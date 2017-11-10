Increasingly, today’s large projects are complex. While recognizing this property of these projects we seemingly gloss over it, giving it much less attention than more traditional project properties.

A review of even the best developed project baseline documents will highlight efforts placed on defining and quantifying scope; delineating costs; and ascribing time to the various means & methods we will employ to deliver the project. But our focus on thorough characterization goes further assessing and addressing how risks will be provided for, tracked and managed; how safety and quality will be assured; and even how operational stage considerations will be brought forward.

But throughout our robust stage setting and subsequent management efforts we acknowledge complexity but do little to assess it, and maybe even less to manage it. While we measure changes in cost and schedule and risk profile we lack even a metric for measuring similar changes in complexity.