Job Seeker & Applicant Data RPO Professionals Need to Know

Speakers Paige Drews VP of Talent Solutions Talroo Chris Igou VP of Sales CareerPlug
What you'll learn How job seeker behavior is changing due to the job market upheaval of COVID. What jobs have been created...
It’s been a long year… The US unemployment rate shot up to 14.7% nearly overnight in April 2020. Chart 1. Unemployment rat...
For people who remained employed, work probably looks like this… It’s been a long year… or this…
People are: Exhausted Stressed Scared Anxious But also more open to change than ever before, creating new and different op...
The Year of Change
t Covid Changes the Job Market Overnight Job Postings of states saw adecrease in jobpostings since the Covid-19 pandemic b...
Covid Changes the Job Market Overnight Pre-Pandemic Unemployment Claims TalrooInsights Job SearchActivity Job Seeker Searc...
New jobs created by industry Automotive Cleaning Services Consulting Education & Child Care Fitness Engineering & Tech Hea...
Hires by week since 01/01 May 2020 July 2020 Sept 2020Mar 2020Jan 2020 0 800 1.6K 2.4K
New applicants by industry Automotive Cleaning Services Consulting Education & Child Care Fitness Engineering & Tech Healt...
Job Seekers’ Priorities Change Other factors affecting job search behavior: Recruiting isstill amajorchallengedespite arec...
Location and pay is secondaryto landing a job. InJunewe surveyed10k hourly job seekersfrom Talroo’s network: Job Seekers’ ...
The 'Burbs are Back
The 'Burbs are Back 2.975%- Today’sratefora conventionalmortgage. 10.6%- Gain ofmedianUS home prices comparedtoayearago. *...
Tapping New Sources See where yourjob seekersare coming from. WHERE ARE CHICAGOJOB SEEKERS MOSTLIKELY TO LIVE? 1. Chicago,...
What can you do to reach these candidates? Tapping New Sources Expand your search – recruiting is borderless now Consider ...
Talroo Insights: Job Seeker Analytics and More
Talroo Insights: Job Seeker Analytics and More Talroo Insights Tells You You’ll learn… • How do you compare to your compet...
24 views

Published on

Talroo Insights is an award-winning recruitment marketing intelligence tool available for for the first time ever to Talroo clients. Careerplug is an applicant tracking system currently working with about 13,000 different small-to-medium size businesses.

In this 35-minute webinar, Paige Drews, VP of xx at Talroo, and Chris Igue, VPO of xxx at CreerPlug, share proprietary data from Talroo Insights and CareerPlug demonstrating the changing job seekers’ behavior during the pandemic and how you can use those insights to help your clients hire better candidates and manage your budget.

View speakers' bio and access the slides on the RPOA website at https://resources.rpoassociation.org/job-seeker-applicant-data-rpo-professionals-need-to-know

