Talroo Insights is an award-winning recruitment marketing intelligence tool available for for the first time ever to Talroo clients. Careerplug is an applicant tracking system currently working with about 13,000 different small-to-medium size businesses.



In this 35-minute webinar, Paige Drews, VP of xx at Talroo, and Chris Igue, VPO of xxx at CreerPlug, share proprietary data from Talroo Insights and CareerPlug demonstrating the changing job seekers’ behavior during the pandemic and how you can use those insights to help your clients hire better candidates and manage your budget.



View speakers' bio and access the slides on the RPOA website at https://resources.rpoassociation.org/job-seeker-applicant-data-rpo-professionals-need-to-know