Take Two-step Impressions
Disinfection of impressions × Before shipping the impression should be disinfected. × Polyvinyl siloxane (PVS) impressions...
INTRAORAL SCANNING
38 A study from 2014 found that the use of intraoral scanners could significantly accelerate the work flow of making impre...
A good impression has proper identification of tooth anatomy and the manufacture of aligners that fit properly. After the ...
41 × Photographs: The doctor should supply 8 digital photographs of the patient in jpeg format.
43 Radiographs
44 1. Obtaining diagnostic information regarding the patient's restorations, caries, skeletal form, and the condition of t...
Prescription and Diagnosis Form × Communication between the treating clinician and Align Technology technicians. 1. Arch(e...
LABORATORY AND TECHNICAL PROCEDURES  Impressions scanning  Preparation of virtual dental models  Virtual bite registrat...
The clinician ships all the 5 records A 3-dimensional virtual treatment . Acquisition or scanning is used to describe the ...
Bite registration
49 Tooth separation (on the virtual models) In early 1997, the software component of the Invisalign process was broken int...
Modeling: A 3-D model is created that looks very similar to a dental cast . This surface, small triangles. 50 The surface ...
Two corresponding software were created for tooth movement(1997): 1. Clipper - used to "cut" a virtual dental model into m...
. 1.Tooth shaper × Technician verifies that the quality of the records and begins to cut the teeth using Toothshaper softw...
. A. Identifying and marking the facial axis of the clinical crown (FACC) of each tooth using a point on the incisal edge ...
54 × Painting tool gives each tooth a color to discriminate between them. × Once each tooth has been identified the techni...
Then the technician prepares the models for the setup process × This begins by setting the axis or widget of each tooth. ×...
56 × The Treat software adjust the virtual gingiva to replicate the patient’s actual gingival tissue. × Proper gingival ad...
57 × After segmenting , detailing, and setting of the axis have been completed, the bite is set in centric occlusion using...
Final Setup and Staging The setup and stage technician reads the prescription form submitted by the clinician to know how ...
, 59 BoltonAnalysis Tool × The Bolton analysis tool calculates the tooth size discrepancy that is present in a case. × The...
. 60 Tooth Motion Information Window × The Tooth Motion Information window provides a review of the clinical information o...
Arch Information Tool When one of the arches is selected in the Treat software, the Arch Information tool allows the techn...
ANCHORAGE Cases can be staged as low-anchorage pattern or a high- anchorage pattern based on the doctor's prescription and...
63 × After the case is staged, the virtual setup contains information like how many stages or steps are required, the velo...
× The ClinCheck file is a three-dimensional (3-D) virtual representation of a clinician's prescribed treatment plan × It h...
The ClinCheck is sent via the Internet to the clinician for review, and the clinician can communicate back to the Align te...
× The first step in the production of an aligner is the acceptance of the planned treatment by the submitting clinician th...
67 × SLA selectively exposes a photosensitive epoxy resin, layer by layer, using laser optics to generate models based on ...
. × Afterwards the molds are removed from the machine and transferred to an automated post processing line, where, excess ...
× All molds created at Align has some embedded tracking features in it for identification. 1. Readable text is engraved on...
70 × These models are then used to fabricate the aligners on a Biostar pressure molding machine. × The aligners are trimme...
Aligner Materials Invisalign appliances are fabricated from a polyurethane material 1. 0.030-inch thickness (Ex30) 2. 0.04...
72 × Traditional orthodontic appliance systems are designed around components that transmit forces (i.e., wires) and eleme...
73 × The Invisalign System also follows this design where aligners are analogous to wires and attachments are equivalent t...
74 × Attachments are composite geometries that are bonded to the facial or lingual surfaces of the teeth to create undercu...
75 SmartForce attachments: •Are tiny and barely noticeable •Make complex tooth movements possible without braces •Help ali...
76 × An attachment is readily identified in a ClinCheck presentation as a red geometric body that lies on one or more toot...
77 × An attachment template (thin-material aligner) is created to transfer the exact shape and position of the attachment ...
78 × There are three types of attachment: 1. Movement Attachments 2. Retention Attachments, and 3. Auxiliary Attachments. ...
79 2) Retention Attachments × Factors such as short clinical crowns, insufficient undercuts, missing or extracted teeth, a...
80 a) Force augmentation × During appliance fabrication plastic thins in the maxillary central incisor area. × Thickening ...