Published in: Business
  1. 1. t Job Seeker and Applicant Data RPO Professionals Need to Know How COVID-19 has changed how job seekers are behaving, and how you can appeal to them in “the new normal” RPO Leadership Forum
  2. 2. Speakers Paige Drews VP of Talent Solutions Talroo Chris Igou VP of Sales CareerPlug
  3. 3. What you'll learn How job seeker behavior is changing due to the job market upheaval of COVID. What jobs have been created, and how job applicant How you can use this information to... • hire better candidates • hire more candidates • spend your budget more efficiently
  4. 4. It’s been a long year… The US unemployment rate shot up to 14.7% nearly overnight in April 2020. Chart 1. Unemployment rate, seasonally adjusted, Sept 2018 - Sept 2020
  5. 5. For people who remained employed, work probably looks like this… It’s been a long year… or this…
  6. 6. People are: Exhausted Stressed Scared Anxious But also more open to change than ever before, creating new and different opportunities for both job seeker and recruiter. It’s been a long year…
  7. 7. The Year of Change
  8. 8. t Covid Changes the Job Market Overnight Job Postings of states saw adecrease in jobpostings since the Covid-19 pandemic began. 28% ofstates saw adecrease ofmorethan 50%.100% The stateswiththebiggestdecreases in jobpostings: Warehouse& Logistics on the Rise Increase in searches during Covid-19 crisis (only industry to go up) +15% Top companies currentlyhiring warehouse positions:
  9. 9. Covid Changes the Job Market Overnight Pre-Pandemic Unemployment Claims TalrooInsights Job SearchActivity Job Seeker Search Activity Cumulative Unemployment Claims Job Seeker Search Activity for March - April 2020
  10. 10. New jobs created by industry Automotive Cleaning Services Consulting Education & Child Care Fitness Engineering & Tech Healthcare Home & Commercial Goods Hospitality Insurance & Financial Services Legal May 2020 July 2020 Sept 2020Mar 2020Jan 2020 0 800 1.6K 2.4K 3.2K
  11. 11. Hires by week since 01/01 May 2020 July 2020 Sept 2020Mar 2020Jan 2020 0 800 1.6K 2.4K
  12. 12. New applicants by industry Automotive Cleaning Services Consulting Education & Child Care Fitness Engineering & Tech Healthcare Home & Commercial Goods Hospitality Insurance & Financial Services Legal May 2020 July 2020 Sept 2020Mar 2020Jan 2020 0 800 1.6K 2.4K 3.2K
  13. 13. Job Seekers’ Priorities Change Other factors affecting job search behavior: Recruiting isstill amajorchallengedespite arecord unemploymentrate. Kids at home of respondents did NOT want school to reopen 60% Health concerns of respondents would be slightly uncomfortable or very uncomfortable returning to work without a vaccine 27%
  14. 14. Location and pay is secondaryto landing a job. InJunewe surveyed10k hourly job seekersfrom Talroo’s network: Job Seekers’ Priorities Change ARE PEOPLEWILLING TO MOVE TO A NEW CITY FORBETTER WORK OPPORTUNITIES? Nearlya quarter of respondents (24%)said yes. WOULD JOB SEEKERS CONSIDER TAKING A JOB FOR LESS PAY THAN THEIR PREVIOUS POSITIONS? More than half (51%) of unemployed respondents would be willing to take a job for lower pay.
  15. 15. The 'Burbs are Back
  16. 16. The 'Burbs are Back 2.975%- Today’sratefora conventionalmortgage. 10.6%- Gain ofmedianUS home prices comparedtoayearago. *Sources: MSN Money, Zillow, SF Gate, NYT, Wolf Street, Realtor.com CHICAGO 27% - Decrease in Chicagorents from peak price in 2015. NEWYORKCITY 44% - The increase in suburban home sales in the NYC metroarea since COVID started. SAN FRANCISCO 12% - How much San Francisco’s rents have fallen since COVID-19 started - the largest decline ever for the city. 96% - The increase in how much housing inventory has become available year-over- year in San Francisco, the US's most expensive housing market.
  17. 17. Tapping New Sources See where yourjob seekersare coming from. WHERE ARE CHICAGOJOB SEEKERS MOSTLIKELY TO LIVE? 1. Chicago,IL 2. Aurora,IL 3. Naperville, IL 4. Joliet, IL 5. Elgin,IL
  18. 18. What can you do to reach these candidates? Tapping New Sources Expand your search – recruiting is borderless now Consider the wider metro area, not just the urban core If the job can be done remotely, say "work from home" in the title If you can't compete with other companies' starting wages, lead with your benefits or flexible hours Sign-On Bonus$ No Nights Work From Home
  19. 19. Talroo Insights: Job Seeker Analytics and More
  20. 20. Talroo Insights: Job Seeker Analytics and More Talroo Insights Tells You You’ll learn… • How do you compare to your competition? • How are people finding your jobs? • What candidates are looking for your jobs? • Where is the talent?
