NADO - NCDOT State Transit Funding - June 14 2022.pdf

Jun. 17, 2022
NADO - NCDOT State Transit Funding - June 14 2022.pdf

Jun. 17, 2022
A presentation for the NADO Research Foundation regarding matching funds for transit as outlined in a recent AASHTO survey, as well as practices employed in the state of North Carolina.

A presentation for the NADO Research Foundation regarding matching funds for transit as outlined in a recent AASHTO survey, as well as practices employed in the state of North Carolina.

Government & Nonprofit

NADO - NCDOT State Transit Funding - June 14 2022.pdf

  1. 1. State Transit Funding and Broader Role Ryan Brumfield Director, Integrated Mobility Division, NCDOT June 14, 2022
  2. 2. Presentation Topics • AASHTO Survey of State Funding for Public Transit • North Carolina transit funding and approach • State role in public transit 2
  3. 3. AASHTO 2022 Survey of State Funding for Public Transportation • State funding amounts for public transportation vary widely, ranging from $0 to $3.7B in FY 2020. • State funding for transit may be double or more federal funding levels in some states, but only a small percentage of federal funding in others. • Revenue sources used for state transit funding include general fund, state transportation fund, bond proceeds, and sales tax. • Common categories of eligibility for state funding include transit capital, operating, administration, and planning. • State funding is commonly used to match FTA funds. 3
  4. 4. NC’s Public Transportation Systems 4 • 99 Systems • 68.2 M Passengers/Year • 12,000 Jobs Local Public System Consolidated Public System
  5. 5. Typical Investments in NC Public Transportation Operations by Federal, State, and Local 5 $494,313,506 FY 2019 Local Government Funds Fares & Other Local Federal State Contract Revenue 70.2 Million trips were provided by NC transit agencies in 2019
  6. 6. 6 NCDOT Public Transit Historic Spend and FY 22 - FY 23 Estimate $- $20,000,000 $40,000,000 $60,000,000 $80,000,000 $100,000,000 $120,000,000 $140,000,000 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 Total State CARES Federal
  7. 7. NCDOT Transit Funding Programs & Approach • FTA programs – NCDOT administers funding for rural and small urban areas • State programs – provide non-federal match and some state-funded grants – Rural Operating Assistance Program (ROAP) – funding provided before expenses are incurred – State Maintenance Assistance Program – funding to urban areas – ConCPT – funding for system consolidation and service coordination • Discretionary grant support • Strategic Transportation Investments (STI) – competitive prioritization of state funding for vehicle fleet expansion, facilities, new fixed route projects 7
  8. 8. State DOTs Role in Public Transit (from an NCDOT Perspective) • Ensure the transportation system is equitable and works for everyone • Establish and communicate state’s vision for mobility • Explore innovations, disseminate best practices, facilitate adoption of proven technologies that improve service quality • Lead statewide, regional and local multimodal planning efforts • Administer funding to maximize public ROI • Provide technical assistance in delivery of service • Ensure compliance with requirements • Ensure public safety • Lead emergency response 8
  9. 9. 9 Adults Without a Vehicle in NC Achieving Equity
  10. 10. 10 50% 52% 54% 56% 58% 60% 62% 64% 66% 68% 70% $30,000 $40,000 $50,000 $60,000 $70,000 $80,000 $90,000 $100,000 $110,000 0 - 1 % 1 - 2 % 2 - 4 % 4 - 6 % 6 - 10 % 10 - 15 % 15 - 20 % > 20 % Average Labor Force Participation Rate Average Annual Household Income Percent Zero-Vehicle Households by Census Tract North Carolina Household Income and Labor Force Participation by Zero-Vehicle Household Percentage Average Annual Household Income Average Labor Force Participation
  11. 11. Envision Desired Outcomes • Everyone has equal access to opportunities and services. • Multimodal options rival driving in terms of time, convenience, and cost. • There are zero transportation related fatalities, injuries, and greenhouse gas emissions. • Everyone is happier, healthier, and more likely to participate and succeed in the economy. 11
  12. 12. 12 Envision a System that Produces these Outcomes Autonomous Connected Electric Shared ACES Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) Source: McKinsey & Company Align funding with needs Plan for humans, not cars Solve problems proactively Embrace change and new ideas Policy Principles Four Pillars of Mobility I II IV Connected by Complete Streets Connected at Mobility Hubs III
  13. 13. 13 Leading on Innovation - Microtransit
  14. 14. Ryan Brumfield, Director Integrated Mobility Division rmbrumfield@ncdot.gov 919-928-3377