81 Fixation points × Fixation points is created when aligners are used as surgical splints. × These help in tying the jaws...
Intrusion Anterior teeth × When dental intrusion is programmed into the aligners, an occlusal interference is naturally cr...
. × Once attachments are placed to prevent the separation of the aligner from the posterior teeth, the aligner is able to ...
.Posterior teeth × When attempting to intrude posterior teeth, it is important that the interproximal surfaces of the intr...
. Rotation × The aligner is prone to slipping along the facial and lingual surfaces as it tries to derotate the tooth. × P...
. Translation × To achieve root translation and avoid tooth tipping, orthodontic force must be generated near the gingival...
87 × Overcorrection is not necessary as the retention aligners will hold the teeth in position. × If any minor alignment d...
88 × The plunger and recessed stop at the tip of the detail pliers create a permanent bump in the aligner which create a f...
× Invisalign in orthognathic surgery cases can be used as an appliance and as a diagnostic tool (ClinCheck) to help plan t...
90 Combination therapy × Some clinicians prefer to use fixed appliances before Invisalign, and others opt for Invisalign f...
Mandibular Advancement Feature 91 Invisalign clear aligners with mandibular advancement: •Straighten the teeth. •Have prec...
Instructions 92 • Take aligners out to eat and drink, then brush teeth before putting them back in. • Wear clear aligners ...
93Creative Adjuncts for Clear Aligners, Part 1: Class II Treatment S. JAY BOWMAN DMD, MSD jco
95 Segmental Multiple-Jaw Surgery without Orthodontia: Clear Aligners Alone, Hadyn K. N. Kankam et al Plast Reconstr Surg....
× These esthetic appliance is a boon for us in many ways × Our job us a clinician is to have a realistic treatment goals ....
98 1) Orhan.C.Tuncay. The Invisalign system. First edition 2006. 2) Essix Appliance Technology: Application, fabrication, ...
Thank You 99
Clear aligner therapy and invisalign
  1. 1. . 1 Good Morning
  2. 2. CLEAR ALIGNER THERAPY
  3. 3. Contents × Introduction × History of overlay appliance × Essix appliance × Principles and Biomechanics × Invisalign × History of Align technology × Steps of Invisalign process × Taking impressions - Best practices × Align’s standard on quality impression × Virtual diagnostic setup × Scanning of impressions × Invisalign software × ClinCheck × Stereolithography × Staging × Attachments × Tooth movement with Invisalign × Surgical treatment and Invisalign × Conclusion × References 3
  4. 4. Introduction With increasing sophistication “Clear Aligner Technology” offers a invisible method of straightening the teeth. Everybody wants to look great, at work, at school, and with friends and in the society. 4
  5. 5. × The present era has evolved to emerge with a new treatment modality other than the regular arch wires and brackets. × A recent technological advance in orthodontics is the Aligner system, which combines the idea of using overlay appliances and the application of three- dimensional technology to move teeth. 5
  6. 6. . 6
  7. 7. Movement of teeth without the use of bands, brackets, or wires was described by Dr H. D. Kesling as early as 1945. By using a flexible tooth positioning appliance called Vulcanite tooth-positioning appliance as a method of refining the final stage of orthodontic finishing after debanding. 7Orhan.C.Tuncay. The Invisalign system. First edition 2006.
  8. 8. 8 •As early as 1926, however, Remensnyder had introduced the Flex-0-Tite gum-massaging appliance, with which he reported achieving minor tooth movements. •Later Nahoum (vacuum formed dental contour appliance ,1964) •In 1971, Ponitz introduced a similar appliance called the “invisible retainer” made on a master model that prepositioned teeth with base-plate wax. Orhan.C.Tuncay. The Invisalign system. First edition 2006.
  9. 9. 9 The Two contemporary systems for moving teeth with plastic appliances are the Essix systems and Clear Aligner System × The Essix System is based on in-course adjustments of what is essentially a single appliance to achieve the treatment goals. × The Clear Aligner System is unique in that ,the clinician must be able to plan the path to optimal results before treatment is initiated so that a series of aligners can be constructed to achieve treatment objectives. Orhan.C.Tuncay. The Invisalign system. First edition 2006.
  10. 10. 10 • ESSIX RETAINER Clear Aligner System
  11. 11. × First introduced in 1993 by Raintree essix × It’s a plastic removable device that snaps over the teeth and is invisible. × Its inexpensive and can be quickly fabricated, × Minimal bulk with sufficient strength, × Retentive without clasps, × Usually requires no adjustment × ‘Does not interfere with speech, efficiency of the occlusion, and function. 11 Orhan.C.Tuncay. The Invisalign system. First edition 2006.
  12. 12. 12
  13. 13. Principles and Biomechanics
  14. 14. 14 Force + Space + Time = Tooth movement Orhan.C.Tuncay. The Invisalign system. First edition 2006.
  15. 15. Creating space:- There are two types of space that must be evident for tooth movement with Essix appliances 1) Space within the appliance. 2) Space within the dentition. 15
  16. 16. A. Blocking out the cast B. Cutting a window 16 Orhan.C.Tuncay. The Invisalign system. First edition 2006.
  17. 17. A. Extraction: Extraction is not a suitable option for gaining space with plastic appliances because it is difficult to upright roots and to efficiently close any remaining extraction space after the crowding is resolved. B. Expansion: Expansion with a clear plastic appliance is possible, but arch coordination is difficult during the finishing stage C. Interproximal reduction: × To avoid the complexities associated with extraction or expansion, the judicious removal of interproximal enamel is indicated. Various techniques:- a) Metal strip b) Hand piece-mounted reducing disks. c) Air-rotor stripping (ARS). 17Orhan.C.Tuncay. The Invisalign system. First edition 2006.
  18. 18. There are two methods 1. Hilliard thermopliers alters the appliance by spot- thermoforming it to induce force when appliance is seated.- Bubble bump 2. Mounding does not alter the appliance to induce force. It involves the sequential placement of small mounds (layers) of bonding composite on the surface of the tooth. × These two basic systems can be used independently or in combination. 18Orhan.C.Tuncay. The Invisalign system. First edition 2006.
  19. 19. 19 × The location of force determine the type of tooth movement. × If the force is placed incisally, more tipping will be evident on the target tooth. × If the force is placed gingivally, more bodily movement will occur as force is applied more towards the center of resistance. Orhan.C.Tuncay. The Invisalign system. First edition 2006.
  20. 20. 20 Torque × Essix-induced root positioning is more efficient than edgewise bracket because the moment arm of the couple generated is longer than the edgewise bracket. Orhan.C.Tuncay. The Invisalign system. First edition 2006.
  21. 21. 21 Mesial and Distal Movement × For mesial movement of the teeth space has to be created by placing blockout material, on the mesial side of the tooth to be moved. × The force - indentation or placing a bump in the thermoplastic with a thermoplier on the distal side. × Space must be in proportion to the amount of tooth movement. × The block out relief must be even with, or slightly above, the incisal edge, if not the incisal edge will contact the inside of the Essix appliance, and interfere with tooth movement Orhan.C.Tuncay. The Invisalign system. First edition 2006.
  22. 22. 22 Tipping × If an incisor is to be tipped lingually the bump is placed on the center of the labial surface of the appliance. × The relief would cover the entire lingual surface of the working cast. Orhan.C.Tuncay. The Invisalign system. First edition 2006.
  23. 23. 23 Rotation × If rotation is needed on both side, in opposite directions, it is necessary to induce a force(bump) one side and relief on opposite side. force Relief Orhan.C.Tuncay. The Invisalign system. First edition 2006.
  24. 24. 24 Intrusion with Essix appliance × Thermoforming Essix plastic over the unaltered cast. × The plastic covering the crown of the tooth to be intruded is cut off at the cervical line × On the facial and the lingual of the plastic gingival to the tooth elastic attachment tabs are made. × A rubber band should be stretched from one attachment tab to the other so that it crosses the crown of the tooth to be intruded. Orhan.C.Tuncay. The Invisalign system. First edition 2006.
  25. 25. 25 Extrusion using Essix appliance × It is done using sling shot method use of elastics which involves anchoring an elastic on each side of the tooth to be extruded. × The elastic as it returns to resting state induces an extrusive force on the target tooth. × Force used should be no more than 50 gms. Orhan.C.Tuncay. The Invisalign system. First edition 2006.
  26. 26. Invisalign is the invisible way to straighten teeth without braces. Invisalign uses a series of clear, removable aligners to gradually straighten teeth. 26
  27. 27. × Kelsey Wirth and Zia Chishti, two MBA students from Stanford University, founded Align Technology in April 1997 × Invisalign takes the principles pioneered by Kesling, Remensnyder, Sheridan, and others and integrates CAD/CAM technology. 27
  28. 28. × The concept on which the company was founded came from Chishti, who underwent adult orthodontic treatment. × After the treatment he was not consistent in wearing his clear retainers. × He developed recrowding of his mandibular teeth, Chishti returned to wearing his overlay retainers which realigned his teeth. × He came up with the idea of using multiple appliance and computer imaging technology to effect major tooth movements. 28
  29. 29. • Esthetics • Comfortable • No Reported Root Resorption • Less Discomfort and Pain • Operator controlled movements . 29
  30. 30. × Compliance Dependent × All permanent teeth should be fully erupted / Short clinical crowns × Treatment plan cannot be changed once begun. × Expensive. 30
  31. 31. 31
  32. 32. × Initial consultation × Records × Polyvinyl Siloxane impression × Treatment planning form 32 Clinician’s office Align Technology • Impression scanned • Treat software process • Clincheck. Align Technology Clinician’s office Shipped ClinCheck via internet Acceptormodify Shipped
  33. 33. Invisalign treatment is based on the patient records acquired by the clinician. Five different records are necessary to create a "virtual patient" 1. Impressions of the maxillary and mandibular dental arches, 2. Bite registration, 3. Intraoral and extraoral photographs, 4. Panoramic and full-mouth series radiograph, and 5. The prescription and diagnosis form. 33
  34. 34. Taking impressions - Best practices
  35. 35. Putty Impressions - How to Take Two-step Impressions
  36. 36. Disinfection of impressions × Before shipping the impression should be disinfected. × Polyvinyl siloxane (PVS) impressions can be disinfected by a variety of disinfectants like glutaraldehyde, iodophor, and phenols as per the manufacturer's directions. 36
  37. 37. INTRAORAL SCANNING
  38. 38. 38 A study from 2014 found that the use of intraoral scanners could significantly accelerate the work flow of making impressions.  More comfortable for patients than conventional impressions  Save costs on impression materials  No shipping hassles  Higher accuracy than traditional impressions  Fewer errors resulting in having to re-impress  Facilitates sending scans electronically, resulting in a faster turnaround https://support.clearcorrect.com/hc/en-us/articles/115004919647-Intraoral-scanning Benefits of using an intraoral scanner include The time efficiency of intraoral scanners -Patzelt, Sebastian B.M. et al. The Journal of the American Dental Association, Volume 145, Issue 6, 542 - 551
  39. 39. A good impression has proper identification of tooth anatomy and the manufacture of aligners that fit properly. After the impression is scanned, it is inspected by Align technicians. The impression should extend more than 2 mm beyond the free marginal gingiva on the buccal and lingual surfaces. If any minor discrepancies are present in the impression then the technician can see the photographs and make some modifications. The most common mistake is incomplete or partial recording of terminal molars. 40
  40. 40. 41 × Photographs: The doctor should supply 8 digital photographs of the patient in jpeg format.
  41. 41. 42
  42. 42. 43 Radiographs
  43. 43. 44 1. Obtaining diagnostic information regarding the patient's restorations, caries, skeletal form, and the condition of the dentition and surrounding bone structures. 2. Radiographs can reveal the presence of crowns, and implants that may not be shown on photographs.
  44. 44. Prescription and Diagnosis Form × Communication between the treating clinician and Align Technology technicians. 1. Arch(es) treated, 2. Diagnostic setup, 3. Teeth not to be moved, 4. Overbite and overjet goals, 5. Handling of tooth size discrepancies, and other general preferences. 45
  45. 45. LABORATORY AND TECHNICAL PROCEDURES  Impressions scanning  Preparation of virtual dental models  Virtual bite registration  Tooth separation (on the virtual models)  Staging of tooth movements  Elaboration of clincheck  Clincheck review by clinician (approve or modify)  Aligners production and delivery 46
  46. 46. The clinician ships all the 5 records A 3-dimensional virtual treatment . Acquisition or scanning is used to describe the process of converting a physical object into 3 dimensional electronic data. 1. Laser scanning 2. Destructive scanning 3. Computerized tomograph 4. White-Light Scanning 47
  47. 47. Bite registration
  48. 48. 49 Tooth separation (on the virtual models) In early 1997, the software component of the Invisalign process was broken into two parts: 1. Modeling and 2. Moving the teeth.
  49. 49. Modeling: A 3-D model is created that looks very similar to a dental cast . This surface, small triangles. 50 The surface is composed of many small triangles
  50. 50. Two corresponding software were created for tooth movement(1997): 1. Clipper - used to "cut" a virtual dental model into multiple pieces, each one representing a tooth. 2. Aligner-Taking the virtual model created by Clipper it allowed the user to move the teeth into a final position. Over time, these 2 programs were eventually merged into a single application called Treat (2002). 51
  51. 51. . 1.Tooth shaper × Technician verifies that the quality of the records and begins to cut the teeth using Toothshaper software. × If the impression is of poor quality, the technician calls the clinician to request another impression. 52 Treat software
  52. 52. . A. Identifying and marking the facial axis of the clinical crown (FACC) of each tooth using a point on the incisal edge and a point on the cementoenamel junction. × This helps in estimating the shape and angulation of the teeth. B. The next step is to detail any imperfections in the impression (i.e., fill voids, remove excess material, correct deficiencies in the scan model). 53 Two basic steps
  53. 53. 54 × Painting tool gives each tooth a color to discriminate between them. × Once each tooth has been identified the technician simply clicks a button to segment the teeth. 2.Painting tool
  54. 54. Then the technician prepares the models for the setup process × This begins by setting the axis or widget of each tooth. × The axis or widget are set in the X, Y, and Z directions, which enables the technician to easily move the teeth in the desired position when performing the virtual setup. 55 3.Axis
  55. 55. 56 × The Treat software adjust the virtual gingiva to replicate the patient’s actual gingival tissue. × Proper gingival adjustment is required for a good fitting. 4.virtual gingiva
  56. 56. 57 × After segmenting , detailing, and setting of the axis have been completed, the bite is set in centric occlusion using an Auto Bite tool in the Tooaper software and confirms the result with the photo. 5.Bite Tool
  57. 57. Final Setup and Staging The setup and stage technician reads the prescription form submitted by the clinician to know how the case should be treated. Invisalign's Treat software performs this function. The process of specifying tooth movements is broken into two steps: a. Specifying the final position of the teeth and b. Specifying the paths that each tooth will take between its initial and final positions. 58
  58. 58. , 59 BoltonAnalysis Tool × The Bolton analysis tool calculates the tooth size discrepancy that is present in a case. × The Bolton analysis displays the anterior and overall discrepancy.
  59. 59. . 60 Tooth Motion Information Window × The Tooth Motion Information window provides a review of the clinical information on the linear movements plus the rotation of the teeth around its long axis.
  60. 60. Arch Information Tool When one of the arches is selected in the Treat software, the Arch Information tool allows the technician to visualize descriptive information such as arch length, perimeter, intercanine width, and intermolarwidth. 61
  61. 61. ANCHORAGE Cases can be staged as low-anchorage pattern or a high- anchorage pattern based on the doctor's prescription and diagnosis form, and also based on the internal staging protocols that the technicians follows. 62
  62. 62. 63 × After the case is staged, the virtual setup contains information like how many stages or steps are required, the velocity at which the teeth are moving and the timing of the movements for each particular tooth. × The technician converts the Treat software data to ClinCheck software data. Orhan.C.Tuncay. The Invisalign system. First edition 2006
  63. 63. × The ClinCheck file is a three-dimensional (3-D) virtual representation of a clinician's prescribed treatment plan × It has two components . 1st component- It is a series of computerized graphic images of the patient's teeth showing several stages of movement, from initial to final position. 2nd component- Pressure formed clear plastic appliances made from STL models of images of 1st component. 64Orhan.C.Tuncay. The Invisalign system. First edition 2006
  64. 64. The ClinCheck is sent via the Internet to the clinician for review, and the clinician can communicate back to the Align technician to accept the ClinCheck or request any changes. 65Orhan.C.Tuncay. The Invisalign system. First edition 2006
  65. 65. × The first step in the production of an aligner is the acceptance of the planned treatment by the submitting clinician through ClinCheck. × The rapid manufacturing process currently used at Align Technology is known as stereolithography (SLA). × The computer images are converted to physical models by using a process called stereolithography × These models are then used to fabricate the aligners on a Biostarpressure molding machine 66 Orhan.C.Tuncay. The Invisalign system. First edition 2006
  66. 66. 67 × SLA selectively exposes a photosensitive epoxy resin, layer by layer, using laser optics to generate models based on the Stereolithography data. Orhan.C.Tuncay. The Invisalign system. First edition 2006
  67. 67. . × Afterwards the molds are removed from the machine and transferred to an automated post processing line, where, excess uncured resin and debris are removed. × The platform is then automatically transferred to an ultraviolet (UV) curing station to completely cure them. 68Orhan.C.Tuncay. The Invisalign system. First edition 2006
  68. 68. × All molds created at Align has some embedded tracking features in it for identification. 1. Readable text is engraved on the side of the mold to indicate the patient identification and the stage number. 2. Two-dimensional bar code information which contains similar information. 69 Orhan.C.Tuncay. The Invisalign system. First edition 2006
  69. 69. 70 × These models are then used to fabricate the aligners on a Biostar pressure molding machine. × The aligners are trimmed and laser-etched with the patient’s initials, case number, aligner number, and arch (upper or lower). × They are then disinfected, packaged, and shipped to the doctor’s office. Orhan.C.Tuncay. The Invisalign system. First edition 2006
  70. 70. Aligner Materials Invisalign appliances are fabricated from a polyurethane material 1. 0.030-inch thickness (Ex30) 2. 0.040 inch thickness (Ex40). Ex30- initial correction stage till the early stages of tooth movement. Ex40 - end of treatment to slightly improve the alignment used during the retention stage. 3. SmartTrack® material innovative multi-layer polymer that delivers more gentle, constant force to improve control of tooth movement 71Orhan.C.Tuncay. The Invisalign system. First edition 2006
  71. 71. 72 × Traditional orthodontic appliance systems are designed around components that transmit forces (i.e., wires) and elements that apply these forces (i.e., brackets) to the teeth.
  72. 72. 73 × The Invisalign System also follows this design where aligners are analogous to wires and attachments are equivalent to brackets. Orhan.C.Tuncay. The Invisalign system. First edition 2006
  73. 73. 74 × Attachments are composite geometries that are bonded to the facial or lingual surfaces of the teeth to create undercuts to help facilitate maximum adaptation of each aligner to the teeth and help avoid aligner displacement, so that the movements programmed into each aligner can be fully expressed. Orhan.C.Tuncay. The Invisalign system. First edition 2006
  74. 74. 75 SmartForce attachments: •Are tiny and barely noticeable •Make complex tooth movements possible without braces •Help aligners apply the right amount of force in the right direction
  75. 75. 76 × An attachment is readily identified in a ClinCheck presentation as a red geometric body that lies on one or more tooth surfaces. × The attachments placed in the virtual setup are built into the resin models for each aligner stage. Orhan.C.Tuncay. The Invisalign system. First edition 2006
  76. 76. 77 × An attachment template (thin-material aligner) is created to transfer the exact shape and position of the attachment from the 3-D model to the actual tooth. × The clinician fills each attachment reservoir in the template with restorative dental composite and then place it on the tooth and cures the composite. Orhan.C.Tuncay. The Invisalign system. First edition 2006
  77. 77. 78 × There are three types of attachment: 1. Movement Attachments 2. Retention Attachments, and 3. Auxiliary Attachments. × All three act as force transmitters however, they do so in different ways. 1) Movement Attachments • Intended specifically to induce or aid the repositioning of the teeth to which they are bonded. Orhan.C.Tuncay. The Invisalign system. First edition 2006
  78. 78. 79 2) Retention Attachments × Factors such as short clinical crowns, insufficient undercuts, missing or extracted teeth, and pronounced tooth-size discrepancies, necessitates the need for additional retention for the appliance to be stable. Orhan.C.Tuncay. The Invisalign system. First edition 2006
  79. 79. 80 a) Force augmentation × During appliance fabrication plastic thins in the maxillary central incisor area. × Thickening the plastic over the centrals would tend to make the region stronger. × This can be achieved by placing rigid attachment across the interproximal region. 3)Auxiliary Attachments Attachments have numerous applications as auxiliary treatment elements. Orhan.C.Tuncay. The Invisalign system. First edition 2006
  80. 80. 81 Fixation points × Fixation points is created when aligners are used as surgical splints. × These help in tying the jaws together through them during postoperative healing. Orhan.C.Tuncay. The Invisalign system. First edition 2006
  81. 81. Intrusion Anterior teeth × When dental intrusion is programmed into the aligners, an occlusal interference is naturally created that unseats the aligner from the posterior teeth unless attachments are placed on the posterior teeth to help anchor the aligner. 82Orhan.C.Tuncay. The Invisalign system. First edition 2006
  82. 82. . × Once attachments are placed to prevent the separation of the aligner from the posterior teeth, the aligner is able to deliver a vertical force to intrude the anterior teeth. 83 Orhan.C.Tuncay. The Invisalign system. First edition 2006
  83. 83. .Posterior teeth × When attempting to intrude posterior teeth, it is important that the interproximal surfaces of the intruding tooth be clear from the adjacent tooth surfaces to avoid tooth-to-tooth collision. 84Orhan.C.Tuncay. The Invisalign system. First edition 2006
  84. 84. . Rotation × The aligner is prone to slipping along the facial and lingual surfaces as it tries to derotate the tooth. × Placement of buccal and lingual attachments is designed to create aligner purchase points for improved tracking during tooth movement. 85Orhan.C.Tuncay. The Invisalign system. First edition 2006
  85. 85. . Translation × To achieve root translation and avoid tooth tipping, orthodontic force must be generated near the gingival area of the tooth. × Rectangular attachments can be used in this circumstance because the sides of the attachment create additional surface contact with the aligner near the gingival third of the tooth. 86Orhan.C.Tuncay. The Invisalign system. First edition 2006
  86. 86. 87 × Overcorrection is not necessary as the retention aligners will hold the teeth in position. × If any minor alignment discrepancies at the end of treatment is noticed, this can be handled by using Invisalign detail pliers to generate additional orthodontic forces in the aligners.
  87. 87. 88 × The plunger and recessed stop at the tip of the detail pliers create a permanent bump in the aligner which create a force. × In case if the bump is positioned in the wrong location then an eraser pliers can be used to flatten the formed bump.
  88. 88. × Invisalign in orthognathic surgery cases can be used as an appliance and as a diagnostic tool (ClinCheck) to help plan the patient's surgery and orthodontic treatment. × ClinCheck offers the orthodontist a new way of viewing treatment goals. × ClinCheck is model based that is, created from an impression of the teeth without the reference of the skeletal base, it can provide simulations that will help with the diagnostic process. 89 Orhan.C.Tuncay. The Invisalign system. First edition 2006
  89. 89. 90 Combination therapy × Some clinicians prefer to use fixed appliances before Invisalign, and others opt for Invisalign first. × Align technology advices to use Invisalign until 4 months before surgery and then fixed appliances until 6 months after surgery and if necessary again Invisalign. Orhan.C.Tuncay. The Invisalign system. First edition 2006
  90. 90. Mandibular Advancement Feature 91 Invisalign clear aligners with mandibular advancement: •Straighten the teeth. •Have precision wings that push the jaw forward. •Mandibular advancement can fix class II malocclusions in tweens and teens.
  91. 91. Instructions 92 • Take aligners out to eat and drink, then brush teeth before putting them back in. • Wear clear aligners 20 to 22 hours a day for best results • Each set of aligners for one to two weeks, as prescribed by doctor. • Schedule check-ups every six to eight weeks to check your progress and pick up the next batch of aligners. • When patient start wearing each new set of aligners, they may feel a little extra pressure or discomfort for the first few days, which is totally normal •Rinse aligners every night and brush them gently with your toothbrush to keep them fresh and clean. •Use the aligner cleaning system to keep aligners clear.
  92. 92. 93Creative Adjuncts for Clear Aligners, Part 1: Class II Treatment S. JAY BOWMAN DMD, MSD jco
  93. 93. 94
  94. 94. 95 Segmental Multiple-Jaw Surgery without Orthodontia: Clear Aligners Alone, Hadyn K. N. Kankam et al Plast Reconstr Surg. 2018 Jul;142(1):181-184. doi: 10.1097/PRS.0000000000004491.
  95. 95. × These esthetic appliance is a boon for us in many ways × Our job us a clinician is to have a realistic treatment goals . × The future orthodontists may need to carry armamentarium for a labial, lingual and clear aligner systems. 96
  96. 96. 97
  97. 97. 98 1) Orhan.C.Tuncay. The Invisalign system. First edition 2006. 2) Essix Appliance Technology: Application, fabrication, and Rationale. John. J. Sheridan and Keith Hilliard. 3) Profitt, Contemporary orthodontics, Fourth Edition. 4) Kesling HD. The philosophy of tooth positioning appliance. Am J Orthod 1945; 31:297–304. 5) Ponitz RJ. Invisible retainers. Am J Orthod 1971; 59(3):266–273.
  98. 98. Thank You 99

×